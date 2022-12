Around the Wiregrass

DEC. 13

Music South presents its 2022 Holiday Concert and Gala Dinner, The Atlanta Pops Holiday Radio Show - LIVE!, at 7:30 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Hosted by Jason Altieri, renowned maestro of The Atlanta Pops Orchestra, and featuring The Holly Jollies with Chloë Agnew and Timothy Miller. Balcony seating is available at the Dothan Civic Center box office. Call 334-615-3175. General admission, $20; seniors, military, and first responders, $15; students, $10; and group rate for 10 or more, $10. Dinner and table seating available only through Music South at 334-699-8542.

DEC. 15

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center and will be the chapter’s annual Christmas gathering. There will be hors d'oeuvres, holiday cakes and other desserts along with coffee, hot tea, and ice tea. For information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

DEC. 16

The Tri-State Community Orchestra will present its “Christmas Around the World” concert on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Tickets are $10 for general admission seating and are available for purchase at the Cultural Arts Center Box Office, online at the TCO website, or at the door the night of the concert. Join the TCO and its guest community choir as they perform Christmas favorites, including the annual audience sing-a-long. For more information, visit tristatecommunityorchestra.org or call 334-655-1066.

The 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon will be held Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Plant, 308 N. St. Andrews St., in downtown Dothan. The event includes free food, a free brown bag of groceries, free portable heaters, and free blankets. The luncheon is completely free to the community and items will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its 10th annual “Gardens Aglow” event each Friday and Saturday evening until Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. Event hours are from 5-8 p.m., with through admission pre-paid time slots. To purchase advanced tickets, go to www.dabg.com or stop by the Gardens office at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. A limited number of tickets will be available for each date and each time slot per evening. Admission is $8 per person with free admission to visitors age 8 and younger. For more information, call 334-793-3224.

DEC. 17

H.O.P.E. Ministries and Johns Chapel A.M.E. Church, 605 Geneva Highway, in Enterprise will host a Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be free toys, hams, new and slightly-used clothing, shoes and more. A Christmas meal will be provided by the Johns Chapel AME Church’s Sons of Allen from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Contact Allie Bell-Reddick of H.O.P. E. Ministries at 334-494-0479 or the Rev. Willie White Jr. of Johns Chapel at 334-701-5853.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Dec. 17 at DAV Chapter #94, Veterans Hall, in Ozark at 221 Williams Drive. There will be a short business session at 10:30 a.m. followed by presentation of annual awards then a joint lunch at 11 a.m. with DAV members. This meeting is open to members and those that served in-country and Vietnam-era veterans interested in Vietnam veterans’ issues.

DEC. 18

A Christmas concert by the Dothan Community Band will be held at Covenant Methodist Church on U.S. Highway 84 West on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. Free concert.

DEC. 19

The Dale County Republican meeting will be Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. The speaker at this meeting will be Alabama State School Board Representative Tracie West. Representatives of the school systems in Dale County will also speak. There will be refreshments and a raffle for prizes at the meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend.

DEC. 20

Critically acclaimed writer Charles McNair will launch his new novel, The Epicureans, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Dothan at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., from 6 pl.m. to 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Smoke & Steel, Dothan’s hottest string and bluegrass band. A native of Dothan, McNair’s latest novel, his third, came out in 2020. Launch events for The Epicureans were twice delayed, that year and 2021, by the pandemic. “Guests can look forward to a great deal of pent-up celebration,” McNair said from his current home in Bogotá, Colombia.

DEC. 25

A Christmas Feeding will be held on Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. at Moma Tina’s Mission House, 605 N. Alice St., in Dothan. The goal is to prepare 500 plates for those in need. Call 334-714-3482 or 334-699-6886 for more information.

ONGOING

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Bring a chair to ensure available seating. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Dothan hosts a monthly gathering on the last Tuesday of every month at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.