Around the Wiregrass

Meredith’s Miracles presents Cookies with Characters on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 at the Covington Center Arena and Kiwanis Building in Andalusia. Saturday shows will be held at noon and 4 p.m. and the Sunday show starts at 3 p.m. Doors will open an hour prior to each show. There will be more than 90 characters from Marvel super heroes to Disney heroines to cartoon and video game favorites. Tickets are for sale online only at www.cookieswithcharacters.com and cannot be guaranteed at the door on the day of the show. Ticket orders will be picked up at the “will call” window at the Kiwanis Ticket Office on the day of the event. The arena is located at 20096 Bypass Kiwanis Drive. There will be meet and greet opportunities, souvenirs, photos, bouncy houses, princess carriage rides and super hero limo rides.