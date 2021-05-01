Around the Wiregrass

The Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida will present its annual Spring Concert on May 6 at 7 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center located in the heart of the Graceville campus. There will be a special recognition of retired music professor Buford Cox and wife, Judy. The annual Spring Concert is free to the public. Music alumni are invited to attend a reception in Dr. Cox’s honor prior to the concert. For more information, call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

MAY 7-8

The Dale County Performing Arts Council will present “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. on May 7-8 at the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts, located in Ozark next to the Civic Center. Tickets for this event can be purchased in-person with cash or check at the Flowers Center every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. or online by emailing Margie Benson at margiebenson1@gmail.com to receive an invoice to purchase your tickets through PayPal. There will be a refreshment bar open 45 minutes prior to the show and during the 25-minute intermission serving wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks. Dress is casual for this event. All proceeds will directly benefit The Flowers Center.

MAY 8