Around the Wiregrass

JUNE 3
A Field Crops Scouting School will be held Thursday, June 3, at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center, 167 State Highway 134, in Headland. Registration will be from 8-8:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8:30 a.m. A meal will be served at noon with an afternoon field session held. For more information, call 334-585-6416.
JUNE 4
The Henry County Relay for Life event to raise money for the American Cancer Society will be held June 4, 6-9 p.m., on the square in Headland. Several restaurants on the square will donate a percentage of that night’s profit to the American Cancer Society. The Luminary Ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. Luminaries will be sold that night for $5.
JUNE 5
The Lay Organization of St. Paul AME Church in Ozark will hold barbecue and yard sale at St. Peter AME Church, located at 401 Hollon St. in Headland on Saturday, June 5, starting at 7 a.m. For more information, call Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149 or email faye01131960@gmail.com.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford, June 5; The Byrd Family of Newville, June 12; local sing, June 19; Kesha Parish of Bainbridge, Georgia, June 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
JUNE 7-11
Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will hold Vacation Bible School June 7-11 from 6-8 p.m. at the church, located at 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Daleville. For transportation, call 334-598-6279. The theme will be “Knights of North Castle.”
JUNE 8
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on June 8 at the Old Mill Restaurant located on Murphy Mill Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 North in Dothan. David Duke, director of Wiregrass 2-1-1, will be the guest speaker and provide a briefing on how the call center streamlines and provides access to resources needed by local residents through referral services and assistance in getting help in times of crisis or disaster. Call 334-803-0405 for additional information.
JUNE 10
The Music by Moonlight series at Landmark Park will begin June 10. Each free concert under the stars will begin at 7:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets. No pets or alcohol. Drugstore and Country Store will be open selling ice cream and drinks. The schedule of bands includes: Stateline 5, June 10; Brothers Together, June 24; Smoke and Steel, July 8; and Mama Try’d, July 22.
JUNE 12
The Ozark Dale County Library Friends of the Library will hold a Books & BBQ Sale on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Library’s West Wing. All books are 50 cents each or you can choose to fill a Walmart bag full of books for $2. Barbecue plates, provided by “Band Daddy” David Speck, will be on sale at 10 a.m. while supplies last for only $5 a plate.
JUNE 18-19
The Butts for Badges fundraiser benefitting Sgt. Conner with the Dothan Police Department, who was injured in the line of duty, will be held June 18-19 beside Harley Davidson on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. For more information, call Courtney Vieira at 334-718-1220. Boston butts will be $30 and ribs will be $25.
JUNE 19
Dothan Leisure Services will host the 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, June 19, at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road. The event will be held from 7:30-10 a.m. for children ages 5 to 12. This event is open to children only (adults may provide assistance, if needed). The children will be fishing for catfish during the event. Children who fish should bring their own bait, tackle and stringer. There will be no admission before 7:30 a.m., and fishing spots may not be reserved.
JUNE 22
Author Rachel Moore Hawkins will be the guest at an evening of art and storytelling on June 22 at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. The event is a collaboration between the museum and the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System. Hawkins, the author of young adult book series “Hex Hall” and “Rebel Belle,” will be discussing her first adult novel, “The Wife Upstairs,” as well as her upcoming novels to be released in late 2021 and early 2022. The ticketed event includes a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. in the museum’s garden with galleries open for ticket-holders. For an additional fee, patrons can attend a meet and greet with a light supper beginning at 5 p.m. in the lower level of the museum gallery. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at www.folevents.eventbrite.com (convenience fees apply) or at the library system’s Westgate Branch. Tickets are $25 for the wine and cheese reception and book talk or $50 for the light supper, reception and book talk.
JUNE 25
The Cultural Arts Center in Dothan will hold registration for its Summer Art Camps until June 25 at noon for July camps. To learn about camps offered and to register online, visit www.theculturalartscenter.org and click on “Classes.” Or, pick up a camp brochure and registration form at the arts center, located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. You can also email ann@theculturalartscenter.org to request a brochure and registration form to print out at home. The Cultural Arts Center is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Payment will be done by credit or debit cards for online registrations, in person at the center or by check with mailed registration forms. Make checks payable to Cultural Arts Center and mail to 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, AL 36301. Refunds will be done for camps that do not make. Camps will be held in the The Messy Space Art Studio located on the arts center’s campus.
JUNE 26
Wiregrass Farm Safety Day will be held June 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Wiregrass Research Station in Headland. Topics will include equipment extrication, training and first aid demonstrations for farmers and first responders. Lunch provided. Call 334-687-5688 to register.
ONGOING
The Troy University Dothan Community Band has resumed weekly practice on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. at the building located behind the Cultural Arts Center on South St. Andrews Street in Dothan. All former members and new members are welcome.
Headland Farmers Market will be held on the square in downtown Headland every Friday through July 30 from 3-7 p.m.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
The Friends of the Library are hosting ongoing mini book sales Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dothan Houston County Library System’s three locations: Main Library at 445 N. Oates St. in Dothan; the Westgate Library at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan; and the Ashford Library at 305 Sixth Ave. The sales are open to the public and include new and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, book sets and surprise bags are also available. New titles are added several times a week. All proceeds support the Friends and the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.