Around the Wiregrass

OCT. 30

Abbeville Memorial Church of God in Christ will celebrate 100 years of ministry on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. The church, founded in 1922, has served southeast Alabama with spiritual, material, social, and financial support, even remaining open during the pandemic by adhering to CDC guidelines. Guest speaker for the day is Dr. Renardo Ward, pastor of Greater Harvest Church of God in Christ in Memphis, Tennessee. All are welcome every Sunday at 309 Rockhill Circle in Abbeville.

Holmes Baptist Church, located three miles north of Ariton on Highway 51, will host a Fifth Sunday Sing at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, featuring the gospel group All for Him from Alexander City. There will be no admission charge, and a dinner will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

OCT. 31

Sunset Memorial Park’s fourth annual Trunk or Treat will be held Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. The event, held at 1700 Barrington Rd. in Dothan, is free. Local businesses and organizations will host fun, themed trunks for those attending the family-friendly event. During the event, donations of cash and non-perishable foods will be accepted for the Dothan Animal Shelter and the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. In addition to canned foods, the food bank needs packaged rice, beans, and pasta, baby food, cereal and formula. For more information, visit sunsetmemorialpark.com or call 334-983-6604.

The Rose Hill Senior Center will celebrate Halloween with Trunk or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 9:30-11 a.m. Anyone 50 years old or older and who loves treats, can call the Rose Hill Center at 334-615-3740 for more information. The person attending the event with the best costume wins a prize.

NOV. 1

The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society in Dothan will meet Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m. at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. Members will be discussing the history of the camellia in the local area and learning more about families in the area that were active in growing and registering camellias. For more information, call 334-685-0121.

NOV. 5

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the following: Michael McGowen of Dothan, Nov. 5; Lighthouse Trio, Nov. 12; David Frost of Ozark, Nov. 19; and a local sing, Nov. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. There will be no concerts in December. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

The Mark Trammell Quartet will perform Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, located at 4205 S. Brannon Stand Road in Taylor. Free admission; love offering will be received. For more information, call Sue Deese at 334-790-4746 or the church at 334-671-5800.

A Daleville Pow-wow will be held Nov. 5-6 at Culpepper Park. Gates open at 11 a.m. both days with the grand entry at noon. The public is invited, and the event will end at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Lawn chairs recommended as seating will be limited. The event will feature traditional and contemporary dances, social dances, drum and flute music, and story time. The Choctaw drum group Southern Pine will perform, and there will be dance competitions for both men and women. Attendees will be able to shop authentic and Native American-inspired items and foods. Admission is $3 per person with kids age 10 and under admitted free. For more information, contact Erin GreyBull-Harrison at Erin.GreyBullHarrison@gmail.com.

A cornhole tournament fundraiser benefitting the Pike Regional Child Advocacy Center will be held Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Troy Parks and Recreation gym located at 601 Enzor Road in Troy. There is a $5 door fee and a $10 fee per player. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Registration begins at 11 a.m., and the tournament starts at noon. No late entries allowed. Call 334-670-0487 for sponsorship opportunities.

Dothan Leisure Services is calling all artists for Art in the Park on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastgate Park. Vendors may begin setting up their booths at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Bring your own tables and tents to fit in a 10-foot by 10-foot booth. No electricity will be available. Any type of art medium is welcome. There is no charge to display or sell artwork, but registration is required at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.

NOV. 8

The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of Murphy Mill Road and U.S. Highway 231 North in Dothan. Renee Clark, Aquacise instructor at the Wellness Pool at Westgate Park in Dothan, will describe how Aquacise in warm water can improve physical conditioning through structured exercises led by a fitness instructor. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president, Chapter 1609 at 334-803-0405 for additional information.

NOV. 9

The Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System will hold a lunch-and-learn event on Nov. 9 at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens in Ricketts Hall. The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will feature special guest Dr. Wayne Flynt, as he discusses his most recent publication, “Afternoons with Harper Lee.” The book revolves around the years Flynt spent visiting the author of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Tickets are $25 and include a catered box lunch, admission to the gardens, and the author discussion. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available now at all Dothan Houston County Library System locations, Downtown Books (150 N. Foster St., Dothan) or online at www.dhcls.org/tickets. For more information, contact Lavonda Gosselin (lmgosselin@gmail.com) or Dr. Barbara Minsky (bminsky@troy.edu).

NOV. 10-12

“Come Home, It’s Suppertime,” Alabama’s Official Folklife Play, will be performed Nov. 10-12 at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge. Tickets are $25 and include pre-show music, a full country supper, and the original two-act folklife play. For tickets and information, call 334-685-5524 or 334-670-6302. Visit www.piddle.org for more information.

NOV. 17

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Wiregrass Chapter will meet Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. in the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway (Highway 27). The speaker will be Christopher Alexander who is the Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Insurance Representative. For more information, please call Frank Zerbinos at 334-447-8092.

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center is sponsoring “Giving Thanks,” a Thanksgiving dinner raffle fundraiser through Nov. 17. Win a traditional Thanksgiving meal that will feed up to eight persons. The meal, prepared by Sister’s Soul Express Restaurant, will include a whole turkey, ham, cornbread dressing, candied yams, rice and gravy, collard greens, cornbread, and sweet potato pie. Tickets are $5. Drawing is Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets may be purchased at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan or from any member of center’s board of directors. For more information, call 334-792-4618.

The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center Board of Directors invites local churches, former members of Hawk-Houston (Boys’ Club/Boys & Girls Club), and supporters to its second Pennies from Heaven community outreach luncheon and open house tour on Nov. 17, 12-1:30 p.m. The center, located at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan, is celebrating 58 years (1964-2022) of service the community, youth, and families. Attendees will see the recent renovations to the facility while enjoying and reminiscing the organization’s history from its archives of photos, news articles, and youth membership list. Call 334-792-4618 or call Dr. Walter H. Sims at 850-590-7111.

NOV. 19

A Native American Festival will be held Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Landmark Park in Dothan. Guests can learn about Native American culture and traditions through music and dance, try their hand at flint knapping, listen to a story teller, and more. Vendors will have Native American jewelry, apparel, arrowheads and tools. Kids can enjoy pony rides and even learn traditional Native American dances and drumming. Park members can attend free. Nonmembers are $8 and children are $5.

NOV. 20

St. Paul AME Church, 5180 Highway 273, in Campbellton, Florida, will host its annual Harvest Day Celebration on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. The messenger for this program is Apostle Collis Jones. He will be accompanied by The Holy Ghost Girls. Apostle Jones and Pastor Annie Jones are from the Sanctuary of Deliverance Church located in Slocomb. CDC guidelines will be followed by wearing face masks.

DEC. 4

Girls Inc. presents the 11th Annual Mother Daughter Tea on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Windmill Station on Headland Avenue in Dothan. Lunch will be provided by Pans & Petals, and there will be Christmas crafts and activities, visiting with Mrs. Claus and Santa, and a photo booth to capture these memories. Tickets are $75 for a couple, $45 for each additional adult, and $30 for each additional daughter. To purchase tickets, call Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321 or order online at https://girlsincdothan.org/tickets/. Ticket prices increase $15 per couple after Dec. 1. There will be two separate events on Dec. 4. The first will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and the second will be from 3-5 p.m. Proceeds benefit Girls Inc.’s outreach and center-based programs.

DEC. 11

Landmark Park’s Victorian Christmas will be held Dec. 11, 1-4 p.m. Listen to Christmas carols and visit with Santa. Enjoy snacks, arts and crafts, music, wagon rides and handmade decorations. A circuit riding preacher will deliver a holiday message. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the food bank.

ONGOING

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Bring a chair to ensure available seating. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Dothan hosts a monthly gathering on the last Tuesday of every month at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.