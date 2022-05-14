Around the Wiregrass

MAY 16

Former Wiregrass volleyball standouts and current Huntingdon players Jordan Hollis and Grace Wiggins will conduct a youth volleyball camp at the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center for girls entering third through sixth grades. Deadline to register is May 16, and the camp will be held June 1-4 from 9-11 a.m. Cost of the camp is $25 which includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

The Columbia Historical Society will meet May 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia Depot on Highway 52. The meeting will feature Billy Lanford and Ted Gashaw speaking on their experiences growing up in Columbia and the Columbia Bank history. Refreshments will be served.

MAY 17

The traveling film festival LUNAFEST will be at Troy University’s Dothan campus on Tuesday, May 17, 6-8 p.m. Hosted by Dothan’s Zonta Club, the festival will feature short films by women nonfiction filmmakers that are intended to empower and inspire. The festival will be held in Sony Hall. Tickets are $10 per adult; students attend free. Proceeds will benefit local Zonta projects and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers. The Zonta Club of Dothan supports Chrysalis Home for Girls, Girls Inc. of Dothan, House of Ruth, The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, and Distinguished Young Women. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunafest-2022-tickets-327351807067.

MAY 20

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, May 20, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk, play games, and attempt humor in German. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

MAY 21

Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Jacqueline Battle of Montgomery. The Aglow meeting will be at the Gathering Room, 217 S. Main St., in Enterprise. For information, call 334-406-9683.

Touch A Truck and a juried Car Show will be held May 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Landmark Park, located off U.S. 431 in Dothan. Kids of all ages will have a chance to see approximately 50 trucks and other pieces of equipment up close and learn about their uses at the annual event. Along with the vehicles on display from local companies, representatives will be on site to teach kids about safety. Kids and adults are invited to sit in the drivers’ seats and honk the horns on these large pieces of equipment. A quiet hour will take place from 10-11 a.m. for kids who may be afraid of loud noises. There is no charge to enter a piece of equipment into the Touch A Truck event. Call 334-794-3452 to register or email laurav@landmarkparkdothan.com. On the other side of the park will be Landmark’s annual juried Car Show. The cost to enter a vehicle in the show for judging is $20. The top 50 vehicles will receive a trophy. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the cars can be viewed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Admission to view all the vehicles is $7 for adults, $5 for kids and free for children 2 and under and for park members.

The Second Annual Sprint Triathlon, hosted by Forward DeFuniak Inc., will be held as a part of Lakefest in DeFuniak Springs on May 21. Registration is limited to 200 participants for this swim, bicycle, and running event. Register at dfstriathlon.com. Volunteers and spectators are also welcome. Swim heats start at 7 a.m., so hotel rooms have been blocked and discounted for race participants. Participants are also eligible for primitive tent camping which is available around the lake (call 850-892-8500 ext. 114).

MAY 23

Former Houston Academy and current Troy cheerleader Addison Reynolds will conduct a cheer camp for girls entering the first through sixth grades at the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center. Deadline to register is May 23, and camp will be June 13-16 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per participant which includes camp T-shirt and pom poms. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

MAY 26

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, May 26, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The topic will be “Business Licensing and Zoning,” featuring experts from the City of Dothan. Presenters will explain the correct sequencing of city inspections and approvals to prevent costly mistakes. They will welcome tough questions from the audience. Open to everyone, $10 donation. We are a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

MAY 27

Club Italiano will meet Friday, May 27, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Attendees will converse, try out games, and attempt actual humor in Italian. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

MAY 31

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center is holding a Funds2Orgs Shoe Drive fundraiser through May 31. Donations of clean new or gently worn shoes in all sizes for both children and adults are needed. Shoes may be dropped off at 329 Chickasaw St. The center is seeking community and business groups to help with the shoe drive by becoming collection sites. Call 334-792-4618 or email hawkhoustonyec@gmail.com.

JUNE 4

All of God’s Children Inc., 912 Andrews Ave. in Ozark, will hold a Community Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Shanika Reeves at 334-400-3283 or Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149.

JUNE 13-16

The 2022 Mackey Sasser Baseball and David Russo Softball camps will be held June 13-16 for youth ages 6-13, and registration is currently open. The baseball camp is from 8:30 a.m. until noon, and the softball camp is from 9 a.m. until noon at the baseball and softball fields on the Wallace Campus in Dothan. This will be the final Mackey Sasser Baseball Camp, as Sasser recently announced his retirement after 25 seasons as the Govs head baseball coach. The camp will consist of fundamentals of hitting, fielding, throwing, and base running. Baseball camp cost is $125 per participant. The softball camp involves hitting drills, defensive drills, base running skills, and pitching drills, as well as live game action. Softball camp cost is $100 per participant. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt.

JUNE 13-17

The Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center will host the second annual Payne Stewart Golf Camp June 13-17 from 9:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls ages 6-9. Cost of the camp is $95 per player and includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is online for this camp. For registration information, email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org.

JULY 5

Former Wiregrass Kings standout and current Covenant College basketball player Caleb Miller will conduct a youth boys basketball camp for students entering first through sixth grades. Deadline to register is July 5, and the camp will be July 18-21 from 9-11 a.m. at the Ridgecrest Baptist Fitness Center. Cost is $25 per player which includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

JULY 8-9

The Dothan Tigers and Northview Cougars All Classes Reunion will be held July 8-9, celebrating the classes of 1978-2015 of the former Dothan High and Northview High schools. The All Class Alumni Weekend will include a Friday night ladies alumni basketball game at 6 p.m. followed by a men’s game at 7 p.m. at Dothan Prep Academy, 1236 S. Oates St. Admission is $8 with a canned good and $10 without. Interested players call Janet Gilbert at 334-333-6146 for Northview women; BJ Chitty at 334-790-6556 for Northview men; Vee Dunlap at 334-435-8669 for Dothan women; and Barnard Dude Mcghee at 334-796-7917 for Dothan men. Saturday, alumni will gather at the Houston County Farm Center. Tents and coolers welcomed.

ONGOING

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.