Around the Wiregrass

The annual Wiregrass Kidney Walk will take place on May 1 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in front of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce at 102 Jamestown Blvd. in Dothan. In order to protect participants and volunteers, many of whom are transplant survivors, this year’s event will be drive-thru and socially distanced. Everyone who brings a donation of $50 or more will get a T-shirt (as long as they last) and prizes will be awarded to fundraising teams. For more information, visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org or call 334-547-8467.

Leadership Dothan Class 39 is hosting a 20-for-20 chance drawing to raise money for Girls Inc. Tickets are $20 each with 20 chances to win; prizes include 17 guns and 3 gift cards. The drawing from the winning tickets will be held via Facebook Live on May 15 beginning at 2 p.m. You do not have to be present to win. All money raised through ticket sales stays local and goes directly to Girl’s Inc. Each ticket is $20, and you will be entered into a Golden Ticket drawing for another prize for every $100 worth of tickets purchased. Tickets can be purchased from any Leadership Dothan Class 39 member or by calling Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321. Winners must pass background check and be at least 18 years of age to receive rifle and 21 years of age to receive pistols. Guns awarded will be distributed through a licensed gun dealer and in compliance with federal, state and local laws. Leadership Dothan is a program of the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation.