Around the Wiregrass

JAN. 7
The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will meet Friday, Jan. 7, with Dr. Max McKinney as guest speaker. The meeting starts at 3 p.m. and will be held in Ricketts Hall at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. The meeting is held in conjunction with the botanical gardens’ celebration of Camellia Day, a statewide celebration held each year to recognize Alabama’s official state flower, the camellia. McKinney, a well-known local expert on growing camellias, will talk about propagating camellias and demonstrating a process called “air layering.” Admission is free, but visitors are asked to pre-register by calling 334-793-3224 or by registering at www.dabg.com. Face masks will be required inside Ricketts Hall. The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan.
JAN. 23
Landmark Park will host its annual membership meeting on Jan. 23 starting at noon in the Stokes Activity Barn. There will be a social hour followed by a meal and meeting at 1 p.m. New board members and officers will be elected and the Heritage Award and Volunteer Service Award will be presented. Park staff and board members will present highlights from 2021 and plans for 2022. The price for the meal is $15 per person. Not a member? Join online at www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Dr. in Dothan, AL, just three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under. Leashed pets allowed in dog walk area only.
JAN. 29
Landmark Park and the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association will hold the annual Seed Swap and Garden Expo at the Stokes Activity Barn on Jan. 29. Activities will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include trading seeds with fellow gardeners, plus information and demonstrations on beekeeping, backyard chickens, getting started with your home gardens, rain barrels, food preservation, composting and more. Bring your seeds to trade if you would like to participate in the Seed Swap. This event is free with paid gate admission, which is $4 for adults, $3 for kids, and free for park members and children 2 and under.
FEB. 10
Girls Inc. of Dothan will host the 27th annual Father Daughter Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. The evening features a buffet dinner catered by Chef Kym, music by the band Kingfish and 360 Productions, dancing, photographs by Tracy Arnold, a huge balloon drop and a gift for each attendee. Reservations are required. Cost is $130 per couple and $50 for each additional daughter. Reservations increase $20 after Feb. 3. All proceeds from this event benefit Girls Inc. Reservations can be made online at https://girlsincdothan.org/fatherdaughter/ or by calling Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321.
FEB. 11
Astronomy Night at Landmark Park will be held Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m. Visitors will get a view of several stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Night walks will take place on the boardwalk. After stargazing, there will be snacks in the Interpretive Center and a presentation on Astronomy Science in the auditorium. The planetarium will not be open due to safety regulations and low space capacity. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $5 members, $6 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $8 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under.
FEB. 12 & 13
The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will host its annual Camellia Show on Feb. 12 and 13 in Ricketts Hall at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Public viewing of the flowers will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the Camellia Show is free to the public, and camellias will be available for sale in the DABG parking area across from Ricketts Hall. A tour of the DABG Camellia Garden will be held each day at 2 p.m.
ONGOING
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.