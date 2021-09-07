Around the Wiregrass

SEPT. 9
The Dale County BAMA Club’s Scholarship Ticket Raffle drawing will be held at the Ozark Amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. Due to COVID concerns the membership dinner has been canceled. A season ticket raffle for $20 per ticket includes a package for two season tickets for all seven home games and a hotel stay for two nights in Tuscaloosa during a home game weekend. A tailgate raffle for $5 per ticket or three tickets for $10 includes a package of Alabama items as well as two home game tickets. Call 334-774-9460 or 334-618-4140 for purchase information. Club memberships are also now being accepted. A family membership is $35 and an individual membership is $25. Checks are payable to UA Dale County Alumni Chapter and can be mailed to P.O. Box 238, Ozark, AL 36361. Proceeds from the raffle sales support the Dale County BAMA Club scholarship fund.
SEPT. 11
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will offer special hands-on children’s programs in the garden’s Demonstration Garden on the second Saturday of September, October and November. The first program will take place on Sept. 11 and all programs will be led by members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association. The programs are designed for kids ages 7-11 and will feature activities such as picking peppers, digging potatoes, planting seeds, leaf rubbings and more. Programs will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. and participants will gather in the picnic pavilion. Cost of each program is $5 per person and registration must be in advance by visiting www.dabg.com or by calling the garden office at 334-793-3224. All visitors to the Gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. While masks are not required on the Garden grounds, visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building.
The Spiritual Enrichment Center in Dothan will celebrate its 16th anniversary on Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a drive-thru celebration and fundraiser at 942 S. Oates St. Purchase a “meal on the go” as you drive around the center. There will be no need to get out of your vehicle. Dinner choices are ribs or chicken with three sides, rolls and drinks for $12 or a combination of chicken and ribs with three sides, rolls and drinks for $15. There will also be vegan and gluten-free options for $12 to $15 and hamburgers and hot dogs with chips and a juice box for $5. Volunteers are needed to help serve and can contact secdothan@gmail.com or 334-794-2840. Servers will be wearing masks and gloves.
Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival will be held Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit Landmark Park for live music all day from The Byrd Family, Cedar Creek, Southern Gentleman, Benton Brothers and Company, and East Wind Bluegrass Band. There will also be instrument demos, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors and more. Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and military; $4 for kids; free for park members and children 2 and under. Bring your lawn chairs. Admission includes a wristband for re-entry. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host James Williams and the Songbirds from Headland, Sept. 11; Allen Sanders from Warrior, Sept. 18; and a local sing will be held Sept. 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
SEPT. 12
The annual Jesse Calvin and Minnie Lee Shirey reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, starting at 12:30 p.m. at the community park building in Alford, Florida. There will be a covered dish lunch; attendees are asked to bring their favorite dish. Anyone related to Mancel and Pearla Clements and Ransom and Ester Whiteheard are invited. For information, call Diane Deese at 850-573-0478.
SEPT. 14
A Quail Hollow community meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 6-7 p.m. in the Carmichael Masonic Lodge located at the front entrance to Quail Hollow subdivision. There will be a Neighborhood Watch presentation by the Enterprise Police Department and community concerns will be discussed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Allie Bell-Reddick at 334-494-0479 or Tina Harrison at 334-313-8669.
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of Murphy Mill Road and U.S. Highway 231 North in Dothan. Chris Richardson, candidate for Circuit Court Judge in the May 2022 election, will describe how a judge conducts trials, rules on questions of law raised by the attorneys, and instructs the jury on the laws that pertain to a case. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president, Chapter 1609, at 334-803-0405 for more information.
The Dothan Chapter of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Chapter “U,” will hold their monthly gathering on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Golden Corral on Ross Clark Circle at 6 p.m. There will be door prizes. No fees. For more information, call 334-237-0466.
SEPT. 16
The Dothan/Houston County Teacher Retirees will meet on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan. Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a buffet luncheon at a cost of $14. Money for the lunch should be mailed with the $10 membership fee to Nellwyn Peters by Sept. 3. If you did not receive a membership form, call Karol Tyler at 334-794-6205. Attendees are asked to support the group’s statewide project, Help Feed Alabama, by bringing a food donation to each meeting.
Mark Lowry will be live at the Ozark Civic Center on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. The Ozark Civic Center is located at 320 E. College St. Tickets are $15. The Voices of Mobile will open the night followed by Lowry and Endless Highway. Call 334-774-2618 for more information.
SEPT. 16-18
A tent revival will be held at the Tops Empowerment Center, 805 N. Lena St., in Dothan on Sept. 16-18 with services at 6:30 p.m. Guest speakers will Dr. Buford Smith on Thursday, Sister Freida Smith on Friday and Sister Roberta Thomas on Saturday. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 334-693-5199.
SEPT. 16-25
A book sale hosted by the Friends of the Library for the Dothan Houston County Library System will be held Sept. 16-25 at the Westgate Branch Library, 535 Recreation Road, in Dothan. A preview sale will be held Sept. 16 from 4-6 p.m. for current members of Friends of the Library. Anyone is welcome to join the Friends of the Library at the door with a minimum $5 membership. The sale is open to the public Sept. 17-25 during regular library hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. New and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects available with hardback books $2 each and paperback books $1 each. All children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, and some non-book items are also available. Customers can stuff a provided large brown grocery sack full of books for $20. The sale will include All items will be half price on Sept. 22 and 23; 25 cents on Sept. 24 and 25; and free on Sept. 28. Proceeds from the sale help support the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.
SEPT. 18
Aglow International will host a meeting on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Christ Community Church located at 1303 E. Park Ave. in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Terry Tripp, known for his ministry as well as for his time traveling and singing with his ministry family, the Laverne Tripp Family. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
SEPT. 20
The Dale County Republican Party will meet Monday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass restaurant in Ozark. Guest speakers will be Secretary of State John Merrill; Rep. Wes Allen, candidate for Secretary of State; Senate candidate Lynda Blanchard; and candidate for state auditor Andrew Sorrell. The public is invited to attend.
SEPT. 22
Wallace Community College will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinics Sept. 22 at both its Dothan and Eufaula campus. The clinics are open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dothan clinic will be held in the Community Enrichment Center, and the Eufaula clinic at the Sparks campus will be held in the Bevill Center. The clinics are held in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health and will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Visit www.wallace.edu/vaccineclinic for more information.
SEPT. 25
Landmark Park’s Peanut Boil will be Sept. 25, 5-8 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for an after-hours peanut boil. Watch as peanuts are stacked the old fashioned way and listen to bluegrass music. Admission includes one free cup of boiled peanuts and costs $5 for adults, $4 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
A beginning beekeeper course will begin Sept. 25 in Landmark Park’s Interpretive Center Auditorium. Additional classes will be held Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. All four classes meet at 10 a.m. This course is designed to supply a novice beekeeper with all the information needed to take a colony from its inception through its first year. The fee for the course is $35, for which you will get all the handouts, a copy of “First Lessons in Beekeeping” and a year’s membership in the Wiregrass Beekeepers Association. Classes run for about two hours. A field session, held in October, will start at 1 p.m. at the beeyard at Landmark Park. Call Bill Miller at 334-794-8362 or email wgmiller@aol.com for more information.
OCT. 1
Scarecrows in the Gardens will open on Oct. 1 at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. The display, now in its 17th year, will be open to the public for the month of October. Scarecrows created by local businesses, schools, clubs and organizations will line the asphalt walk trails at the gardens, located off Headland Avenue. The botanical gardens are currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults with free admission to garden members and kids age 15 and younger. Annual garden memberships can be purchased in the Botanical Center or online at www.dabg.com. All visitors to the Gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. While masks are not required on the Garden grounds, visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building. This year’s theme is “Every Day is a Holiday.” For more information, call 334-793-3224.
OCT. 1-4
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association will host a Fall Plant Sale starting Friday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 4. Times will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday. The sale will be located at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave. in0 Dothan. Admission is free. Fall is the time to plant trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs; all of these plants and more will be available at the sale.
OCT. 2
The 30th Claybank 5K Run, Walk and Fun Run will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, on the trail at Ed Lisenby Lake in Ozark. A Dothan Runners Club Grand Prix Race, all funds raised benefit the scholarship fund at Vivian B. Adams School. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. the day of the run. Entry fee is $20 if registered before Sept. 24 and $25 on race day. Checks can be mailed to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, AL 36360. For race applications or sponsorship information, contact Susan Owens, Resource Coordinator, at 334-618-5189 or susanowens7634@gmail.com.
Halloween Fun Fest and Zombie Run will be held at Landmark Park on Oct. 2, 4-8 p.m., and will feature a 5K Zombie Run plus kids’ activities, a corn maze, tractor treat, music, food and more. Preregistration required for the Zombie Run; call David at 334-794-3452 to register. Run registration includes entry to the Halloween Fun Fest. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
OCT. 15-17
Landmark Park Quilt Show will be held Oct. 15-17 in conjunction with the park’s annual Fall Farm Day. This quilt show features over 100 antique and contemporary quilts displayed inside the Stokes Activity Barn. The juried show includes exhibits, door prizes, speakers and more. Open for viewing on Friday 1-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4 p.m. The park’s Fall Farm Day will be held Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., offering attendees the chance to see how peanuts were harvested in the Wiregrass nearly 100 years ago. Along with the quilt show, Fall Farm Day includes music, antique tractors, cane grinding, syrup making, butter churning, soap making and wagon rides. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
OCT. 23
“Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences at the Dothan Civic Center on Oct. 23 for a 60-minute live musical experience. For tickets and more information, including date, local venues and VIP Meet & Greet packages, visit DothanCivicCenter.org.
OCT. 28
Low Country Boil at Landmark Park will be Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and a blend of spices will simmer in a 60-gallon kettle for a mouthwatering dish. Advance tickets are required. The event also features music, a silent auction and hot dogs for the kids. For more info or to purchase tickets, call 334-794-3452. Tickets are $50 per person; $500 for a reserved table of 8; $5 for kids. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
OCT. 30
CHARM Inc. will host Pawsfest 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the square in Headland. The event, a fundraiser to provide for the needs and medical care of the dogs at the Headland Animal Shelter, will include a pet pageant, vendors and a prize drawing. Visit www.charmheadland.org for more details.
ONGOING
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens and the Azalea-Dogwood Festival will host an online native azalea sale in September. The sale will feature approximately one dozen different species of native azalea, and proceeds will benefit the two organizations. The online sale begins on Sept. 6 for the general public. The online sales end on Sept. 20, with pickup to be held at the Gardens on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. The pick-up will be held in conjunction with the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale at DABG Oct 1-4. To view the selection or to place an order, visit www.dabg.com. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3-5 p.m. in the Farmhouse at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave. Meetings will be held from September through May. For more information, contact Linda or Bill Nichols at 334-677-3333.
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.