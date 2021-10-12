Around the Wiregrass

OCT. 19

A public screening and debut of the mini-documentary, “The Life and Legacy of Jay Scott,” will be held at Porter Park on Foster Street in downtown Dothan on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The film is about the Wiregrass Blues Society’s 2020 Honoree Jay Scott, a successful musician known for his saxophone solos. He is depicted on the Boogie Woogie Music Mural downtown. He played sax on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “What’s Your Name Little Girl?,” Alicia Bridges’ “I Love the Nightlife,” and Melissa Manchester’s “Whenever I Call You Friend.” The film was produced, written and directed by Wiregrass Blues Society President Dr. Jeneve Brooks with funding support from the Alabama Humanities Association. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Aglow International Meeting will be held in Hartford on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Ketchem’s Coffee and Creamery, located at 115 Main St. Guest speaker will be Sherry McCormick from Geneva and the worship leader at Harvest Church in Dothan.

The Houston County Health Department will hold its annual flu clinic on Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the health department location at 1781 E. Cottonwood Road in Dothan.

OCT. 20