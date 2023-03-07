MARCH 8

Club de Español will meet Wednesday, March 8, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), as a way to practice Spanish through casual talk and games. Se practicará español con el mejor café y té de la ciudad. Cerca de la bandera de la Universidad de Troy. Gratis, abierto a todos. Contacto: vossr@troy.edu.

MARCH 9

SARCOA presents Caregiver College on March 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1075 Brannon Stand Road, Dothan. This is a no-cost, educational event for caregivers. Topics covered will help caregivers better understand and meet the needs of their roles. Learn from speakers from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dothan Houston Library, Southern Care Hospice, Alabama Securities Commission and more. Caregiver College is hosted by Alabama Cares. Lunch and light refreshments are provided for all registered attendees. Register for this event online at www.sarcoa.org or call (334) 793-6843. Registration deadline is March 6.

MARCH 10

Club Français will meet Friday, March 10, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to talk and practice French through friendly games and interaction. On pratiquera français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Près de la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact : vossr@troy.edu.

MARCH 11

The Kappa Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. invites the public to its 115th Founder’s Day Gala “Celebrating 115 Years of Service and Sisterhood, One Step at a Time” on Saturday, March 11, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Windmill Station, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan. The attire is formal (glammed sneakers, optional) with music, dancing, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The cost is a $50 donation. Contact any Kappa Pi Omega chapter member to make a donation. Proceeds to benefit local community service projects and scholarships.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing March 11. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

The Graceville Arts League is sponsoring a Southern Music, Art, and Literature (SMAL) Lecture on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m.-noon in the First Baptist Church Graceville fellowship hall. Several speakers will present information about the life and hymns of Fanny Crosby, 19th-early 20th century hymn-writer. There will also be musical performances of her hymns. Registration is $10. Attendees may send the registration fee along with their name and phone number to Graceville Arts League, PO Box 777, Graceville, FL, 32440. Attendees may also pre-register by sending their name and phone number to graceville.arts@gmail.com and may pay the registration fee at the door. Questions about the event may be sent to graceville.arts@gmail.com.

MARCH 16

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet on Thursday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant. Guest speaker will be a member of the Master Gardeners and a remembrance ceremony to honor deceased members will be held. Plan to arrive early for the $9.99 + drink cost of the buffet. If you plan to attend, call or text Karol (334-790-0244) or Paulette (334-790-8682). Please remember to bring your food donations.

MARCH 17

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, March 17, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to try out their German through casual talk and game play. Man wird Deutsch üben mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt. Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

MARCH 18

Landmark Park will hold Spring Farm Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy the sights and sounds of life on the farm in the 1890s. Try your hand at churning butter, plowing with horses and mules and other farm chores. Plus arts and crafts, wagon rides, music, antique tractors, kids activities, farm animals and food vendors. Landmark Park membership meeting will be held at noon during the event. Adults $10; Seniors and military $8; kids $6; park members and children 2 and under free.

The Board of Directors of Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center cordially invite you to Spring Forward and “eat! sip! dance! bid!” at its 6th Annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine & Food Fest & Auction, 329 Chickasaw Street, Dothan, on Saturday, March 18, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Individual tickets are $50; reserved table for eight are $500. Live entertainment by DJ Hendock. Assorted wines, soft beverages and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Prepare to bid on great auction items. For more information, call 334-792-4618 or 334-797-9273.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the Burning Bush Family of Red Level on March 18. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

The Ashford Spring Fling and Music Festival will be held Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Broadway Street in downtown Ashford. For more information, email ashfordareachamber@gmail.com

The Ashford High School Band will hold the first annual Jacket Jog the morning of Ashford Spring Fling, March 18. Registration will run until the morning of the race. More details and the registration link can be found at https://www.soundofthewiregrass.band/ or you can go to https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Ashford/2023JacketRun

MARCH 23

The Entrepreneurship Council will host a networking seminar Thursday, March 23, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce (5:30–7:30 p.m.): “Breaking Barriers to Home Ownership,” with Keller Williams Realty’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. Open to everyone (you don’t have to be a Chamber member), $10 donation. The Council is a 501(c)(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

MARCH 24

Club Italiano will meet Friday, March 24, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to speak and carry on in Italian through irreverent talk and games. Si praticherá l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Vicino alla bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

MARCH 24, 25, 26

The 62nd Opp Rattlesnake Rodeo is March 24, 25, and 26 in Opp. The event will include arts and crafts, concessions, snake handling, snake cooking, snake demonstrations, entertainment, children’s rides, a pageant, and a 5K run/walk. For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page.

MARCH 25

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Linda Senn of Dothan on March 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

MARCH 31

Esperanto-Klubo will meet Friday, March 31, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to speak and interact in the Esperanto language. Ĉeestantoj lingvekzercos Esperante kun la pinto de kafo kaj teo de la urbo. Proksime de la Troy-Universitato-flago. Senpaga, malfermita al ĉiuj. Kontakto: vossr@troy.edu

APRIL 1

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Walter Wilson of Dothan on April 1. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 8

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Brenda Trawick of Echo on April 8. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 14, 15, 16

The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will host its Annual Spring Plant Sale on April 14, 15, and 16 from 9-5 each day. It will be held on the front lawn of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. There will be all kinds of plants available such as, vegetable, annuals, perennials, shrubs, groundcovers, houseplants, herbs, bulbs, etc.

APRIL 15

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing on April 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

The 2023 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held on Saturday, April 15, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8:30 a.m. and event starting at 9:30 a.m. Kevin and Ashleigh Savoy will serve as co-chairs. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information on assisting local kidney patients.

APRIL 22

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Alan Sanders of Warrior on April 22. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 29

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host the Smith Family of Pensacola, Fla., on April 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching in March The Foxy, a slow dance, at the Cultural Arts Center. Lessons start 6:30, Tuesday, March 7, in the Choreography Room. Cost is $3 per week. Call/text (501) 766-4845 with any questions. Please wear shoes that will slide easily.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

Wiregrass Beekeepers will conduct the 2023 Spring Beginning Beekeeping Course on Feb. 25, March 4, 11, 18, and 25. This course is designed to supply a novice beekeeper with all the information you need to take bee colonies from their inception through their first year. Attending the auditorium sessions is free, but for $35, you will get a beekeeping book, all the class handouts, and a year’s membership in the Wiregrass Beekeepers Association. The four auditorium sessions will be held at the Landmark Park Interpretive Center at 10 a.m. and run for about 2 hours. The field session will start at 10 a.m. at Landmark Park Teaching Apiary. Persons coming to Landmark Park for the beekeeping class can get in for free (but do consider making donations to the park). For questions, call Bill Miller at (334)794-8362 or e-mail him at wgmiller@aol.com

The Ray of Hope Grief Support Group meets the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at Parks Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan. The purpose of the group is to assist those struggling with issues of grief and loss, including but not limited to, death of a loved one, loss of relationships, etc. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 334-794-4811 or 850-692-1618.

The Greater Dothan Area Lions Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Old Mill Restaurant on Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. For more information, contact Lori Perkins at 334-803-0319.

“Concerned Citizens of the Wiregrass” will meet the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at Shoney’s on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Grievances and problems within the county will be addressed and information on how to make improvements via county officials, etc. Bring your friends and as many as possible.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Columbia Historical Museum will be open the second Saturday monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. in Columbia.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.

Landmark Park admission will be waived every fifth Saturday of the month.