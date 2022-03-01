Around the Wiregrass

MARCH 10

A Cigars & Whiskey event to benefit the Wiregrass Area Food Bank will be held at the Grand on Foster on Thursday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Mike Schmitz, Jim and Joanne McGhee, SmartBank, and Havana Breeze Cigar Lounge. Attendees will be able to enjoy a selection of cigars paired with their favorite glass of whiskey or cocktail of choice. Dress code is casual and food will be provided in addition to two cocktails and two cigars. You can purchase tickets from the Wiregrass Food Bank located at 382 Twitchell Rd. in Dothan or call 334-794-9775. The Wiregrass Area Food Bank serves Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour counties. For more information about the event, you can visit the Facebook event titled “Cigars & Whiskey.”

MARCH 12

The 22nd annual Battle of Newton re-enactment will be held on Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13, at John Hutto Park in Newton, located on Highway 123 in Newton. Sponsored by the Battle of Newton Society Inc., the park will be open to the public at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. each day. There is no charge for admission or participating in planned activities, such as a ladies tea and a ball on Saturday and a church service on Sunday.