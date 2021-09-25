Around the Wiregrass

SEPT. 30

The German Coffee Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 30, at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call Marianne Owens at 334-389-1607or Chris Williams at 334-475-6388

An animal food and supply drive, hosted by 2021 International Girl Tiny Miss Annabelle Ingram, will be held through Sept. 30 with donated to benefit the Wiregrass Humane Society. The Tiny Miss winner has partnered with The Flour Sack Bakery as the drop-off site for donations. The Flour Sack is located at 286 Westgate Parkway and is open Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. For every donation dropped off at the bakery, your name will go into a drawing to win a $25 gift card to The Flour Sack Bakery. A nonprofit organization, the Wiregrass Humane Society is in constant need of both soft and hard pet food for cats, kittens, dogs and puppies as well as treats for both cats and dogs. Toys, collars, bowls and leashes are also in need as is laundry detergent, Clorox and Dawn dish soap. Other needed items include new or used towels, blankets, sheets and rags, paper towels, apple cider vinegar, tall trash bags and potty pads.

OCT. 1