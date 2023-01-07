Around the Wiregrass

JAN. 8

Dane Bailey, The Singing Auctioneer from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will present the special music at Holmes Baptist Church for the morning worship service on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m. The church is located three miles north of Ariton on State Highway 51, just inside the Barbour County line. There is no admission charge, and everyone is invited.

JAN. 10

The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will host its monthly meeting on Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of Murphy Mill Road and U.S. Highway 231 North in Dothan. Tom Heisner, chapter service officer, will discuss the importance of preparing a NARFE publication entitled “Be Prepared for Life’s Events: What Your Survivors Should Know” (F-100) to help you organize your personal and financial information in one location so that your survivors will be able to handle your affairs upon your death. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, President Chapter 1609, at (334) 803-0405 for additional information.

JAN. 11

Club de Español will meet Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to practice Spanish through low-pressure talk and games. Practiquen español con el mejor café y té de la ciudad. Busquen la bandera de la Universidad de Troy. Gratis, abierto a todos. Contacto: vossr@troy.edu.

JAN. 13

Club Français will meet Friday, Jan. 13, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to talk and practice French through friendly games and interaction. Pratiquez français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact: vossr@troy.edu.

JAN. 15

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk and Celebration will be held Jan. 15, 2-3 p.m., on the steps of the Enterprise City Hall, 501 S. Main St. Speakers include Sgt. Randy Terry; Harolyn Benjamin of Women Who Care; Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper; Councilwoman Sonya Wheeler-Rich; Coffee County Commissioner Jimmy Jones; and Rodrick Caldwell.

JAN. 16

The Dale County Republican meeting will be Monday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, his speech “I Have A Dream” will be read by Lael Walding. The speaker for the meeting will be Loren Spivack who is known as a free market warrior. Spivack teaches about free market economics in an effort to make a positive difference in American politics and economics. There will be light refreshments and a raffle for prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend.

JAN. 19

The Houston County Democratic Party will hold its general meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Clarion Inn, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan. Special guest is Charlotte Williams.

JAN. 20

Deutscher Club will meet Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to practice German through light talk and game play. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

JAN. 22

North Highland Baptist Church, 407 Houston St., will celebrate its 94th church anniversary at 11 a.m. on Jan. 22. The speaker will be Deacon Bernard Ward of First Missionary Baptist Church.

JAN. 23

Organized Community Action Program in Ozark will be taking call-in appointments (no walk-ins will be taken) for its LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) on Jan. 23 in Ozark starting at 8 a.m. Appointments are made on a first come, first serve basis until all appointments are issued. A utility bill in your name, prior month’s total household income and original Social Security cards are required to make application. Contact the OCAP office in Ozark at 334-774-2011.

JAN. 24

Christian Brothers Network, in partnership with Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, will present the “Mayor's Luncheon for Education” at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Dothan Country Club. All funds raised from the luncheon will benefit high school seniors at Wiregrass schools in the form of scholarships. The guest speaker will be Mrs. Helena Duncan, the president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama.

JAN. 27

Club Italiano will meet Friday, Jan. 27, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to speak and carry on in Italian through low-pressure talk and games. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

JAN. 28

Landmark Park and the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association will present the annual Seed Swap and Garden Expo at the Stokes Activity Barn at Landmark Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 28. Activities will include trading seeds with fellow gardeners, plus info and demos on beekeeping, backyard chickens, fabric dyeing, kids activities, herbal remedies, getting started with your home gardens, composting and more. Bring your seeds to trade if you would like to participate in the Seed Swap. This event is free with your paid gate admission ($5 for adults, $4 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under).

JAN. 29

All for Him, a gospel music ministry from Alexander City, will be featured in the Fifth Sunday Singing at Holmes Baptist Church on Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located three miles north of Ariton on State Highway 51, just inside the Barbour County line. There is no admission charge, and everyone is invited. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall after the service.

FEB. 10-11

Quilted Creations owner Sherry Burkhalter will conduct the annual Winter Quilt Retreat on Feb. 10-11 in the Stokes Activity Barn at Landmark Park in Dothan. The retreat will take place on Feb. 10 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided, along with instruction on a quilting project. Participants should bring their own sewing machine and supplies. To register and for pricing information, call Sherry Burkhalter at 334-790-9045.

FEB. 17

Landmark Park will conduct Astronomy Night from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Feb. 17. The exciting and informative program gives visitors a view of several stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Nightwalks will take place on the boardwalk. Warm up in the Interpretive Center after stargazing and enjoy snacks, space crafts, and a presentation on Astronomy Science in the auditorium. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $7 members, $8 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $10 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under. Registration is not required for this event.

MARCH 18

Landmark Park will hold Spring Farm Day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy the sights and sounds of life on the farm in the 1890s. Try your hand at churning butter, plowing with horses and mules and other farm chores. Plus arts and crafts, wagon rides, music, antique tractors, kids activities, farm animals and food vendors. Landmark Park membership meeting will be held at noon during the event. Adults $10; Seniors and military $8; kids $6; park members and children 2 and under free.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching basic East Coast Swing lessons at the Cultural Arts Center starting Tuesday, Jan 10. Swing into the new year at 6:30 in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call/text (501) 766-4845 with any questions. Please wear shoes that will slide easily.

Wiregrass Beekeepers will conduct the 2023 Spring Beginning Beekeeping Course on Feb. 25, March 4, 11, 18, and 25. This course is designed to supply a novice beekeeper with all the information you need to take bee colonies from their inception through their first year. Attending the auditorium sessions is free, but for $35, you will get a beekeeping book, all the class handouts, and a year’s membership in the Wiregrass Beekeepers Association. The four auditorium sessions will be held at the Landmark Park Interpretive Center at 10 a.m. and run for about 2 hours. The field session will start at 10 a.m. at Landmark Park Teaching Apiary. Persons coming to Landmark Park for the beekeeping class can get in for free (but do consider making donations to the park). For questions, call Bill Miller at (334)794-8362 or e-mail him at wgmiller@aol.com

The Greater Dothan Area Lions Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Old Mill Restaurant on Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. For more information, contact Lori Perkins at 334-803-0319.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Bring a chair to ensure available seating. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Columbia Historical Museum will be open the second Saturday monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. in Columbia.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.

Landmark Park admission will be waived every fifth Saturday of the month.