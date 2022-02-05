Around the Wiregrass

The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 373 will meet Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Donahue Grill and Grog, located 1394 U.S. Highway 231 (El Palacio Plaza) in Ozark. This is a chapter-sponsored meal and the meeting will honor the members’ valentines. Membership is open to U.S. armed forces veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in the Republic of Vietnam between Feb. 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or in any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975. New members must submit a copy of their DD-214 along with an application and dues payment.

The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will host its 2022 Camellia Show on Feb. 12-13 in Ricketts Hall at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Held in cooperation with the American Camellia Society, admission is free to the public. Public viewing of the flowers will be 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Entries to the Camellia Show will be received 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Standard entry cards will be used with the name of the variety, bloom size and class included. Deliver blooms to the hall on right side of the Dothan Botanical Gardens building. A novice category is open to any exhibitor that has not won an award. Mark Crawford will have camellia plants for sale at the show. For more information, call 334-618-7584 or 334-796-5503.