Around the Wiregrass

FEB. 8
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 8 at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of U.S. Highway 231 North and Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. Leanne Richardson, deputy chief probate clerk in Houston County, will provide information on how to probate a will. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president Chapter 1609, at 334-803-0405 for additional information.
Dale County and Ozark City Schools are presenting “Newsies” with performances on Feb. 8, 10, 11, and 12 at Flowers Center in Ozark. Set in New York City at the turn of the last century and based on a true story, “Newsies” follows the leader of a ragged band of teenage “newsies” who put up a fight after two publishing titans raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense. Tickets are $15 and will be on sale every Tuesday and Thursday at Flowers Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. until the show. You can call and leave a message on 334-774-0720 for ticket information or email margiebenson1@gmail.com to order and use a credit card.
FEB. 10
The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding its in-person, monthly meeting on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw St., Fort Rucker. A meal will be served. Please observe Fort Rucker COVID protocols. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.
A Valentine’s Concert & Dance will be held Feb. 10 at the Enterprise Civic Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and featuring the Dothan Moonlighters band. This is an event for boomers and senior adults. Free admission. The dance is hosted by Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA), the City of Enterprise and the Dothan Moonlighters. Call SARCOA at 334-793-6843 to RSVP.
Girls Inc. of Dothan will host the 27th annual Father-Daughter Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. The evening features a buffet dinner catered by Chef Kym, music by the band Kingfish and 360 Productions, dancing, photographs by Tracy Arnold, a huge balloon drop, and a gift for each attendee. Reservations are required. Cost is $130 per couple and $50 for each additional daughter. Reservations increase $20 after Feb. 3. All proceeds from this event benefit Girls Inc. Reservations can be made online at https://girlsincdothan.org/fatherdaughter/ or by calling Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321.
FEB. 11
New Prospect Baptist Church of Hartford is hosting a “Love Thy Neighbor” banquet on Friday, Feb. 11. The event will begin at 5 p.m. There will be food, fellowship, special music, and a guest speaker. For information, call 334-588-3298 or 334-886-2024. The address is 14496 County Road 4 in Hartford (formerly known as twin churches intersection).
Tri States Community Orchestra presents this year’s “Suites & Sweets” on Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Enjoy an evening of classical music with your favorite valentine with table seating, a variety of desserts and beverages, including a cash bar. The event will feature a string quartet and other musical guests. Seating is limited, and reservations are needed by Feb. 9. Visit tristatecommunityorchestra.org to reserve seating. Your tickets will also earn you a 10% discount at KBC or Fire Stone Wood Fired Grill prior to concert.
The 2022 Wiregrass Cotton Expo will be held on Feb. 11 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. The expo is a free event with lunch provided. Speakers will cover agronomic updates, cotton outlook, chemical updates and more. Vendors will also be on hand. CCA and pesticide points available. For more information, call 334-693-3800.
Astronomy Night at Landmark Park will be held Feb. 11, 6 to 9 p.m. Visitors will get a view of several stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Night walks will take place on the boardwalk. After stargazing, there will be snacks in the Interpretive Center and a presentation on Astronomy Science in the auditorium. The planetarium will not be open due to safety regulations and low space capacity. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $5 members, $6 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $8 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under.
FEB. 12
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a Valentine’s Day party featuring local talent on Feb. 12; Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford on Feb. 19; and Jason Self of Headland on Feb. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 373 will meet Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Donahue Grill and Grog, located 1394 U.S. Highway 231 (El Palacio Plaza) in Ozark. This is a chapter-sponsored meal and the meeting will honor the members’ valentines. Membership is open to U.S. armed forces veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in the Republic of Vietnam between Feb. 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or in any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975. New members must submit a copy of their DD-214 along with an application and dues payment.
The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will host its 2022 Camellia Show on Feb. 12-13 in Ricketts Hall at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Held in cooperation with the American Camellia Society, admission is free to the public. Public viewing of the flowers will be 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Entries to the Camellia Show will be received 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. Standard entry cards will be used with the name of the variety, bloom size and class included. Deliver blooms to the hall on right side of the Dothan Botanical Gardens building. A novice category is open to any exhibitor that has not won an award. Mark Crawford will have camellia plants for sale at the show. For more information, call 334-618-7584 or 334-796-5503.
FEB. 18
Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan Civitan Club will hold a spaghetti fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Miracle Field. Funds will benefit the annual Family Fun Day held for special needs individuals and their families. Plates are $7 each and dine-in or carry out will be available. Delivery will be available within the Dothan City limits on orders of 20 or more plates. Included on the plate will be spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, and a brownie. For ticket information call Cathy Sizemore 334-615-3720 or email csizemore@dothan.org or contact Maggie Nickoley at 334-477-0626 or email margaret.nickoley@covan.com.
FEB. 19
The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room. Guest speaker will be Rose Stephens from Dothan. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
FEB. 28
New Canaan Ministries in Hartford will host a Camp Revival Feb. 28-March 5 at the church located at 200 New Canaan Road. For more information, call 334-796-8525. The revival schedule of speakers and worship leaders includes: Monday, Feb. 28, Pastor Greg Lay with worship led by Wes and Meredith Davis; Tuesday, March 1, Anthony Cogman with worship led by A.J. Warren; Wednesday, March 2, Jeremy Hood with worship led by Brandon and Christa French; Thursday, March 3, Austin Green with worship by Anthony Cogman; Friday, March 4, Wes Davis with worship by Jeremy and Brandi Hood; and Saturday, March 5, Daulton Keel with worship by Ali and B.J. Harrison.
MARCH 6-7
A fundraiser to benefit veterans will be held March 6-7 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Cowboy’s on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. The fundraiser, held at the Veterans Peanut Shack located in the parking lot, will feature the Original Kettle Korn vendors Tom and Kathy Truhlar, who have a booth each year at the National Peanut Festival.
MARCH 12
County Line Baptist Church in Enterprise will hold a Spring Fling on Saturday, March 12, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a hot dog lunch, music, carriage rides, petting zoo, door prizes, and Bobert the Balloon Guy. Mini-workshops will be also be conducted on beekeeping, backyard chickens, composting, fruit trees, butterfly gardening, hummingbirds, herb gardening, seed starting, and gourds. Free for all ages. Products will be available for purchase from the workshops. The church is located at 1000 Highway 92. Call 334-347-6082 for more information.
Dothan Gem and Mineral Club’s Gem and Mineral Show will be held Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan. Free admission and parking. The event will feature minerals, fossils, lapidary, jewelry, beads, a silent auction, and door prizes.
MARCH 16
Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry will be the guest speaker during the Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Night of Champions on Wednesday, March 16, from 6:20 to 7:50 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Admission is free. Strawberry played 17 seasons with Major League Baseball teams the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees.
APRIL 9
The 2022 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration, hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 9, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8 a.m. and the event starting at 9 a.m. Alan and Marty Clark, owners of DSI Security Services in Dothan, will serve as co-chairs. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information.
APRIL 22
The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.
ONGOING
The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching swing dances on Tuesdays in February at the Cultural Arts Center, located on South St. Andrews Street in downtown Dothan. Lessons begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week.
Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Enterprise Military Support Group is meeting on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The group invites anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle, located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.
A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.