Around the Wiregrass

FEB. 24
The Houston County Republican Women will meet on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehab Center located at 795 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Heather Moore, the wife U.S. Congressman Barry Moore, will speak and update the group on current policy issues. Those who plan to attend are asked to email hcrwdothan@gmail.com and report whether they will be eating lunch or only attending the meeting. Masks will be provided and seating arranged for safety.
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Enterprise Country Club. The guest speakers will be Todd and Angie Boland, owners of Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory in Enterprise, who will speak about pre-planning services and what to know about planning a funeral. All current and retired federal employees are invited to attend the regular lunch programs held the fourth Thursday of each month. For more information, attend a NARFE lunch program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.
FEB. 25
Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 2867 Fortner St., Dothan, will present the event Friday Night Fire on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Tristan Stanton of New Beginning Ministries Church in Fairhope. For more information, call 334-791-2347 or 334-805-6096.
FEB. 26
The 2022 Spring Beginning Beekeeping Course will begin at Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the Landmark Park Interpretive Center, 430 Landmark Park Drive, Dothan. There will be four sessions in the course designed to supply a novice beekeeper with all the information needed to take bee colonies from their inception through their first year. Individual sessions are two hours and will each start at 10 a.m. The session will provide an equipment overview with some hands-on equipment assembly, therefore, attendees should bring a hammer. Additional sessions will be held March 5, March 12, and March 19 in the auditorium with a field day held March 26 at Landmark Park’s teaching apiary. While attending the auditorium sessions is free, there is a $35 fee to cover the beekeeping book, all class handouts and a year’s membership in the Wiregrass Beekeepers Association. Those attending the beekeeping course will be able to enter Landmark Park for free but are asked to consider making donations to the park. For more information, call Bill Miller at 334-794-8362 or email him at wgmiller@aol.com.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Jason Self of Headland on Feb. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Meredith’s Miracles presents Cookies with Characters on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 at the Covington Center Arena and Kiwanis Building in Andalusia. Saturday shows will be held at noon and 4 p.m. and the Sunday show starts at 3 p.m. Doors will open an hour prior to each show. There will be more than 90 characters from Marvel super heroes to Disney heroines to cartoon and video game favorites. Tickets are for sale online only at www.cookieswithcharacters.com and cannot be guaranteed at the door on the day of the show. Ticket orders will be picked up at the “will call” window at the Kiwanis Ticket Office on the day of the event. The arena is located at 20096 Bypass Kiwanis Drive. There will be meet and greet opportunities, souvenirs, photos, bouncy houses, princess carriage rides and super hero limo rides.
Johns Chapel AME Church and H.O.P.E. Ministries will be hosting the 2022 Black History Month Empowerment Day on Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway, in Enterprise. The event will feature a blood drive in support of sickle cell, a Black Businesses Expo, voter registration drive, guest speakers on a variety of topics including the importance of blood donation for sickle cell patients, basic budgeting and credit, broadening your knowledge of investing, purchasing a house, and planning for the inevitable. This event is free to attend and lunch will be served. For more information, contact Allie Bell-Reddick, 334-494-0479 or Geraldine Sanders at 334-475-0118.
FEB. 27
St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Enterprise will hold an installation service for Minister Rodney Sevier on Feb. 27 at 2:45 p.m. The church is located at 120 S. Carroll St. in Enterprise. For more information, call 334-347-7743. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
FEB. 28
New Canaan Ministries in Hartford will host a Camp Revival Feb. 28-March 5 at the church located at 200 New Canaan Rd. For more information, call 334-796-8525. The revival schedule of speakers and worship leaders includes: Monday, Feb. 28, Pastor Greg Lay with worship led by Wes and Meredith Davis; Tuesday, March 1, Anthony Cogman with worship led by A.J. Warren; Wednesday, March 2, Jeremy Hood with worship led by Brandon and Christa French; Thursday, March 3, Austin Green with worship by Anthony Cogman; Friday, March 4, Wes Davis with worship by Jeremy and Brandi Hood; and Saturday, March 5, Daulton Keel with worship by Ali and B.J. Harrison.
MARCH 1
The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching the Foxtrot on Tuesdays at the Cultural Arts Center starting Tuesday, March 1. The fun starts at 6:30 in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions.
The German Coffee Club will meet March 1 in the ballroom at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. for the club’s Faschings program. There will be a bratwurst and sauerkraut for lunch. Call by Monday, Feb. 21, to reserve a seat. For more information, call 334-475-6388 or 334-389-1607.
MARCH 1-5
“An Inspector Calls” will be performed by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Performances will be March 1-5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Visit www.seact.com to purchase.
MARCH 6-7
A fundraiser to benefit veterans will be held March 6-7 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Cowboy’s on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. The fundraiser, held at the Veterans Peanut Shack located in the parking lot, will feature the Original Kettle Korn vendors Tom and Kathy Truhlar, who have a booth each year at the National Peanut Festival.
MARCH 12
A Kids Health and Healing Community Health Fair will be held March 12 starting at 10 a.m. and hosted by The Ordinary People Society (T.O.P.S.) and the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center. The event will be held at the T.O.P.S. Empowerment Center at 805 N. Lena St. in Dothan. A March for Your Health and Healing will be held that morning and will kick off at 8:15 a.m. with a free breakfast at Moma Tina’s Mission House, 605 N. Alice St., before participants march to the Empowerment Center in remembrance of loved ones. The health fair will feature COVID information, ear and eye testing, child abuse awareness information, nutrition tips, bullying awareness and prevention information, AIDS and HIV testing, mental health awareness, and fire and emergency awareness. Visit www.wearetops.org for more information.
County Line Baptist Church in Enterprise will hold a Spring Fling on Saturday, March 12, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a hot dog lunch, music, carriage rides, petting zoo, door prizes, and Bobert the Balloon Guy. Mini-workshops will be also be conducted on beekeeping, backyard chickens, composting, fruit trees, butterfly gardening, hummingbirds, herb gardening, seed starting, and gourds. Free for all ages. Products will be available for purchase from the workshops. The church is located at 1000 Highway 92. Call 334-347-6082 for more information.
Dothan Gem and Mineral Club’s Gem and Mineral Show will be held Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan. Free admission and parking. The event will feature minerals, fossils, lapidary, jewelry, beads, a silent auction, and door prizes.
MARCH 16
Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry will be the guest speaker during the Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Night of Champions on Wednesday, March 16, from 6:20 to 7:50 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Admission is free. Strawberry played 17 seasons with Major League Baseball teams the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees.
MARCH 16-17
Evangelism Encounter featuring Evangelist Scott Dawson will be held March 16-17 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Brockton Farm Center, 1055 E. McKinnon St., in New Brockton. Music by Don’t Look Back. For more information, call the Coffee Baptist Association at 334-894-6411.
APRIL 9
The 2022 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration, hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 9, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8 a.m. and the event starting at 9 a.m. Alan and Marty Clark, owners of DSI Security Services in Dothan, will serve as co-chairs. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information.
APRIL 22
The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Enterprise Military Support Group is meeting on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The group invites anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle, located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.
A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.