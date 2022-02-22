Around the Wiregrass

The 2022 Spring Beginning Beekeeping Course will begin at Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium of the Landmark Park Interpretive Center, 430 Landmark Park Drive, Dothan. There will be four sessions in the course designed to supply a novice beekeeper with all the information needed to take bee colonies from their inception through their first year. Individual sessions are two hours and will each start at 10 a.m. The session will provide an equipment overview with some hands-on equipment assembly, therefore, attendees should bring a hammer. Additional sessions will be held March 5, March 12, and March 19 in the auditorium with a field day held March 26 at Landmark Park’s teaching apiary. While attending the auditorium sessions is free, there is a $35 fee to cover the beekeeping book, all class handouts and a year’s membership in the Wiregrass Beekeepers Association. Those attending the beekeeping course will be able to enter Landmark Park for free but are asked to consider making donations to the park. For more information, call Bill Miller at 334-794-8362 or email him at wgmiller@aol.com.