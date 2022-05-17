Around the Wiregrass

MAY 20

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, May 20, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk, play games, and attempt humor in German. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

MAY 21

Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Guest speaker will be Jacqueline Battle of Montgomery. The Aglow meeting will be at the Gathering Room, 217 S. Main St., in Enterprise. For information, call 334-406-9683.

Touch A Truck and a juried Car Show will be held May 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Landmark Park, located off U.S. 431 in Dothan. Kids of all ages will have a chance to see approximately 50 trucks and other pieces of equipment up close and learn about their uses at the annual event. Along with the vehicles on display from local companies, representatives will be on site to teach kids about safety. Kids and adults are invited to sit in the drivers’ seats and honk the horns on these large pieces of equipment. A quiet hour will take place from 10-11 a.m. for kids who may be afraid of loud noises. There is no charge to enter a piece of equipment into the Touch A Truck event. Call 334-794-3452 to register or email laurav@landmarkparkdothan.com. On the other side of the park will be Landmark’s annual juried Car Show. The cost to enter a vehicle in the show for judging is $20. The top 50 vehicles will receive a trophy. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the cars can be viewed from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Admission to view all the vehicles is $7 for adults, $5 for kids and free for children 2 and under and for park members.

The Second Annual Sprint Triathlon, hosted by Forward DeFuniak Inc., will be held as a part of Lakefest in DeFuniak Springs on May 21. Registration is limited to 200 participants for this swim, bicycle, and running event. Register at dfstriathlon.com. Volunteers and spectators are also welcome. Swim heats start at 7 a.m., so hotel rooms have been blocked and discounted for race participants. Participants are also eligible for primitive tent camping which is available around the lake (call 850-892-8500 ext. 114).

MAY 23

Former Houston Academy and current Troy cheerleader Addison Reynolds will conduct a cheer camp for girls entering the first through sixth grades at the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center. Deadline to register is May 23, and camp will be June 13-16 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per participant which includes camp T-shirt and pom poms. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

MAY 26

Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, May 26, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. Members will be preparing for the election of officers for the upcoming year. All members that can attend are asked to attend. For further information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The Houston County Republican Women’s meeting will be held Thursday, May 26, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan. The meet and greet begins at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will begin at noon. Guest speakers are Sen. Donnie Chesteen, Rep. Jeff Sorrells, Rep. Paul Lee, and Rep. Steve Clouse. Those planning to attend the meeting, email hcrwdothan@gmail.com or text 334-596-7781 to let organizers know if you plan to eat or if you will only attend the meeting. Lunch is $20. Pay by credit or debit card through the Square app: https://square.Iink/u/IFvuGtcW. Reservations due at noon on Tuesday, May 24. For more information, visit Houston County Republican Women’s Facebook page or www.hcrw.us.

The German Coffee Club will meet May 26 at the landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. The group will be playing bingo this month. For more information, contact Chris at 475-6388 or Marianne at 389-1607.

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, May 26, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The topic will be “Business Licensing and Zoning,” featuring experts from the City of Dothan. Presenters will explain the correct sequencing of city inspections and approvals to prevent costly mistakes. They will welcome tough questions from the audience. Open to everyone, $10 donation. We are a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

MAY 27

Club Italiano will meet Friday, May 27, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30–8:30 p.m. Attendees will converse, try out games, and attempt actual humor in Italian. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

MAY 28

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host local singers on May 21; The Smith Family of Pensacola, Florida, May 28; Jerry Brown of Dothan, June 4; The Byrd Family of Newville, June 11; The Murkerson Family of Blakely, Georgia, June 18; and local singers on June 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

MAY 31

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center is holding a Funds2Orgs Shoe Drive fundraiser through May 31. Donations of clean new or gently worn shoes in all sizes for both children and adults are needed. Shoes may be dropped off at 329 Chickasaw St. The center is seeking community and business groups to help with the shoe drive by becoming collection sites. Call 334-792-4618 or email hawkhoustonyec@gmail.com.

JUNE 4

The Tri-State Expo Second Annual Juneteenth Parade will be held June 4 at 10 a.m. in downtown Dothan. Sign-up ends May 30. The parade will be led Grand Marshal Reginald Jones and Gamba Warrior Angela Underwood. Guests will come from Alabama, Georgia and Florida to attend the parade processional, which will include the Buffalo Soldiers of Fort Rucker, Djoli Kelen African Dancers and Drummers, the Prancing Peacocks dance group, and the high school Alabama Mass Band of Montgomery.

Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will host a Pre-Vacation Bible School Super Soaker Saturday Fun Day on June 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The entire family is invited. There will be water slides, inflatables, a dunking booth, face painting, board games, volleyball, basketball, ping pong, sack racing, horse shoe tossing, food and snow cones. For additional information, call the church at 334-598-6279. The church is located at 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Daleville.

All of God’s Children Inc., 912 Andrews Ave. in Ozark, will hold a Community Indoor Yard Sale on Saturday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Shanika Reeves at 334-400-3283 or Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149.

JUNE 6-10

Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center convenes Vacation Bible School June 6-10 from 6-8 p.m. each night. Classes will be taught for all ages 3 through adults, and registration is currently on-going. Call 334-598-6279 to arrange transportation or for additional information. The church is located at 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Circle in Daleville.

JUNE 13

Camp Treble will be held June 13-17 at Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St. in Dothan. A music camp for all school-aged children between the ages of 8 and 18, students will engage in music theory, creating rhythmic patterns, singing, and dancing. At this energetic, show choir-based camp, your child will learn songs, set to choreography, through vocal and rhythmic training. Snacks and a sack lunch will be provided each day. A free performance will be held on Friday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. Haley Godwin, choir teacher at Dothan High School, will serve as the instructor for the camp. To register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/AL/dothan-al/catalog and click on Summer Camps. For more information, contact Angie Lowe at 334-615-3720 or alowe@dothan.org.

The 2022 Mackey Sasser Baseball and David Russo Softball camps will be held June 13-16 for youth ages 6-13, and registration is currently open. The baseball camp is from 8:30 a.m. until noon, and the softball camp is from 9 a.m. until noon at the baseball and softball fields on the Wallace Campus in Dothan. This will be the final Mackey Sasser Baseball Camp, as Sasser recently announced his retirement after 25 seasons as the Govs head baseball coach. The camp will consist of fundamentals of hitting, fielding, throwing, and base running. Baseball camp cost is $125 per participant. The softball camp involves hitting drills, defensive drills, base running skills, and pitching drills, as well as live game action. Softball camp cost is $100 per participant. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt.

The Payne Stewart Golf Camp will be held June 13-17, hosted by the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center, from 9:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls ages 6-9. Cost of the camp is $95 per player and includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is online for this camp. For registration information, email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org.

JUNE 23

Geneva City Schools will conduct its annual destruction of old special education student records. Records will be destroyed for all former special education students enrolled in Geneva City Schools born in the months from September 1995 through August 1996. Former students who want to keep their records may do so by contacting the Coordinator of Special Education Services, Geneva City Schools, 511 Panther Drive, Geneva, AL 36340 or call 334-684-1090 before June 23. Identification and signed release of information will be required prior to the release of any special education records.

JULY 5

Former Wiregrass Kings standout and current Covenant College basketball player Caleb Miller will conduct a youth boys basketball camp for students entering first through sixth grades. Deadline to register is July 5, and the camp will be July 18-21 from 9-11 a.m. at the Ridgecrest Baptist Fitness Center. Cost is $25 per player which includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

JULY 8-9

The Dothan Tigers and Northview Cougars All Classes Reunion will be held July 8-9, celebrating the classes of 1978-2015 of the former Dothan High and Northview High schools. The All Class Alumni Weekend will include a Friday night ladies alumni basketball game at 6 p.m. followed by a men’s game at 7 p.m. at Dothan Prep Academy, 1236 S. Oates St. Admission is $8 with a canned good and $10 without. Interested players call Janet Gilbert at 334-333-6146 for Northview women; BJ Chitty at 334-790-6556 for Northview men; Vee Dunlap at 334-435-8669 for Dothan women; and Barnard Dude Mcghee at 334-796-7917 for Dothan men. Saturday, alumni will gather at the Houston County Farm Center. Tents and coolers welcomed.

JULY 16

The Ashford/Grimsley Grand Reunion and Scholarship Banquet will take place on July 16 at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the event with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Wallace L. Smith Jr. Scholarship Fund. Students who attended or graduated from Ashford Colored High School, Essie R. Grimsley, and Ashford High School from 1950s and later are invited to attend. Tickets for the Grand Reunion can be purchased by mail with a check or money order for $50 to be sent to: Jacquline Vester, P.O. Box 1493, Dothan, AL 36302. A banquet ticket will be reserved in your name. Donations for scholarships can also be sent to the same individual and address. For more information, call 334-701-5678.

ONGOING

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle. Anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend is invited. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.