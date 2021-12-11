Around the Wiregrass

FEB. 11

Astronomy Night at Landmark Park will be held Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m. Visitors will get a view of several stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Night walks will take place on the boardwalk. After stargazing, there will be snacks in the Interpretive Center and a presentation on Astronomy Science in the auditorium. The planetarium will not be open due to safety regulations and low space capacity. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $5 members, $6 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $8 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under.

ONGOING

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.