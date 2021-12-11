Around the Wiregrass

DEC. 14
The Music South Holiday Gala featuring the Atlanta Pops Orchestra and special guests Timothy Miller and Chloe Agnew will be held Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Tickets for the concert are $25 for general admission balcony seating and $10 for seniors, students under 18 or with college ID, and active military. Visit dothanciviccenter.org or call 334-615-3175 for concert tickets. A gala dinner will be held from 6-7 p.m. with entertainment by The Moonlighters. Tickets for the dinner and table seating are $85 and available through Music South by calling 334-699-8542. Visit musicsouth.com for more information.
DEC. 14-18
“Elf the Musical” will be performed by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre Dec. 14-18 at the Dothan Opera House. Based on the holiday movie “Elf,” the musical follows Buddy the Elf on his quest to find his true identity. This show is recommended for ages 12 and up; infants and children in strollers and carriers will not be allowed for these performances. Show times are at 7 p.m. each date with an additional performance on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Doors will open an hour prior to each performance. Tickets are $25 for all evening performances and $16 for the Dec. 18 matinee. Visit dothanciviccenter.org or call 334-615-3175 for more details.
DEC. 15
Puzzlemania, a jigsaw puzzle competition for ages 8 and older, will be held at Wiregrass Park on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Teams will have two hours to complete a puzzle, and the team who completes the puzzle first wins. If no team completes the puzzle within the allotted time, the remaining puzzle pieces will be counted and the team with the least remaining wins. In the event of a tie, five additional minutes will be given to work on the puzzle. Participants must pre-register by Dec. 10 at Wiregrass Park. The cost is $20 per team. Wiregrass Park is located at 620 Sixth Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-615-4740.
DEC. 16
Art After Hours at the Wiregrass Museum of Art will be held Dec. 16, 5:30-8 p.m. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music featuring Beth Hazel in the galleries, a cash bar, and art activities. Admission is free for members; $5 for non-members. Masks are encouraged for all visitors.
DEC. 17
A Dothan Community Christmas Food Giveaway will be held Dec. 17 at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Free bags of food as well as free blankets and portable heaters will be given away while supplies last. Volunteers needed. Call 334-305-0300 for more information on volunteering.
DEC. 18
The “Last Gasp” 5K Trail Run, conducted by the Dothan Runners Club, starts on the trail at Westgate Park at 9 a.m. with race day registration only beginning at 8 a.m. at the Tennis Center. The entry fee is $15, cash or check, which includes awards in 5-year age groups and refreshments for all entrants. This event is open to all runners, joggers and walkers. For more information, call 334-792-6021.
Christmas on the Chattahoochee will be held Dec. 18 after being postponed due to potential weather conditions on Dec. 11. The event will be held on South Main Street in Columbia starting at 9 a.m. There will be a Holiday Market with more than 50 vendors and live music. There will be a parade at 2 p.m., and Santa and the Grinch will be on site from 4-5:30 p.m. There will be a classic car show and organizers will be collecting cat and dog food for the Wiregrass Humane Society. A fireworks display will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call Christopher Williams at 334-546-7862.
The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room. Guest speaker will be Anji Fisher. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Matthew West and the We Need Christmas Tour will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Presented by JOY FM. Tickets are $20 to $42. Visit dothanciviccenter.org for more details.
The Fort Rucker Military Officers Association of America dinner will be held on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. in The Landing on Fort Rucker. Those wishing to attend should contact Mary Rutkowski at 334-347-4966 prior to Dec. 16 to reserve your seat and dinner. Dress is semi-formal, informal civilian or business casual; however, ugly Christmas sweaters will be allowed. There will be a social hour and a guest speaker with relevant information for the military and retiree audience. A small silent auction will also be held to support the association’s causes.
DEC. 20
John Berry Silver Anniversary Christmas Songs and Stories tour will be at the Dothan Opera House on Dec. 20 with a performance at 7 p.m. Show tickets at $25 to $45. There will also be a John Berry VIP Experience at 5 p.m. for $25 (must purchase show ticket also). Visit dothanciviccenter.org or call 334-615-3175 for more details.
DEC. 21
Hartford Aglow Ministries Meeting will be held Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Loretta Terry.
DEC. 24
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its ninth annual Gardens Aglow event each Friday and Saturday evening until Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 24. Cost is $8 per person and free for children ages 8 and under. Admission will be through pre-paid tickets for scheduled admission dates and times. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dabg.com or in person at the gardens office beginning Nov. 15. Wheelchairs, strollers, pulled wagons and leashed dogs are welcome each night. Bicycles, skateboards and roller skates are not permitted. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
JAN. 23
Landmark Park will host its annual membership meeting on Jan. 23 starting at noon in the Stokes Activity Barn. There will be a social hour followed by a meal and meeting at 1 p.m. New board members and officers will be elected and the Heritage Award and Volunteer Service Award will be presented. Park staff and board members will present highlights from 2021 and plans for 2022. The price for the meal is $15 per person. Not a member? Join online at www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Dr. in Dothan, AL, just three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under. Leashed pets allowed in dog walk area only.
JAN. 29
Landmark Park and the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association will hold the annual Seed Swap and Garden Expo at the Stokes Activity Barn on Jan. 29. Activities will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include trading seeds with fellow gardeners, plus information and demonstrations on beekeeping, backyard chickens, getting started with your home gardens, rain barrels, food preservation, composting and more. Bring your seeds to trade if you would like to participate in the Seed Swap. This event is free with paid gate admission, which is $4 for adults, $3 for kids, and free for park members and children 2 and under.
FEB. 11
Astronomy Night at Landmark Park will be held Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m. Visitors will get a view of several stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Night walks will take place on the boardwalk. After stargazing, there will be snacks in the Interpretive Center and a presentation on Astronomy Science in the auditorium. The planetarium will not be open due to safety regulations and low space capacity. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $5 members, $6 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $8 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under.
ONGOING
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.