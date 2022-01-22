Around the Wiregrass

FEB. 11

The 2022 Wiregrass Cotton Expo will be held on Feb. 11 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. The expo is a free event with lunch provided. Speakers will cover agronomic updates, cotton outlook, chemical updates and more. Vendors will also be on hand. CCA and pesticide points available. For more information, call 334-693-3800.

Astronomy Night at Landmark Park will be held Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m. Visitors will get a view of several stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Night walks will take place on the boardwalk. After stargazing, there will be snacks in the Interpretive Center and a presentation on Astronomy Science in the auditorium. The planetarium will not be open due to safety regulations and low space capacity. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $5 members, $6 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $8 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under.

FEB. 12 & 13