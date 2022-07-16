Around the Wiregrass

JULY 21

Art After Hours at the Wiregrass Museum of Art will be held Thursday, July 21, from 5:30-8 p.m. for the opening of “B22: Wiregrass Biennial.” The juried exhibition features work created in the last three years from 38 artists across seven states in the Southeast. Enjoy a live performance from local musician Alice Nelson, artmaking, and a cash bar. Free for museum members; $5 for nonmembers.

JULY 22

Club Italiano will meet Friday, July 22, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk and attempt humor in Italian. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

JULY 23

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Ken Robertson of Panama City Beach, July 23; David Frost of Ozark on July 30; Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford, Aug. 6; Southern Harmony of Panama City, Aug. 13; local talent on Aug. 20 with 6 p.m. dinner; and Walter Wilson of Dothan, Aug. 27. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JULY 24

Anderson Baptist Church, located on Anderson Church Road, Clio, will hold Homecoming on July 24 at 11 a.m. Speaker will be Robbie Daniels with music by Jean Self. A covered dish lunch will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Union Freewill Baptist Church, 4635 County Road 57 S., Abbeville, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, July 24, with the Rev. Jeff Hines, pastor of First Baptist Church in Fort Gaines, Georgia, bringing the message at 11 a.m. A covered dish lunch will be held at the service. The church will hold revival services Monday, July 25, as well as Tuesday, July 26, and Thursday, July 28, with speakers and special music each night. The Rev. Van Cooley of First Baptist Church in Columbia will speak Monday; the Rev. Tom Chesnut of Sardis Church in Hartford will speak Tuesday; and the Rev. George Bryan of Sardis Baptist Church in Abbeville will speak Thursday.

JULY 25

Archdiocese United Christian Fellowship International will host its Sixth Annual Convocation on July 25-29 at the Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center, located at 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Daleville. A midday service will be held Tuesday, July 26, at noon with worship, foot washing, and Communion. Morning seminars will be held July 27-29 from 10 a.m. to noon and nightly services will be held July 25-28 at 7 p.m. The guest minister for the nightly services is the Rev. Darryl Caldwell, pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Brundidge. A celebration banquet will be held July 29 at 6:45 p.m. with tickets $15 per person. All other services are free and open to the public. For more information, call 334-598-6279.

JULY 28

The German Coffee Club will meet on July 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Landing on Fort Rucker. Schnitzel will be on the menu. Reservations are needed by Monday, July 25. For more information call Chris at 334-475-6388.

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, July 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center and will include elections for chapter officers for the upcoming year. All members that can attend are asked to attend. For more information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, July 28, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topic will be “Financing Opportunities for Small Business,” with Jeff Williams of SmartBank, Brent McMahan of SBA, Beau Strong of Southern Development, and Rachel Armstrong of Southeast Alabama Regional Planning. Open to everyone; $10 donation. The council is a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

JULY 29

Esperanto-Klubo will meet Friday, July 29, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees will talk and share in Esperanto. Ekzercu la esperantan kun la plej bonaj kafo kaj teo en la urbo. Sercu la flagon de Universitato Troy. Senpaga, malfermita al ciuj. Kontakto: vossr@troy.edu.

AUG. 5

Club de Español will meet Friday, Aug. 5, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice Spanish through talk and games. Practiquen español con el mejor café y té de la ciudad. Busquen la bandera de la Universidad de Troy. Gratis, abierto a todos. Contacto: vossr@troy.edu.

AUG. 9

A free question and answer seminar for veterans seeking answers about benefits will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 9-10:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan at 1231 Fortner St. The seminar is for veterans who are having difficulty filing VA claims, for those seeking answers about dependent eligibility for spouse or widow, or those wanting to know if they have a disability eligible for a VA claim. Other subjects may be open for discussion. Any active duty or veterans are welcome and there is no charge. For more information, contact CW4 (Retired) Michael Hipwell at 334-790-8344.

AUG. 12

Club Français will meet Friday, Aug. 12, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice French through talk and games. Pratiquez français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact: vossr@troy.edu.

AUG. 13

Yard Party for Art will be held at the Wiregrass Museum of Art in downtown Dothan on Saturday, Aug. 13. The annual fundraiser features art, live music, interactive tech components, yard games, and food and drinks. The musical line-up includes Lady Dan at 6:30 p.m.; Symone French at 7:15 p.m.; Tedious & Brief at 7:45 p.m.; Erthling at 8:30 p.m.; and Mike Mains & The Branches at 9:15 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 each until Aug. 10 and $25 at the gate. Lawn chairs or blankets for seating are encouraged. VIP tickets for admission and access to the event’s Oasis Tent are $100 each and on sale until Aug. 10. The Oasis Tent is a cooled tent with a VIP bar and lounge seating close to the stage, gourmet handheld bites, and tastings of a new signature cocktail. Visit yardpartyforart.com for more details and to buy tickets online.

St. Paul AME Church Lay Organization of Ozark will hold a Men and Women Conference on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is $20. The Conference will be held at All of God’s Children Inc. at 912 Andrews Ave. in Ozark. For more information, call Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149.

AUG. 14

Friendship African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church will observe its 138th anniversary and homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited but especially former members and those from sister churches and with ties to the Klondyke community. Theme: “Unless the Lord builds the house, its builders labor in vain.” Guest speaker is Presiding Elder Willie E. Marshall, Ozark-Troy District. Alvin L. Flowers will be the master of ceremony. Dinner will be served after the program. The church is located in Ozark on Dale County Road 30. For more information, call 334-299-0030.

AUG. 19

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, Aug. 19, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice German through talk and games. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

AUG. 25

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topic will be “Hiring Employees” with Anne Marie Carr of Southeast AlabamaWorks and Robert May of Dothan Career Center. Open to everyone, $10 donation. The Council is a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

AUG. 26 Club Italiano will meet Friday, Aug. 26, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will practice Italian through talk and games. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching The Waltz at the Cultural Arts Center on Tuesdays in July. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions. Wear shoes that slide easily.

Kiwanis Club of Dothan hosts a monthly gathering on the last Tuesday of every month at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.