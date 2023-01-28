Around the Wiregrass

JAN. 29

All for Him, a gospel music ministry from Alexander City, will be featured in the Fifth Sunday Singing at Holmes Baptist Church on Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located three miles north of Ariton on State Highway 51, just inside the Barbour County line. There is no admission charge, and everyone is invited. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall after the service.

FEB. 2

The Wiregrass Museum of Art is presenting Art in Bloom, a new program celebrating creativity during the museum’s 35th anniversary through innovative arrangements of floral and objects design. These arrangements will accompany works of art on view from the museum’s Permanent Collection from Feb. 2-4. Art in Bloom will open with an evening reception on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Additional programs include a floristry workshop with Holly Carlisle, and floral design-inspired art activities at WMA’s free First Saturday Family Day program. For more information about any of the Art in Bloom programs, call 334-794-3871 or visit wiregrassmuseum.org.

FEB. 3

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association) Wiregrass Chapter will meet Thursday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. in the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway (Highway 27). The speaker will be Scott Byrd, the newly elected sheriff of Coffee County. For more information, please call Frank Zerbinos, (334) 447-8092.

Wallace Community College-Dothan BSU student organization will hold a Black History Month celebration on Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Bencze Theater located in Cherry Hall on the Dothan campus. The highlight of the event’s agenda is a History of Our Hair feature. Admission to the event is free and the public is invited to attend. For more information on the event, contact Daymesha Reed at dreed@wallace.edu or 334-983-3521.

FEB. 4

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a sing featuring Gerry Koch of Dothan, Feb. 4. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

FEB. 5

The 27th Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Wilbert and First Lady Alice Dawsey will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2:30 p.m. at Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church, 714 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan.

FEB. 9

The Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) is hosting its annual Valentine’s Concert and Dance on Feb 9. from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center. This is a free event for older adults. Join us for a wonderful evening of music presented by the Dothan Moonlighters band, dancing, and light refreshments. Space is limited. Call SARCOA to RSVP at (334) 793-6843.

FEB. 10-11

Quilted Creations owner Sherry Burkhalter will conduct the annual Winter Quilt Retreat on Feb. 10-11 in the Stokes Activity Barn at Landmark Park in Dothan. The retreat will take place on Feb. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided, along with instruction on a quilting project. Participants should bring their own sewing machine and supplies. To register and for pricing information, call Sherry Burkhalter at 334-790-9045.

FEB. 11

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing on Feb. 11. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

FEB. 16

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Golden Corral Restaurant with the $9.99 plus drink buffet. Meeting time is 11 a.m. Arrive early if possible. As part of Hearth Health Awareness month, a Heart South, P.C. staff member will be the guest speaker. If you plan to attend, call or text Karol (334) 790-0244 or Paulette (334) 790-9632. We are hoping to again have at least 35 members. Please remember food donations.

FEB. 17

Landmark Park will conduct Astronomy Night from 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 17. The exciting and informative program gives visitors a view of several stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Nightwalks will take place on the boardwalk. Warm up in the Interpretive Center after stargazing and enjoy snacks, space crafts, and a presentation on Astronomy Science in the auditorium. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $7 members, $8 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $10 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under. Registration is not required for this event.

FEB. 18

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a sing featuring Ken Robertson of Panama City, Fla., Feb. 18. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

FEB. 24

Dothan Leisure Services and the Dothan Civitan Club are teaming up to sponsor a spaghetti fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Doug Tew Therapeutic Recreation Center (300 Garland St.). Funds will benefit the annual Family Fun Day (a day for special needs individuals and their families). Plates are $10 each and dine-in or curbside pickup will be available. Delivery will be available within the Dothan City limits on orders of 20 or more plates. Included on the plate will be spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, and a brownie. For ticket information, please contact Cathy Sizemore at 334-615-3720 or via email at csizemore@dothan.org or contact Maggie Nickoley at 334-477-0626 or via email at margaret.nickoley@covan.com.

FEB. 25

Dothan Area Botanical Gardens and the Wiregrass Rose Society are hosting an educational seminar titled “Roses 101: How To Grow Beautiful Roses” on Saturday, Feb. 25. Three rose experts will be on hand to provide a wealth of information on growing roses in the Wiregrass Region. Cost is $20 per person. Spaces are limited. You can register online at www.dabg.com. For more information, contact the garden office at 334-793-3224.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 bi-monthly meeting will be held Feb. 25 at the Friends of Army Aviation Hangar located at 189 Heritage Way in Ozark. There will not be an optional breakfast at this meeting due to the Friends of Army Aviation being out of town for an airshow. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the conference room. Date change is due to the VVA State Council Meeting conflict. This meeting is open to members and those that served in the Republic of Vietnam between Feb. 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, and era veterans in any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975, who are interested in Vietnam veterans’ issues. For additional information contact: bob.bcooper@gmail.com

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a sing featuring James Williams and Song Birds of Headland, Feb. 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

MARCH 4

Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will be hosting its annual Plow Day on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Antique tractors (pre 1960) will be plowing in the field adjacent to the park. Both participants and observers will enter the park through the main entrance and follow the signs to the field. A wagon will be provided to ride in the field and watch the tractors. Antique tractors and implements will also be on display. Bring your lawn chairs. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for kids, and free for park members and children under 2. There is no charge to bring your antique tractor and participate. For questions, call David Jay at 334-791-9931 or Jerry Mitchell 850-658-4275.

MARCH 18

Landmark Park will hold Spring Farm Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy the sights and sounds of life on the farm in the 1890s. Try your hand at churning butter, plowing with horses and mules and other farm chores. Plus arts and crafts, wagon rides, music, antique tractors, kids activities, farm animals and food vendors. Landmark Park membership meeting will be held at noon during the event. Adults $10; Seniors and military $8; kids $6; park members and children 2 and under free.

The Board of Directors of Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center cordially invite you to Spring Forward and “eat! sip! dance! bid!” at its 6th Annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine & Food Fest & Auction, 329 Chickasaw Street, Dothan, on Saturday, March 18, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Individual tickets are $50; reserved table for eight are $500. Live entertainment by DJ Hendock. Assorted wines, soft beverages and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Prepare to bid on great auction items. For more information, call 334-792-4618 or 334-797-9273.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching basic East Coast Swing lessons at the Cultural Arts Center starting Tuesday, Jan 10. Swing into the new year at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call/text (501) 766-4845 with any questions. Please wear shoes that will slide easily.

Wiregrass Beekeepers will conduct the 2023 Spring Beginning Beekeeping Course on Feb. 25, March 4, 11, 18, and 25. This course is designed to supply a novice beekeeper with all the information you need to take bee colonies from their inception through their first year. Attending the auditorium sessions is free, but for $35, you will get a beekeeping book, all the class handouts, and a year’s membership in the Wiregrass Beekeepers Association. The four auditorium sessions will be held at the Landmark Park Interpretive Center at 10 a.m. and run for about 2 hours. The field session will start at 10 a.m. at Landmark Park Teaching Apiary. Persons coming to Landmark Park for the beekeeping class can get in for free (but do consider making donations to the park). For questions, call Bill Miller at (334)794-8362 or e-mail him at wgmiller@aol.com

The Greater Dothan Area Lions Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Old Mill Restaurant on Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. For more information, contact Lori Perkins at 334-803-0319.

“Concerned Citizens of the Wiregrass” will meet the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at Shoney’s on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Grievances and problems within the county will be addressed and information on how to make improvements via county officials, etc. Bring your friends and as many as possible.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Bring a chair to ensure available seating. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Columbia Historical Museum will be open the second Saturday monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. in Columbia.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.

Landmark Park admission will be waived every fifth Saturday of the month.