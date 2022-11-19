Around the Wiregrass

NOV. 21

Dale County Republican Party will meet Monday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass. Speakers for this will be Loren Spivack who founded the Free Market Warrior store in 2009. Spivack has written four books and will talk about free market economics. The second speaker is Adam Enfinger, the new Dale County commissioner. There will be refreshments and a popular raffle to end the meeting at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.

NOV. 24

Moma Tina’s Mission House and The Ordinary People Society will sponsor a Thanksgiving Day event on Nov. 24 to fix 500 plates and deliver them to those in need. Non-perishable food and money donations are needed as are volunteers. Participants will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Moma Tina’s Mission House, 605 N. Alice St. in Dothan, to prepare plates in order to begin deliveries by noon. Side dishes, cakes or pies will also be accepted. Call 334-699-6886 or 334-714-3482 for more information or email momatinasmission@yahoo.com.

NOV. 25

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its 10th annual “Gardens Aglow” event each Friday and Saturday evening between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, starting Friday, Nov. 25, and ending on Saturday, Dec. 24. Event hours are from 5-8 p.m., with through admission pre-paid time slots. To purchase advanced tickets, go to www.dabg.com or stop by the Gardens office at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. A limited number of tickets will be available for each date and each time slot per evening. Admission is $8 per person with free admission to visitors age 8 and younger. For more information, call 334-793-3224.

Club Italiano will meet Friday, Nov. 25, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m., to speak and carry on in Italian through low-pressure talk and games. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

NOV. 26

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing, Nov. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. There will be no concerts in December. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

NOV. 30

Registration for the Wiregrass Area Master Gardener Intern Course closes Nov. 30 for the Spring 2023 course. The master gardener course is taught by Alabama Extension agents and horticulture specialists. The 14-week hybrid training course begins Feb. 2 and combines online learning with face-to-face classes at the Houston County Extension office. The course cost is $150, which covers the book, class materials, name badge, and T-shirt. Topics will include soils and plant nutrition, basic botany, integrated pest management, plant diseases, beneficial and pest insects, plant care and management, vegetables, fruit, woody ornamentals, annuals and perennials and home lawns. For more details, call the Houston County Extension office at 334-794-4108 or apply at auburn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0HhPw6eIdFxQWfs. To become a master gardener, applicants must complete the course as well as 50 hours of volunteer work in various community projects.

DEC. 3

A Christmas Boot Camp will be held Dec. 3 at Landmark Park in Dothan with sessions at 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. For the morning session, participants will be split into teams of 25 and each team will create gingerbread houses, elf ornaments and compete in a Jingle All The Way obstacle course. During the afternoon session, participants will be split into teams of 25 and each team will create magic Santa keys, write letters to Santa, create Christmas spirit snow globes and compete in the Ultimate Frosty Championship. Space is limited and registration is required. Park members can participate for $15 per person; nonmembers $20 per person. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ to register.

DEC. 4

Landmark Park in Dothan will host a decorating workshop on Dec. 4, 1 to 4 p.m. Create wreaths, garlands and swags out of natural materials and decorate Landmark Park for Victorian Christmas and make some decorations to take home. Refreshments will be provided. This event is supported by the Wiregrass Master Gardeners. Admission is free. Space is limited and registration is required to ensure adequate supplies. Visit landmarkparkdothan.com/park-events/ to register.

Girls Inc. presents the 11th Annual Mother Daughter Tea on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Windmill Station on Headland Avenue in Dothan. Lunch will be provided by Pans & Petals, and there will be Christmas crafts and activities, visiting with Mrs. Claus and Santa, and a photo booth to capture these memories. Tickets are $75 for a couple, $45 for each additional adult, and $30 for each additional daughter. To purchase tickets, call Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321 or order online at https://girlsincdothan.org/tickets/. Ticket prices increase $15 per couple after Dec. 1. There will be two separate events on Dec. 4. The first will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and the second will be from 3-5 p.m. Proceeds benefit Girls Inc.’s outreach and center-based programs.

DEC. 8

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will sponsor a COVID-19 Lunch & Learn panel discussion with Dr. Kenneth C. Brown of Ozark Pediatrics Clinic on Thursday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is “Everything you always wanted to know about COVID-19 but was afraid to ask.” Also, Omega Psi Phi Kappa Beta Beta Chapter will co-sponsor a vaccine clinic and mini health fair. The on-site vaccine clinic will be administered by the Alabama Department of Public Health to include COVID vaccines (first and/or second shots), vaccine boosters, and also flu shots. Bring your COVID-19 vaccine record and a photo ID. The event will be held at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan. For more information or to register, call Altha R. Newman at 334-792-4618.

Columbia Historical Museum will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at 105 E. Main St. in Columbia.

DEC. 11

Landmark Park’s Victorian Christmas will be held Dec. 11, 1-4 p.m. Listen to Christmas carols and visit with Santa. Enjoy snacks, arts and crafts, music, wagon rides and handmade decorations. A circuit riding preacher will deliver a holiday message. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for donation to the food bank.

DEC. 16

The Tri-State Community Orchestra will present its “Christmas Around the World” concert on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Tickets are $10 for general admission seating and are available for purchase at the Cultural Arts Center Box Office, online at the TCO website, or at the door the night of the concert. Join the TCO and its guest community choir as they perform Christmas favorites, including the annual audience sing-a-long. For more information, visit tristatecommunityorchestra.org or call 334-655-1066.

The 17th annual Community Christmas Luncheon will be held Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Plant, 308 N. St. Andrews St., in downtown Dothan. The event includes free food, a free brown bag of groceries, free portable heaters, and free blankets. The luncheon is completely free to the community and items will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

DEC. 25

A Christmas Feeding will be held on Dec. 25 at 9 a.m. at Moma Tina’s Mission House, 605 N. Alice St., in Dothan. The goal is to prepare 500 plates for those in need. Call 334-714-3482 or 334-699-6886 for more information.

ONGOING

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first and third Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Bring a chair to ensure available seating. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Dothan hosts a monthly gathering on the last Tuesday of every month at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, from 6-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.