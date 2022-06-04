Around the Wiregrass

JUNE 6

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host yoga classes beginning June 6. Classes will be held in the Wedding Garden each Monday and Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. and last about one hour. Yoga classes will be led by Carmen Adams, a local instructor with over 8 years of experience. Cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for Garden members. No pre-registration is necessary and mats and blocks will be provided. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.

Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center convenes Vacation Bible School June 6-10 from 6-8 p.m. each night. Classes will be taught for all ages 3 through adults, and registration is currently on-going. Call 334-598-6279 to arrange transportation or for additional information. The church is located at 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Circle in Daleville.

JUNE 7

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching The Hustle at the Cultural Arts Center starting Tuesday, June 7, and continuing each Tuesday in June. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions.

JUNE 9

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host tai chi classes beginning Thursday, June 9. Classes will be held each Thursday at 9 a.m. in Wedding Garden and will be led by instructor Whitnye Rose. Classes will last about one hour. Cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for Garden members. No pre-registration is necessary, and participants only need to wear loose comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.

JUNE 10

Club Français will meet Friday, June 10, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will converse and carry on in French. Pratiquez français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact: vossr@troy.edu.

JUNE 11

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 will meet June 11 at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room at the Friends of Army Aviation Hangar in Ozark, located at 189 Heritage Way. The meeting is open to members and future members. Those who qualify as a veteran who served in country or as a Vietnam-era veteran interested in veterans issues are invited to join the chapter.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host The Byrd Family of Newville, June 11; The Murkerson Family of Blakely, Georgia, June 18; and local singers on June 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

County Line Baptist Church in Enterprise will host a one-day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, June 11, 12:30-5:30 p.m., for ages 4 through sixth grade. The church is located at 1000 Highway 92. The theme is “Yo Ho Holy! A Pirate’s Guide to Jesus!” For more information, call 334-347-6082. Visit www.clbonthe.net to register online.

JUNE 13

Camp Treble will be held June 13-17 at Doug Tew Recreation Center, 300 Garland St. in Dothan. A music camp for all school-aged children between the ages of 8 and 18, students will engage in music theory, creating rhythmic patterns, singing, and dancing. At this energetic, show choir-based camp, your child will learn songs, set to choreography, through vocal and rhythmic training. Snacks and a sack lunch will be provided each day. A free performance will be held on Friday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. Haley Godwin, choir teacher at Dothan High School, will serve as the instructor for the camp. To register, visit https://secure.rec1.com/AL/dothan-al/catalog and click on Summer Camps. For more information, contact Angie Lowe at 334-615-3720 or alowe@dothan.org.

The 2022 Mackey Sasser Baseball and David Russo Softball camps will be held June 13-16 for youth ages 6-13, and registration is currently open. The baseball camp is from 8:30 a.m. until noon, and the softball camp is from 9 a.m. until noon at the baseball and softball fields on the Wallace Campus in Dothan. This will be the final Mackey Sasser Baseball Camp, as Sasser recently announced his retirement after 25 seasons as the Govs head baseball coach. The camp will consist of fundamentals of hitting, fielding, throwing, and base running. Baseball camp cost is $125 per participant. The softball camp involves hitting drills, defensive drills, base running skills, and pitching drills, as well as live game action. Softball camp cost is $100 per participant. All campers will receive a camp T-shirt.

The Payne Stewart Golf Camp will be held June 13-17, hosted by the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center, from 9:30 a.m. until noon for boys and girls ages 6-9. Cost of the camp is $95 per player and includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is online for this camp. For registration information, email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org.

JUNE 14

The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of U.S. Highway 231 North and Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. William Holman, director, Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, will describe the many activities available in the gardens throughout each year. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president, Chapter 1609 at 334-803-0405 for more information.

JUNE 17

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, June 17, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk and try new ideas in German. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

JUNE 18

United Christian Fellowship of Dothan will host Vacation Bible School Fun Day on Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be games, bouncer, inflatable, food, fun and fellowship. For transportation call 334-790-9028. The church is located at 208 E. Lafayette St. in Dothan.

The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse meeting will be held June 18 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room, located at 217 S. Main St. in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Jessica Monteleone of Dothan. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

JUNE 20-24

United Christian Fellowship of Dothan will have Vacation Bible School June 20-24 from 6-8 p.m. each night. Classes will be taught for all ages 3 through adults, and registration is currently ongoing. Call the church phone 334-699-6760 for more information. For transportation call 334-790-9028. The church is located at 208 E. Lafayette St. in Dothan.

JUNE 21

Hartford Aglow Lighthouse meeting will be held June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Ketchem’s Restaurant in Hartford. Ginger Mayer co-founder of Living Waters Counseling will be speaking.

JUNE 23

Geneva City Schools will conduct its annual destruction of old special education student records. Records will be destroyed for all former special education students enrolled in Geneva City Schools born in the months from September 1995 through August 1996. Former students who want to keep their records may do so by contacting the Coordinator of Special Education Services, Geneva City Schools, 511 Panther Drive, Geneva, AL 36340 or call 334-684-1090 before June 23. Identification and signed release of information will be required prior to the release of any special education records.

JUNE 24

Club Italiano will meet Friday, June 24, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will do their best to converse and attempt humor in Italian. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

JUNE 30

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, May 26, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topic: “Developing and Establishing Credit,” featuring Emily Jernigan of SmartBank. Jernigan will explain what business credit is, how to get it, and what to do with it, and will answer questions from the audience. Open to everyone, $10 donation. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

JULY 5

Former Wiregrass Kings standout and current Covenant College basketball player Caleb Miller will conduct a youth boys basketball camp for students entering first through sixth grades. Deadline to register is July 5, and the camp will be July 18-21 from 9-11 a.m. at the Ridgecrest Baptist Fitness Center. Cost is $25 per player which includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

JULY 8-9

The Dothan Tigers and Northview Cougars All Classes Reunion will be held July 8-9, celebrating the classes of 1978-2015 of the former Dothan High and Northview High schools. The All Class Alumni Weekend will include a Friday night ladies alumni basketball game at 6 p.m. followed by a men’s game at 7 p.m. at Dothan Prep Academy, 1236 S. Oates St. Admission is $8 with a canned good and $10 without. Interested players call Janet Gilbert at 334-333-6146 for Northview women; BJ Chitty at 334-790-6556 for Northview men; Vee Dunlap at 334-435-8669 for Dothan women; and Barnard Dude Mcghee at 334-796-7917 for Dothan men. Saturday, alumni will gather at the Houston County Farm Center. Tents and coolers welcomed.

JULY 16

The Ashford/Grimsley Grand Reunion and Scholarship Banquet will take place on July 16 at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the event with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Wallace L. Smith Jr. Scholarship Fund. Students who attended or graduated from Ashford Colored High School, Essie R. Grimsley, and Ashford High School from 1950s and later are invited to attend. Tickets for the Grand Reunion can be purchased by mail with a check or money order for $50 to be sent to: Jacquline Vester, P.O. Box 1493, Dothan, AL 36302. A banquet ticket will be reserved in your name. Donations for scholarships can also be sent to the same individual and address.

ONGOING

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.