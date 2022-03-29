Around the Wiregrass

MARCH 31

The German Coffee Club will meet on March 31 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. No special program this month. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken. Masks are required to attend. Please bring cakes and cookies. March hostesses are Brigitte Elmore, Annette Gillhouse, Tilly Wuolukka, Caroline Gebhardt, and Christina Kraemer. For more information, call Chris at 334-475-6388 or Marianne at 334-389-1607.

APRIL 1

Club de Español will meet Friday, April 1, at Mural City Coffee Company from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The club practices Spanish and play games. Ejerciten la mente y hagan amigos practicando español con nosotros, con el mejor café y té de la ciudad. Busquen la bandera de la Universidad de Troy. Gratis, abierto a todos. Contacto: vossr@troy.edu.

APRIL 2

Landmark Park will host a high tech geocache Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 2, starting at 10 a.m. Search high and low for prize eggs around the entire park, but be on the lookout for the “golden egg” that holds the grand prize: a family membership for a year that can be used as a gift, a renewal or for a new member. Materials for geocaching will be provided. Children under the age of 6 must hunt with an adult. Meet at the gazebo by 9:45 a.m. to participate in the hunt. In conjunction with the hunt, Landmark will be dying eggs using natural materials grown in park’s dye garden. Kids can see the beautiful colors that come from plants right here at Landmark Park. Registration is required and can be done online at: https://campscui.active.com/orgs/LandmarkPark?orglink=camps-registration. Call 334-794-3452 for more information.

The fifth annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine & Food Festival & Live Auction will be held Saturday, April 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Celebration at Jones Crossings, 5918 Fortner St., in Dothan. Cost is $50 per person and $500 reserved table for six. Entertainment will be provided by 360 Productions. For more information, call 334-792-4618.

The Coffee County Relay for Life pageants will be held April 22 at Elba Church of Christ. The pageants for participants up to age 7 will be held at 1 p.m., and the pageant for ages 8 and older will be held at 6 p.m. Email coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com for paperwork.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host: Mercy’s Echoes of Ariton, April 2; Michael McGowan of Dothan, April 9; April 16 local talent on April 16; Covenant Group of Asheboro, North Carolina, April 23; David Frost of Ozark, April 30. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

APRIL 4

Older Americans Day will be held on Wednesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. Hosted by the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging, attendance is free but tickets must be ordered by filling out a form at https://sarcoa.org/older-americans-day/. Or, register by calling 334-793-6843. The deadline to register is April 4. With May 4 as this year’s date, the event’s theme is “Out of this World” with an emphasis on “May the 4th be With You.” There will be entertainment by the Dothan Moonlighters band. Lunch will be provided and there will be a costume contest, sponsored booths filled with information, resources and games. Interested sponsors can contact Anna Mobley at anna.mobley@sarcoa.org.

APRIL 5

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching the Cha-Cha on Tuesdays in April at the Cultural Arts Center starting Tuesday, April 5. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions.

The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will meet at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens on April 5 at 3 p.m. Members will be discussing plans and events for the coming year. For more information, call 334-618-7584 or 334-685-0121.

APRIL 7

Tickets for the production of “The Wizard of Oz” by Wallace Community College Dothan are on sale now with performances April 7-9 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Cherry Hall’s Bencze Theater on the Dothan campus. The production is directed by Charles Sirmon with musical direction by Cameron Weiler and orchestra direction by Dr. Paul Morelli. Ticket prices are $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.wallace.edu.

APRIL 8

Club Français will meet Friday, April 8, at Mural City Coffee Company from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for those trying to get their French back on track. Exercez votre esprit et faites-vous des amis en pratiquant français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact : vossr@troy.edu.

APRIL 8-10

Wiregrass Master Gardeners 26th annual Spring Plant Sale will be held April 8-10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Perennials, houseplants, annual, shrubs, ground covers, trees, bulbs, herbs, vegetables, vines, and grasses will all be for sale. Plants have been grown by master gardeners from seeds, cuttings or bulbs. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Some wagons will be available, although patrons are encouraged to bring their own. Cash, check, or credit cards will be accepted. Call 334-794-4108 for more information.

APRIL 9

Resurrection, Celebration & BBQ will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533, in New Brockton on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be games, live music and free barbecue plates. Everyone is invited.

The Glory of the Rainbow Bazaar will be held April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 912 Andrews Ave. in Ozark. Sponsored by All of God’s Children Inc. and A&E Productions, attendees will be able to vote on their favorite rainbow color by making a donation at their table. Prizes will be awarded. For more information, contact Shanika Reeves at 334-400-3283 or Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149.

The 2022 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration, hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 9, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8 a.m. and the event starting at 9 a.m. Alan and Marty Clark, owners of DSI Security Services in Dothan, will serve as co-chairs. There is a $50 minimum donation to receive a walk T-shirt. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information or contact Lisa Baity at 334-547-8467 and lisab@alkidney.org.

APRIL 14

Dothan Leisure Services will host its inaugural Smile, Sparkle, and Shine Therapeutics Pageant on Thursday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. The pageant is designed for any special needs girl who lives in the Wiregrass and is 12 years old or older. The pageant provides an opportunity for Dothan Leisure Services to showcase its Therapeutics participants. Pageant registration will open on March 16 and close on April 6. For more information and to register, please contact Lorena Guttowsky at 334-615-4751 or lguttowsky@dothan.org. Participants may also register at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.

APRIL 15

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, April 15, at Mural City Coffee Company from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Work to build up your German. Trainieren Sie Ihre Kenntnisse mit einigen deutschsprachigen Freunden! Genießen Sie den besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

APRIL 16

Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet Saturday, April 16, at The Gathering Room, located at 217 S. Main St. in Enterprise. The guest speaker will be Sabrina Reynolds of Opp. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

APRIL 21-30

The Friends of the Library will host a book sale at the Westgate Branch Library, located at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan, on April 21-30. All proceeds will go to the Dothan Houston County Library System. A preview sale for members of Friends of the Library will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. Anyone can join at the door with a minimum $5 membership. The sale is open to the public April 22-30 during regular library hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The sale will include new and gently used fiction and nonfiction books. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. Children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, and some non-book items are also available. Customers can stuff a provided large brown grocery sack full of books for $20. Items will be half price on April 27-28; 25 cents each on April 29-30; and free from May 2 until they are gone. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.

APRIL 22

Club Italiano will meet Friday, April 22, at Mural City Coffee Company 6:30-8:30 p.m. Trying to get into Italian? Club members practice, play games, and try new things. Esercitate la vostra mente e fate amicizia praticando l’italiano con noi, con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

The Houston County Democratic Executive Board has invited the 2022 Democratic Primary candidates to speak at the Clarion Inn, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan on April 22. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m. All interested parties are welcome.

The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.

APRIL 23

Stakes at the Gates II, an open forum for Alabama 2022 primary candidates, will be held Saturday, April 23, starting at noon at the IAM&AW Union Hall in Daleville. The political forum is hosted by the Legislative Committee of Local Lodge 2003 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Candidates will be allowed to present their platforms and will then answer questions gathered from Lodge 2003 members. The event is open to the public and free to attend. The IAM&AW Union Hall is located at 345 U.S. Highway 84 in Daleville. For more information, contact Patrick Wise, chairman, at 334-406-2253; Michelle Hunt, public relations, at 334-360-5803; or email iamlegislative2003@gmail.com

The Cultural Arts Center’s Chalk Walk Art Competition will be on Saturday, April 23, on the sidewalks of the Cultural Arts Center, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a youth category for ages 6 to 15 and an adult category for ages 16 and up. Registration deadline is April 21. Fees are $10 for youth category and $20 for the adult category. All artists will be given professional grade urban chalk at the time of check-in and will be assigned spaces in areas marked for Youth and for Adults at the time of registration. Registration forms can be located online at www.theculturalartscenter.org (click on the events tab and then the Chalk Walk drop down) or in the lobby of the Cultural Arts Center next to the box office. Artist awards include: Best of Show Youth Category, $25; Best of Show Adult Category, $50; second place Youth Category, $15; and second place Adult Category, $25. Check-in for artists begins at 7 a.m. day of the event. Artists will be released to begin chalking on their concrete canvases at 8 a.m. and will have until 11:30 a.m. to compete their work. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. and awards will be given out at noon. The event is free to the public to come and watch artists (lawn chairs and umbrellas welcome).

APRIL 28

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold its monthly seminar Thursday, April 28, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The topic will be “Developing a Business Plan,” with Dr. Richard Voss, Sorrell College of Business, Troy University. As an entrepreneur, your mind has no substitute. Learn how and why to plan – and smartly strategize – your small business. Open to everyone, $10 donation. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

APRIL 29

Esperanto-Klubo will meet Friday, April 29, at Mural City Coffee Company 6:30-8:30 p.m. Looking for a few good Esperantists? Members practice, play games, and question priorities. Ekzercu vian menson kaj amikiĝu praktikante la esperantan kun ni, kun la plej bonaj kafo kaj teo en la urbo. Serĉu la flagon de Universitato Troy. Senpaga, malfermita al ĉiuj. Kontakto: vossr@troy.edu.

APRIL 30

The Wiregrass Blues Fest will be held Saturday, April 30, at the Dale County Ag Plex, 202 State Highway 123, in Ozark. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with performances from 3:30-11 p.m. The 2022 line-up will have performances by Shaun Murphy, Johnny Rawls, Crystal Shawanda, Rodney Justo, the Project Preservation Band featuring Lil’ Jimmy Reed, Marla Drake and Peggy Jenkins, and the Carroll High School Jazz Band. Blues Fest Tickets are available to purchase online at wiregrassbluessociety.org/wiregrass-blues-festival/. Wiregrass Blues Society members have special $10 advance ticket pricing until April 19. All other general admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are available for $100. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the gate.

ONGOING

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

Enterprise Military Support Group is meeting on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The group invites anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle, located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.