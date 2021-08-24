Around the Wiregrass

AUG. 25
Wallace Community College will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Aug. 25 and Sept. 22 at both its Dothan and Eufaula campus. The clinics are open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dothan clinic will be held in the Community Enrichment Center, and the Eufaula clinic at the Sparks campus will be held in the Bevill Center. The clinics are held in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health and will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Visit www.wallace.edu/vaccineclinic for more information.
AUG. 26
The German Coffee Club will meet on Thursday, Aug. 26, at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. There will be a white elephant auction. For more information, call Marianne Owens at 334-389-1607 or Chris Williams at 334-475-6388.
The Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has canceled its lunch program previously scheduled on Aug. 26 at the former Enterprise Po Folks Restaurant that has permanently closed. Chapter officers will inform the members about future lunch programs. For more information, contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
AUG. 28
Represent, a youth event hosted by the Coffee County Baptist Association, will be held Aug. 28 from 3-5 p.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. The event will feature a Battle for the Belt competition for youth, including a chalk art contest, a cornhole tournament and dodgeball. There will be free food, prizes and music by Two or More. For more information, call 334-894-6411.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host The Smith Family of Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 28. For September, there will be no sing on Sept. 4 due to the Labor Day weekend. James Williams and the Songbirds from Headland will perform Sept. 11; Allen Sanders from Warrior, Sept. 18; and a local sing will be held Sept. 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
AUG. 29
Holmes Baptist Church, located 3 miles north of Ariton on State Highway 51, will host a Fifth Sunday Sing on Aug. 29 during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The featured group is the Smith Family Singers from Pensacola, Florida. Dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the service. There will be no admission charge and everyone is invited to attend.
AUG. 31
The newly-chartered Montgomery Alabama Capitol Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) is actively recruiting charter members in cities from Dothan to Montgomery until Aug. 31 but will continue to accept members year-round. A chartering ceremony will be held Sept. 26, 2-5 p.m., at Alabama State University in Montgomery. The NCNW is comprised of 300 campus and community-based sections and 32 national women’s organizations. Its mission is to lead, advocate for, and empower women of African descent, their families and their communities. NCNW promotes education with a special focus on science, technology, engineering and math; encourages entrepreneurship, financial literacy and economic stability; educates women about good health and HIV/AIDS; promotes civic engagement and advocates for sound public policy and social justice. For more information about joining, email ducati716@gmail.com or macncnw@gmail.com or call 334-672-7224 or 334-791-0019.
SEPT. 1
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens and the Azalea-Dogwood Festival will host an online native azalea sale in September. The sale will feature approximately one dozen different species of native azalea, and proceeds will benefit the two organizations. The online sale begins on Sept. 1 for DABG members and Sept. 6 for the general public. The online sales ends on Sept. 20, with pickup to be held at the Gardens on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. The pick-up will be held in conjunction with the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale at DABG Oct 1-4. To view the selection or to place an order, visit www.dabg.com. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
SEPT. 11
Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival will be held Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit Landmark Park for live music all day from The Byrd Family, Cedar Creek, Southern Gentleman, Benton Brothers and Company, and East Wind Bluegrass Band. There will also be instrument demos, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors and more. Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and military; $4 for kids; free for park members and children 2 and under. Bring your lawn chairs. Admission includes a wristband for re-entry. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
SEPT. 16
The Dothan/Houston County Teacher Retirees will meet on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan. Meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a buffet luncheon at a cost of $14. Money for the lunch should be mailed with the $10 membership fee to Nellwyn Peters by Sept. 3. If you did not receive a membership form, call Karol Tyler at 334-794-6205. Attendees are asked to support the group’s statewide project, Help Feed Alabama, by bringing a food donation to each meeting.
Mark Lowry will be live at the Ozark Civic Center on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. The Ozark Civic Center is located at 320 E. College St. Tickets are $15. The Voices of Mobile will open the night followed by Lowry and Endless Highway. Call 334-774-2618 for more information.
SEPT. 25
Landmark Park’s Peanut Boil will be Sept. 25, 5-8 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for an after-hours peanut boil. Watch as peanuts are stacked the old fashioned way and listen to bluegrass music. Admission includes one free cup of boiled peanuts and costs $5 for adults, $4 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
OCT. 2
Halloween Fun Fest and Zombie Run will be held at Landmark Park on Oct. 2, 4-8 p.m., and will feature a 5K Zombie Run plus kids’ activities, a corn maze, tractor treat, music, food and more. Preregistration required for the Zombie Run; call David at 334-794-3452 to register. Run registration includes entry to the Halloween Fun Fest. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
OCT. 15-17
Landmark Park Quilt Show will be held Oct. 15-17 in conjunction with the park’s annual Fall Farm Day. This quilt show features over 100 antique and contemporary quilts displayed inside the Stokes Activity Barn. The juried show includes exhibits, door prizes, speakers and more. Open for viewing on Friday 1-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4 p.m. The park’s Fall Farm Day will be held Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., offering attendees the chance to see how peanuts were harvested in the Wiregrass nearly 100 years ago. Along with the quilt show, Fall Farm Day includes music, antique tractors, cane grinding, syrup making, butter churning, soap making and wagon rides. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
OCT. 23
“Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences at the Dothan Civic Center on Oct. 23 for a 60-minute live musical experience. For tickets and more information, including date, local venues and VIP Meet & Greet packages, visit DothanCivicCenter.org.
OCT. 28
Low Country Boil at Landmark Park will be Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and a blend of spices will simmer in a 60-gallon kettle for a mouthwatering dish. Advance tickets are required. The event also features music, a silent auction and hot dogs for the kids. For more info or to purchase tickets, call 334-794-3452. Tickets are $50 per person; $500 for a reserved table of 8; $5 for kids. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
ONGOING
The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3-5 p.m. in the Farmhouse at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave. Meetings will be held from September through May. For more information, contact Linda or Bill Nichols at 334-677-3333.
The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will hold beginner Rumba lessons each Tuesday in August from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dothan Cultural Arts Center. $2 per person. Wear shoes that will slide.
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.