Around the Wiregrass

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will offer special hands-on children’s programs in the garden’s Demonstration Garden on the second Saturday of October and November. Led by members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association, the programs are designed for kids ages 7-11 and will feature activities such as picking peppers, digging potatoes, planting seeds, leaf rubbings and more. Programs will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. and participants will gather in the picnic pavilion. Cost of each program is $5 per person and registration must be in advance by visiting www.dabg.com or by calling the garden office at 334-793-3224. All visitors to the Gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. While masks are not required on the Garden grounds, visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building.