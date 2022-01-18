Around the Wiregrass

JAN. 20-23
The Tin Can Tourists will host an urban camp-out for vintage and other recreational vehicles on Circle Drive around Lake DeFuniak in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. The event will be from Thursday, Jan. 20, until Sunday, Jan. 23. To register to attend the camp-out, call 850-585-8535. The public is invited to see and/or tour the RVs on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., St. Agatha’s Church at 144 Circle Drive will host Ernest Bingham, Master Mason, speaking on “The Magic of Old Masonry.” Pre-registration for the latter event, which is free, is recommended by calling 850-830-7663. At both events, masks and hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing is recommended because of the recent increase in COVID cases.
JAN. 22
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host local talent on Jan. 22; David Frost of Ozark on Jan. 29; Ken & Ken of Panama City, Florida, on Feb. 5; a Valentine’s Day party featuring local talent on Feb. 12; Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford on Feb. 19; Jason Self of Headland on Feb. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. There will be no December performances. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
JAN. 23
Dove Award-winning Christian recording artists The Martins will be at Kinsey Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 5 p.m. The group, comprised of siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan Martin, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at locations including The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide. Over the years, the trio has garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, multiple Grammy nominations and many hit songs. Kinsey Baptist Church is located at 6745 Walden Drive in Kinsey.
Landmark Park will host its annual membership meeting on Jan. 23 starting at noon in the Stokes Activity Barn. There will be a social hour followed by a meal and meeting at 1 p.m. New board members and officers will be elected and the Heritage Award and Volunteer Service Award will be presented. Park staff and board members will present highlights from 2021 and plans for 2022. The price for the meal is $15 per person. Not a member? Join online at www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Dr. in Dothan, AL, just three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under. Leashed pets allowed in dog walk area only.
JAN. 24
Henry County Pesticide Safety Training will be held Monday, Jan. 24, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center auditorium in Headland. Training fee is $20 and an ADAI permit fee is $25 (bring two separate checks). A meal will be provided. RSVP by Jan. 20 by calling 334-585-6416.
JAN. 25
The Tri-State Cucurbit and Emerging Vegetables Annual Conference will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices Auditorium, 2741 Penn Ave. in Marianna, Florida. A morning session will focus on topics geared toward the cucurbit industry, new varieties, pathology and disease talk, fertilization and food safety. An afternoon session that will cover specialty root crops, trap crops, and hydroponics. Cost is $5 per person and will include light snacks and lunch and CEUs will be offered for both sessions. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required for the lunch. Please visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Ave., Suite 3, Marianna, or visit http://JacksonCountyhorticulture.eventbrite.com to register.
JAN. 27
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish. All members that can attend are asked to attend. For further information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
JAN. 29
A “Garden to Table: Starting Early” workshop will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 9-11 a.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices, 2741 Penn Ave., Marianna. The workshop will cover what to do in February to have a flourishing spring vegetable garden, including best practices for starting from seeds. Participants will have the chance to prepare fresh salsa with vegetables they can grow during the spring and take home a seed starter kit. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required – no walk-ins are permitted. Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Ave., Suite 3, or visit http://JacksonCountyFCS.eventbrite.com to register.
Landmark Park and the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association will hold the annual Seed Swap and Garden Expo at the Stokes Activity Barn on Jan. 29. Activities will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and will include trading seeds with fellow gardeners, plus information and demonstrations on beekeeping, backyard chickens, getting started with your home gardens, rain barrels, food preservation, composting and more. Bring your seeds to trade if you would like to participate in the Seed Swap. This event is free with paid gate admission, which is $4 for adults, $3 for kids, and free for park members and children 2 and under.
JAN. 30
North Highland Baptist Church, 407 Houston St., Dothan, will celebrate the church’s 93rd anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 30, with a service at 11 a.m. Speaker will be Brother Robert Tyer. Masks, temperature checks and social distancing required. Everyone is invited.
JANUARY
The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching line dances on Tuesdays in January at the Cultural Arts Center, located on South St. Andrews Street in downtown Dothan. Lessons begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week.
FEB. 5
Gospel-performing family The Hoppers will be in concert at the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center. The college’s Deese Center dining facility will serve dinner at 4 p.m. Guests who purchase tickets for the dinner and concert will have reserved seating when the doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. concert. The Hoppers continue to be popular guest performers on the Gaither Homecoming Tours, as well as receiving recognition and awards. Tickets can be purchased in the BCF Business Office by calling 850-263-3261, ext. 418, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu. General admission is $12. Concert and dinner tickets are $22 per person with special concert seating.
FEB. 8
Dale County and Ozark City Schools are presenting “Newsies” with performances on Feb. 8, 10, 11 and 12 at Flowers Center in Ozark. Set in New York City at the turn of the last century and based on a true story, “Newsies” follows the leader of a ragged band of teenage “newsies” who put up a fight after two publishing titans raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense. Tickets are $15 and will be on sale every Tuesday and Thursday at Flowers Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. until the show. You can call and leave a message on 334-774-0720 for ticket information or email margiebenson1@gmail.com to order and use a credit card.
FEB. 10
A Valentine’s Concert & Dance will be held Feb. 10 at the Enterprise Civic Center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and featuring the Dothan Moonlighters band. This is an event for boomers and senior adults. Free admission. The dance is hosted by Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA), the City of Enterprise and the Dothan Moonlighters. Call SARCOA at 334-793-6843 to RSVP.
Girls Inc. of Dothan will host the 27th annual Father Daughter Banquet on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. The evening features a buffet dinner catered by Chef Kym, music by the band Kingfish and 360 Productions, dancing, photographs by Tracy Arnold, a huge balloon drop and a gift for each attendee. Reservations are required. Cost is $130 per couple and $50 for each additional daughter. Reservations increase $20 after Feb. 3. All proceeds from this event benefit Girls Inc. Reservations can be made online at https://girlsincdothan.org/fatherdaughter/ or by calling Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321.
FEB. 11
The 2022 Wiregrass Cotton Expo will be held on Feb. 11 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. The expo is a free event with lunch provided. Speakers will cover agronomic updates, cotton outlook, chemical updates and more. Vendors will also be on hand. CCA and pesticide points available. For more information, call 334-693-3800.
Astronomy Night at Landmark Park will be held Feb. 11, 6-9 p.m. Visitors will get a view of several stars and planets through telescopes and binoculars on the gazebo lawn. Staff members will help point out winter constellations and visitors will get the chance to experience a starry hayride and campfire. Night walks will take place on the boardwalk. After stargazing, there will be snacks in the Interpretive Center and a presentation on Astronomy Science in the auditorium. The planetarium will not be open due to safety regulations and low space capacity. Scouts are welcome, and Astronomy Night meets several requirements for the Astronomy Badge. Admission is $5 members, $6 for Scouts and their leaders in uniform and $8 for nonmembers and free for children 5 and under.
FEB. 12 & 13
The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will host its annual Camellia Show on Feb. 12 and 13 in Ricketts Hall at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Public viewing of the flowers will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to the Camellia Show is free to the public, and camellias will be available for sale in the DABG parking area across from Ricketts Hall. A tour of the DABG Camellia Garden will be held each day at 2 p.m.
FEB. 18
Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan Civitan Club will hold a spaghetti fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Miracle Field. Funds will benefit the annual Family Fun Day held for special needs individuals and their families. Plates are $7 each and dine-in or carry out will be available. Delivery will be available within the Dothan City limits on orders of 20 or more plates. Included on the plate will be spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, and a brownie. For ticket information call Cathy Sizemore 334-615-3720 or email csizemore@dothan.org or contact Maggie Nickoley at 334-477-0626 or email margaret.nickoley@covan.com.
FEB. 28
New Canaan Ministries in Hartford will host a Camp Revival Feb. 28-March 5 at the church located at 200 New Canaan Road. For more information, call 334-796-8525. The revival schedule of speakers and worship leaders includes: Monday, Feb. 28, Pastor Greg Lay with worship led by Wes and Meredith Davis; Tuesday, March 1, Anthony Cogman with worship led by A.J. Warren; Wednesday, March 2, Jeremy Hood with worship led by Brandon and Christa French; Thursday, March 3, Austin Green with worship by Anthony Cogman; Friday, March 4, Wes Davis with worship by Jeremy and Brandi Hood; and Saturday, March 5, Daulton Keel with worship by Ali and B.J. Harrison.
MARCH 12 & 13
Dothan Gem and Mineral Club’s Gem and Mineral Show will be held Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan. Free admission and parking. The event will feature minerals, fossils, lapidary, jewelry, beads, a silent auction, and door prizes.
APRIL 9
The 2022 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration, hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 9, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8 a.m. and the event starting at 9 a.m. Alan and Marty Clark, owners of DSI Security Services in Dothan, will serve as co-chairs. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information.
ONGOING
Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Enterprise Military Support Group is meeting on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The group invites anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle, located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Call 334-894-6411 for more info.
A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.