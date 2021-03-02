Around the Wiregrass

A Homebuyer Education Class will be held Thursday, March 11, at the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce, 106 E Byrd Ave., in Bonifay, Florida. The course, held by the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This course is designed to help you better understand the home-buying process, analyze your personal financial and credit situation, and learn basic home care and maintenance techniques to maintain the value of your home and save money on repairs. Completion of this course satisfies the homeownership education requirement for the SHIP and USDA Rural Development programs. The Florida Cooperative Extension Service is a HUD-approved housing counseling agency. All attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required – no-walk-ins are permitted. To register, call the Jackson County Extension Office at 850-482-9620 or the Holmes County Extension Office at 850-547-1108. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, contact either Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class.