SEPT. 18

The Dale County Republican meeting is Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. The speaker is Bryan Taylor, candidate for the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. Taylor is a former state senator and former legal advisor for Gov. Kay Ivey. While he served in the Army in the Judge Advocate Corp he was a prosecutor. Following the speaker there will be light refreshments and a raffle for prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.

Sept. 19

Genomics 101, part of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology education series, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the morning and evening. The event will be held in Dothan at 10 a.m. at the Dothan-Houston County Public Library at 445 N. Oates St., and in Abbeville at 5:30 p.m. at the Atta Library of STEM and History, 114 Court St. Residents can learn how genomics and biotechnology influence daily decisions regarding food, energy and health. They can learn about what DNA is, how changes in DNA contribute to health and disease, and the impact of biotechnology on agriculture, medicine and the environment. Genomics 101 will provide an introduction to the field of genomics and explores how the study of DNA is driving discovery and innovation. The events are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Register now at this link: https://www.hudsonalpha.org/u/wiregrass/#upcoming-events

Sept. 21

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. Money for lunch ($17.50) with membership dues ($10) should be sent to Nellwyn Peters by Sept. 1. If you did not receive a membership letter, please contact Karol (334) 790-0244. Erica Thomas with PEEHIP will give insurance dates. Members are encouraged to attend and bring a food donation for a local charity.

SEPT. 21

The Vivian B. Adams School is hosting its first post-COVID open house from 5 until 7 p.m. Sept. 21. The public is invited to the campus located at 2047 Stuart Tarter Rd. in Ozark to tour the newly renovated class and activity rooms from 5 until 6 p.m. Entertainment by The Moonlighters begins at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. No RSVPs required. For more information call (334) 774-5132.

SEPT. 23

The 12th Annual Sickle Cell Walk-A-Thon is Sept. 23 at the Westgate Park Walking Trail at 501 Recreation Road in Dothan. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. The Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Free Sickle Cell screening and a blood drive will be on site. All proceeds benefit the Southeast Alabama Sickle Association Inc. For more information contact Linda Garrett at (334) 333-1690 or Joan Dangerfield at (334) 479-8864 or visit www.cafservices.org.

SEPT. 28

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet Sept. 28, at 11 a.m., at the Enterprise Country Club, 3000 Ozark Highway, Highway 27. Guest speaker is Jimmy Parker who will talk about wills, power of attorneys, and other documents needed to get personal affairs in order. Cost of lunch is $12. Please contact Frank Zerbinos at (334) 447-8092

SEPT. 29-30

The Wiregrass Master Gardeners will host its Fall Plant Sale on Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9-5 each day on the front lawn of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. There will be all kinds of plants such as vegetable, perennials, shrubs, trees, house plants, bulbs, etc. Please come and enjoy the sale.

OCT. 7

Grammy-winning country music superstar Clint Black will perform live in concert at Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, Oct. 7. Tickets are reserved seating and start at $45. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. online at dothanciviccenter.org and at the Dothan Civic Center Box Office. Opening support will be announced at a later date.

Oct. 24

Understanding Pharmacogenomics, part of the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology education series, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the morning and evening. The event will be held in Dothan at 10 a.m. at the Wiregrass Foundation, 1532 Whatley Dr., and in Ozark at 5:30 p.m. at the Dale County Government Office Building, 202 S. Highway 123. Residents will learn about pharmacogenomics, a rapidly growing field that deals with how genetic changes affect the way a person responds to certain medications. They will learn how genetic changes are part of the explanation for why a medicine may work spectacularly in one person, not at all for another, and produce harmful side effects in a third. Understanding Pharmacogenomics will dig into this emerging field and what it can, and cannot, tell you about your health. The events are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Register now at this link: https://www.hudsonalpha.org/u/wiregrass/#upcoming-events

ONGOING

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

Sons of Confederate Veterans, General William C. Oates Chapter meets on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who is interested in Confederate history is invited to attend. Genealogy help will be provided to connect you with your Confederate ancestor. For more information contact Joe Rich, 334-791-2450, or email SCVDOTHAN3@GMAIL.COM

The Ray of Hope Grief Support Group meets the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at Parks Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan. The purpose of the group is to assist those struggling with issues of grief and loss, including but not limited to, death of a loved one, loss of relationships, etc. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 334-794-4811 or 850-692-1618.

The Greater Dothan Area Lions Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Old Mill Restaurant on Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. For more information, contact Lori Perkins at 334-803-0319.

Concerned Citizens of the Wiregrass will meet the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at Shoney’s on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Grievances and problems within the county will be addressed and information on how to make improvements via county officials, etc. Bring your friends and as many as possible.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Columbia Historical Museum will be open the second Saturday monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. in Columbia.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians at Landmark Park in Dothan for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.

Landmark Park admission will be waived every fifth Saturday of the month.