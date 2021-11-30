Around the Wiregrass

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host “Yoga In The Gardens” on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. The one-hour class will be held in the Wedding Garden. All skill levels are welcome. Classes will be led by instructor Mia Bolden, who has been practicing yoga for the past seven years and has been certified and teaching for five years. Spaces for these unique yoga classes are limited. Cost is $15 per person for the general public and $10 per person for garden members. Advance registration is required and can be done at www.dabg.com or by calling 334-793-3224.

DEC. 11-12

The Wiregrass Steel Wheels Annual Model Railroad Show has been rescheduled for Dec. 11-12. The event, originally set for Sept. 18-19, will be held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 South in Dothan.

DEC. 14

The Music South Holiday Gala featuring the Atlanta Pops Orchestra and special guests Timothy Miller and Chloe Agnew will be held Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Tickets are $24. Visit dothanciviccenter.org for more details.

DEC. 14-18