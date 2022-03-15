Around the Wiregrass

MARCH 17

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees Association will meet Thursday, March 17, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a $14 buffet luncheon, payable at the door. The program will include a remembrance ceremony and installation of officers. All members are encouraged to attend and asked to bring a food donation for a local charity.

MARCH 18

The Alabama Aglow State Advance will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Dothan April 1-2 with registration deadline March 18. The event will feature the husband and wife team Fredrick and Wanda Pitts. Fredrick Pitts is the Aglow International South/Southeast regional advisor, and Wanda Pitts is the Aglow International Mississippi state president. The first session begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1, with dinner. Additional sessions begin Saturday at 9 a.m. For more information, call 251-648-4257. Checks can be mailed to AL Area Aglow, 3580 Lakefront Drive, Mobile, AL 36695. Also, visit www.bit.ly/AGLOW22.

MARCH 19

Landmark Park’s Spring Farm Day will be held on March 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experience life on a Wiregrass farm in the 1890s. Watch plowing with horses and mules, spring planting, arts and crafts, pottery, textile work and more. This year, the park is adding new demos, including a Lawn Mower Pull, Celtic music and soap making. A tractor parade will be held at 11:30 a.m. The Alabama Agricultural Museum will be open with a new exhibit. Admission is $8 for adults; $6 for seniors and military; $4 for kids; free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive in Dothan. For more information, visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com or call 334-794-3452.

Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will host a Spring Gospel Concert on Saturday, March 19, at the church. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the concert begins at 3 p.m. Featured groups include Pastor Monte Maddox and Highly Favored, Blest By Four, Chapter 7, Ruth Black & the Harmonettes, and Pastor Lavon Lowery and Saved by Grace. The Guest MC will be Jocquette Carroll, "The Shouting Preacher" of The Gospel Radio Station WKCG PRAISE 99.1 FM in Dothan. Masks are strongly recommended. Entry is $15 for advance tickets. For more information, contact Nikki Mills at 334-389-6427 (vendor info and ticket holder) or Fernisa Sanders 334-400-4501 (ticket holder). The public is invited.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host: local talent on March 19; Linda Senn of Dothan, March 20; Mercy’s Echoes of Ariton, April 2; Michael McGowan of Dothan, April 9; April 16 local talent on April 16; Covenant Group of Asheboro, North Carolina, April 23; David Frost of Ozark, April 30. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

Friends of Army Aviation will host a Family Day and Hangar Dedication along with rides in a historic UH-1H helicopter on March 19 from 2 p.m. until sunset at the Friends of Army Aviation Hangar, located at 189 Heritage Way in Ozark near Love’s Travel Stop. Cost for a helicopter ride is $60 per person, and tickets are available at the event. Children ages 2-17 may ride with some restrictions and with a parent or guardian’s written permission. Visit www.friendsofarmyaviation.org for more information.

Music in the Park will be held in downtown Geneva on Saturday, March 19, featuring local bands Tuesday’s Echo and Bama Jam. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the park on Commerce Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Tuesday’s Echo features Bobby Boone, Tim Ward, Paula Baxley, Chuck and Gwen Barefield, and Anthony Smith. Bama Jam has Dickey Merritt, Royce Reagan, Richard Hinson, and Ray Smith. Both bands perform several styles of music. For more information, call Bobby Boone at 334-655-2312.

The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse will meet on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room. Guest speaker will be Virginia Howard from Enterprise. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

MARCH 23

The Wiregrass Blues Society will host a four-part lecture series on the influence Big Mama Thornton, an Ariton native, had on generations of musicians. Thornton was the first to record “Hound Dog,” a song that would later catapult Elvis Presley to stardom. The series begins March 23 from 10-11 a.m. at Enterprise State Community College. A second lecture in the series will be held at Troy University on March 23, but the time has been set. The third lecture in the series will be April 2 from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Carver Museum, 305 N. Foster St., in downtown Dothan, and the final date of the series will be April 3, 2-3 p.m., at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Ariton.

MARCH 24

Houston County Republican Women will meet March 24 at 11 a.m. at Wiregrass Rehab Center. Guest speakers will be Katie Britt, candidate for the U.S. Senate seat for Alabama being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby; Congressman Mo Brooks, also a Senate candidate; Lindy Blanchard, candidate for governor of Alabama; Holly Sawyer, candidate for circuit judge for Houston and Henry counties; and Debra Jones, Alabama Supreme Court candidate. Reservations to attend are needed by Tuesday, March 22, at noon. Call 334-796-7781 or text your message to HCRW 6803. Information is needed for all who plan to attend, including if they plan to eat or not. Seating will be arranged for safety. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. We will be celebrating Women’s Month, and the gentlemen will be preparing a roast beef and cabbage dinner for the ladies. All members that can attend are asked to attend. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Enterprise Country Club. Guest speaker will be Steve Flowers, former state representative and currently a political columnist and commentator. All current and retired federal employees are invited to attend. For more information, contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092.

MARCH 26

The second annual Forever Cup charity soccer tournament will be held Saturday, March 26, at Providence Christian School. Entry is a suggested $6 cash donation. First game starts at 4 p.m. There will be three games, concessions and prizes. Games will include Providence Christian School Junior Varsity Girls versus Houston Academy JV Girls; Providence JV Boys versus Dothan Varsity Boys; and Providence Varsity Boys versus Captains Choice Dothan. All proceeds go to Fostering Hope. WOOF radio will do a remote from 3-5 p.m.

APRIL 2

The fifth annual Alveta Houston Hawk Wine & Food Festival & Live Auction will be held Saturday, April 2, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Celebration at Jones Crossings, 5918 Fortner St., in Dothan. Cost is $50 per person and $500 reserved table for six. Entertainment will be provided by 360 Productions. For more information, call 334-792-4618.

The Coffee County Relay for Life pageants will be held April 22 at Elba Church of Christ. The pageants for participants up to age 7 will be held at 1 p.m., and the pageant for ages 8 and older will be held at 6 p.m. Email coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com for paperwork.

APRIL 4

Older Americans Day will be held on Wednesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan. Hosted by the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging, attendance is free but tickets must be ordered by filling out a form at https://sarcoa.org/older-americans-day/. Or, register by calling 334-793-6843.The deadline to register is April 4. With May 4 as this year’s date, the event’s theme is “Out of this World” with an emphasis on “May the 4th be With You.” There will be entertainment by the Dothan Moonlighters band. Lunch will be provided and there will be a costume contest, sponsored booths filled with information, resources and games. Interested sponsors can contact Anna Mobley at anna.mobley@sarcoa.org.

APRIL 5

The Southeast Alabama Camellia Society will meet at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens on April 5 at 3 p.m. Members will be discussing plans and events for the coming year. For more information, call 334-618-7584 or 334-685-0121.

APRIL 7

Tickets for the production of “The Wizard of Oz” by Wallace Community College Dothan are on sale now with performances April 7-9 at 7 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Cherry Hall’s Bencze Theater on the Dothan campus. The production is directed by Charles Sirmon with musical direction by Cameron Weiler and orchestra direction by Dr. Paul Morelli. Ticket prices are $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.wallace.edu.

APRIL 8-10

Wiregrass Master Gardeners 26th annual Spring Plant Sale will be held April 8-10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. Perennials, houseplants, annual, shrubs, ground covers, trees, bulbs, herbs, vegetables, vines, and grasses will all be for sale. Plants have been grown by master gardeners from seeds, cuttings or bulbs. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing. Some wagons will be available, although patrons are encouraged to bring their own. Cash, check, or credit cards will be accepted. Call 334-794-4108 for more information.

APRIL 9

The Glory of the Rainbow Bazaar will be held April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 912 Andrews Ave. in Ozark. Sponsored by All of God’s Children Inc. and A&E Productions, attendees will be able to vote on their favorite rainbow color by making a donation at their table. Prizes will be awarded. For more information, contact Shanika Reeves at 334-400-3283 or Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149.

The 2022 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration, hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 9, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8 a.m. and the event starting at 9 a.m. Alan and Marty Clark, owners of DSI Security Services in Dothan, will serve as co-chairs. There is a $50 minimum donation to receive a walk T-shirt. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information or contact Lisa Baity at 334-547-8467 and lisab@alkidney.org.

APRIL 14

Dothan Leisure Services will host its inaugural Smile, Sparkle, and Shine Therapeutics Pageant on Thursday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. The pageant is designed for any special needs girl who lives in the Wiregrass and is 12 years old or older. The pageant provides an opportunity for Dothan Leisure Services to showcase its Therapeutics participants. Pageant registration will open on March 16 and close on April 6. For more information and to register, please contact Lorena Guttowsky at 334-615-4751 or lguttowsky@dothan.org. Participants may also register at www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.

APRIL 22

The Houston County Democratic Executive Board has invited the 2022 Democratic Primary candidates to speak at the Clarion Inn, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan on April 22. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and speakers will begin at 6:30 p.m. All interested parties are welcome.

The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.

APRIL 23

The Cultural Arts Center’s Chalk Walk Art Competition will be on Saturday, April 23, on the sidewalks of the Cultural Arts Center, from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a youth category for ages 6 to 15 and an adult category for ages 16 and up. Registration deadline is April 21. Fees are $10 for youth category and $20 for the adult category. All artists will be given professional grade urban chalk at the time of check-in and will be assigned spaces in areas marked for Youth and for Adults at the time of registration. Registration forms can be located online at www.theculturalartscenter.org (click on the events tab and then the Chalk Walk drop down) or in the lobby of the Cultural Arts Center next to the box office. Artist awards include: Best of Show Youth Category, $25; Best of Show Adult Category, $50; second place Youth Category, $15; and second place Adult Category, $25. Check-in for artists begins at 7 a.m. day of the event. Artists will be released to begin chalking on their concrete canvases at 8 a.m. and will have until 11:30 a.m. to compete their work. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. and awards will be given out at noon. The event is free to the public to come and watch artists (lawn chairs and umbrellas welcome).

APRIL 30

The Wiregrass Blues Fest will be held Saturday, April 30, at the Dale County Ag Plex, 202 State Highway 123, in Ozark. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with performances from 3:30-11 p.m. The 2022 line-up will have performances by Shaun Murphy, Johnny Rawls, Crystal Shawanda, Rodney Justo, the Project Preservation Band featuring Lil’ Jimmy Reed, Marla Drake and Peggy Jenkins, and the Carroll High School Jazz Band. Blues Fest Tickets are available to purchase online at wiregrassbluessociety.org/wiregrass-blues-festival/. Wiregrass Blues Society members have special $10 advance ticket pricing until April 19. All other general admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are available for $100. Guests can purchase tickets online or at the gate.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching the Foxtrot on Tuesdays during March at the Cultural Arts Center in Dothan. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

Enterprise Military Support Group is meeting on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The group invites anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle, located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.