Around the Wiregrass

The 15th Annual Toys for Tots registration is underway and will end Nov. 18. The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment is partnering with 15 local organizations to provide Christmas gifts to children up to age 12. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted at participating drop sites. Residents of Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties can register children for the program by calling 2-1-1 or 1-888-421-1266. A Wiregrass 2-1-1 community resource specialist will review qualifications and let you know when and where to sign up your children. To learn more about Toys for Tots and how to make local donations, visit thewiregrass.toysfortots.org and click on “Get Involved/Volunteer” or email dothan.al@toysfortots.org.

The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will meet Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. with a buffet lunch at a cost of $14, which may be paid at the door. Program will highlight 100 years of American Education Week (Nov. 15-19) with John Paul Jones, State AERA president, as the guest speaker. Contact Karol Tyler at 334-794-6205 for more information. Attendees are asked to bring food items for a local charity.