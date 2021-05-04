Around the Wiregrass

MAY 6
A National Day of Prayer gathering for the Wiregrass will be in Dothan on Thursday, May 6, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Residents of the Wiregrass are invited to gather in the chapel of First Baptist Church, located at 300 W. Main St. in downtown Dothan. Attendees should gather from 6-6:20 a.m. with the event beginning promptly at 6:30 a.m. and concluding at 7:30 a.m., giving everyone time to get to work or school on time.
The Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida will present its annual Spring Concert on May 6 at 7 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center located in the heart of the Graceville campus. There will be a special recognition of retired music professor Buford Cox and wife, Judy. The annual Spring Concert is free to the public. Music alumni are invited to attend a reception in Dr. Cox’s honor prior to the concert. For more information, call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.
MAY 7-8
The Dale County Performing Arts Council will present “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. on May 7-8 at the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts, located in Ozark next to the Civic Center. Tickets for this event can be purchased in-person with cash or check at the Flowers Center every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. or online by emailing Margie Benson at margiebenson1@gmail.com to receive an invoice to purchase your tickets through PayPal. There will be a refreshment bar open 45 minutes prior to the show and during the 25-minute intermission serving wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks. Dress is casual for this event. All proceeds will directly benefit The Flowers Center.
MAY 8
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will celebrate Go Public Gardens Day on Saturday, May 8. The national event, created by the American Public Gardens Association, is held around the U.S. to encourage the general public to visit, support and volunteer at public gardens. Visitors to the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens get free admission to the gardens and activities are planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gardening experts and agents with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will be on hand for sessions on composting, backyard chickens and how to gather soil samples. There will be lemonade served at the Walden Farmhouse, hands-on children’s activities in the Demonstration Garden and a food truck near the picnic pavilion. The gardens’ pitcher plant bog, the tropical house and hydrangea garden will be staffed with experts. The Dothan Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan and open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.
Inspirational gospel family The Hoppers will be in concert at the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville on Saturday, May 8, at 6 p.m. in the college’s Wellness Center. Tickets for the event are $12 per person and can be purchased in advance from the college’s Business Office by calling 850-263-3261 ext. 418 or online at www.baptistcollege.edu. Tickets will be available at the door. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Zeke Turner of Athens, Georgia, May 8; local, May 15; Jason Self of Headland, May 22; The Browns of Headland, May 29; Linda Senn of Dothan, June 5; The Byrd Family of Newville, June 12; local, June 19; Kesha Parish of Bainbridge, Georgia, June 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
MAY 9
Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated recording artists The Nelons will be featured on Sunday, May 9, at Southside Baptist Church, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, in Dothan during the church’s 10 a.m. service. More information is available by calling 334-794-6794 or visiting www.sbcdothan.org or www.thenelons.com.
MAY 11
The Dothan Chapter of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Chapter AL-U, will meet Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. at Gold Corral, 3340 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Door prizes. No fees. For more information, call 334-237-0466.
MAY 14
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center summer program enrollment will be held through May 14. Program will be held June 14-July 30, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 6-13 or grades K-8. Limited enrollment. Application available online at www.hawkhoustonyec.org or at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-792-4618 or email hawkhoustonyec@gmail.com.
MAY 15
Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will hold a Post Mother’s Day Brunch on Saturday, May 15, at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Minister Carolyn Williams. The church is located at 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Daleville. For more information, call 334-598-6279.
Alabama Cooperative Extension System will hold a Recreational Pond Management Workshop on Saturday, May 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided. The workshop will be held at the Wiregrass Research and Extension Center at 167 E. State Highway 134 in Headland. The fee is $10, and pre-registration is required. Call 334-585-6416 to reserve a spot.
Leadership Dothan Class 39 is hosting a 20-for-20 chance drawing to raise money for Girls Inc. Tickets are $20 each with 20 chances to win; prizes include 17 guns and 3 gift cards. The drawing from the winning tickets will be held via Facebook Live on May 15 beginning at 2 p.m. You do not have to be present to win. All money raised through ticket sales stays local and goes directly to Girl’s Inc. Each ticket is $20, and you will be entered into a Golden Ticket drawing for another prize for every $100 worth of tickets purchased. Tickets can be purchased from any Leadership Dothan Class 39 member or by calling Girls Inc. at 334-793-2321. Winners must pass background check and be at least 18 years of age to receive rifle and 21 years of age to receive pistols. Guns awarded will be distributed through a licensed gun dealer and in compliance with federal, state and local laws. Leadership Dothan is a program of the Dothan Area Chamber Foundation.
MAY 22
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 will meet May 22 at 9 a.m. at the Clayhatchee Community House located at 750 W. Main St. State COVID-19 rules will apply to the gathering.
MAY 28
The Cultural Arts Center in Dothan will hold registration for its Summer Art Camps until May 28 at noon for June camps and June 25 at noon for July camps. To learn about camps offered and to register online, visit www.theculturalartscenter.org and click on “Classes.” Or, pick up a camp brochure and registration form at the arts center, located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. You can also email ann@theculturalartscenter.org to request a brochure and registration form to print out at home. The Cultural Arts Center is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Payment will be done by credit or debit cards for online registrations, in person at the center or by check with mailed registration forms. Make checks payable to Cultural Arts Center and mail to 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, AL 36301. Refunds will be done for camps that do not make. Camps will be held in the The Messy Space Art Studio located on the arts center’s campus.
MAY 28-JULY 30
Headland Farmers Market will be held on the square in downtown Headland every Friday, May 28-July 30, from 3-7 p.m.
JUNE 7-11
Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will hold Vacation Bible School June 7-11 from 6-8 p.m. at the church, located at 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Daleville. For transportation, call 334-598-6279. The theme will be “Knights of North Castle.”
ONGOING
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
The Friends of the Library are hosting ongoing mini book sales Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dothan Houston County Library System’s three locations: Main Library at 445 N. Oates St. in Dothan; the Westgate Library at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan; and the Ashford Library at 305 Sixth Ave. The sales are open to the public and include new and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, book sets and surprise bags are also available. New titles are added several times a week. All proceeds support the Friends and the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.