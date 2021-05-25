Around the Wiregrass

May 26
Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center and Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic will sponsor a COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna) clinic for young adults 18-24. Registration deadline for the free clinic is May 26, and the clinic will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., at 5565 Montgomery Highway in Dothan. Registration is available online at www.hawkhoustonyec.org or at 329 Chickasaw St. in downtown Dothan. Hawk-Houston will provide transportation if needed. For more information, call 334-792-4618.
MAY 27
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its Lunch Program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Bernard D. Nomberg, attorney at the Nomberg Law Firm in Birmingham. During the monthly Lunch Program, members discuss their most recent federal employee benefits and guest speakers present information to improve the lifestyles, health, and well-being of the members and their families. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend. For more information about the Enterprise NARFE, attend a NARFE Lunch Program or contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
The German Coffee Club will meet on May 27 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. The club will play Bingo. For more information, call Marianne Owens at 334-389-1607 or Chris Williams at 334-475-6388.
The Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet on Thursday May 27, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. Everyone is asked to bring a dish. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
MAY 28
The Cultural Arts Center in Dothan will hold registration for its Summer Art Camps until May 28 at noon for June camps and June 25 at noon for July camps. To learn about camps offered and to register online, visit www.theculturalartscenter.org and click on “Classes.” Or, pick up a camp brochure and registration form at the arts center, located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. You can also email ann@theculturalartscenter.org to request a brochure and registration form to print out at home. The Cultural Arts Center is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-4 p.m. Payment will be done by credit or debit cards for online registrations, in person at the center or by check with mailed registration forms. Make checks payable to Cultural Arts Center and mail to 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, AL 36301. Refunds will be done for camps that do not make. Camps will be held in the The Messy Space Art Studio located on the arts center’s campus.
MAY 28-29
A Night at the Park will be held at Landmark Park from 4:30 p.m. on May 28 until 9 a.m. on May 29. The eighth annual camping adventure allows families to experience the park in a unique way with a night walk through the park, hay rides, s’mores, Nerf war, Water Balloon Battleship and camping in tents. The fee for the overnight event is $20 per person for park members and $25 per person for non-park members. A hamburger and hotdog dinner, s’mores and breakfast are all included. Families are responsible for their own tents and sleeping bags. Space is limited and taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration with payment is required to secure a spot. The event is sponsored by Eagle Eye Outfitters.
MAY 28-JULY 30
Headland Farmers Market will be held on the square in downtown Headland every Friday, May 28-July 30, from 3-7 p.m.
MAY 29
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host The Browns of Headland, May 29; Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford, June 5; The Byrd Family of Newville, June 12; local sing, June 19; Kesha Parish of Bainbridge, Georgia, June 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
MAY 30
Mabson United Methodist Church will hold a Fifth Sunday Sing on May 30 at 6 p.m. The church is located a few miles outside of Ozark city limits at 2883 County Road 36 E. where it intersects with County Road 20 South. Everyone is welcome, and attendees are asked to wear masks if not vaccinated.
The Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama members will meet on Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be in-person and virtual via Zoom. To get a Zoom invite, respond by May 28 to machis@centuryt.net. The meeting will be held at 2950 County Road 377 in Elba. Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for in-person gatherings will be followed: no travel outside the U.S. in the last 30 days; not sick in the last 14 days; must wear a mask and screen prior to entry. There will be discussion on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Low Income Water Assistance Program, Community Service Block Grant and other grants. For more information, contact either Chief James Wright or Vice Chief Nancy Carnley at 334-897-3207 or through email at machis@centuryttel.net.
MAY 31
A Wiregrass Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 31, starting at 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Dothan. Guest speaker will be suicide bombing survivor Brian Fleming with Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba serving as the master of ceremonies. The free family event features a flower laying ceremony, patriotic and bluegrass music by Longleaf Drive Band, a 21-gun salute and a picnic lunch. Sunset Memorial Park is located at 1700 Barrington Road, off Montgomery Highway about one mile past the Dothan Pavilion shopping center.
JUNE 4
The Henry County Relay for Life event to raise money for the American Cancer Society will be held June 4, 6-9 p.m., on the square in Headland. Several restaurants on the square will donate a percentage of that night’s profit to the American Cancer Society. The Luminary Ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. Luminaries will be sold that night for $5.
JUNE 5
The Lay Organization of St. Paul AME Church in Ozark will hold barbecue and yard sale at St. Peter AME Church, located at 401 Hollon St. in Headland on Saturday, June 5, starting at 7 a.m. For more information, call Sandra Edwards at 334-828-3149 or email faye01131960@gmail.com.
JUNE 7-11
Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will hold Vacation Bible School June 7-11 from 6-8 p.m. at the church, located at 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Daleville. For transportation, call 334-598-6279. The theme will be “Knights of North Castle.”
JUNE 10
The Music by Moonlight series at Landmark Park will begin June 10. Each free concert under the stars will begin at 7:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets. No pets or alcohol. Drugstore and Country Store will be open selling ice cream and drinks. The schedule of bands includes: Stateline 5, June 10; Brothers Together, June 24; Smoke and Steel, July 8; and Mama Try’d, July 22.
JUNE 12
The Ozark Dale County Library’ Friends of the Library will hold a Books & BBQ Sale on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Library’s West Wing. All books are 50 cents each or you can choose to fill a Walmart bag full of books for $2. Barbecue plates, provided by “Band Daddy” David Speck, will be on sale at 10 a.m. while supplies last for only $5 a plate.
Vietnam Veterans meeting canceled: The scheduled June 12, 9 a.m., monthly meeting of Vietnam Veterans Chapter 373 in Clayhatchee, Alabama,has been canceled. For additional information contact Bob Cooper at bob.bcooper@gmail.com.
JUNE 22
Author Rachel Moore Hawkins will be the guest at an evening of art and storytelling on June 22 at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. The event is a collaboration between the museum and the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System. Hawkins, the author of young adult book series “Hex Hall” and “Rebel Belle,” will be discussing her first adult novel, “The Wife Upstairs,” as well as her upcoming novels to be released in late 2021 and early 2022. The ticketed event includes a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. in the museum’s garden with galleries open for ticket-holders. For an additional fee, patrons can attend a meet and greet with a light supper beginning at 5 p.m. in the lower level of the museum gallery. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at www.folevents.eventbrite.com (convenience fees apply) or at the library system’s Westgate Branch. Tickets are $25 for the wine and cheese reception and book talk or $50 for the light supper, reception and book talk.
ONGOING
The Wiregrass Public Safety Center will offer a summer academy for youth ages 16-18. The Wiregrass Public Safety Academy (WPSA) is a tuition-free summer camp for those with an interest in pursuing a career in public safety. Applications are currently being accepted for 20 slots. Visit wiregrasspublicsafety.org to apply. Those accepted will be notified by June 4. The academy will be held for two weeks – July 12-23 – and each week will end with a live training scenario where the cadets will put into action the lessons they learned that week. One week will be spent with the Dothan Fire Department and another with the Dothan Police Department. Due to the high-intensity activity required, applicants will need to meet a physical standard to participate.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
The Friends of the Library are hosting ongoing mini book sales Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dothan Houston County Library System’s three locations: Main Library at 445 N. Oates St. in Dothan; the Westgate Library at 535 Recreation Road in Dothan; and the Ashford Library at 305 Sixth Ave. The sales are open to the public and include new and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, book sets and surprise bags are also available. New titles are added several times a week. All proceeds support the Friends and the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.