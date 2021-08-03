Around the Wiregrass

Yoga in the Gardens will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens on Headland Avenue in Dothan. There will be classes at 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Each one-hour class will be held in the Wedding Garden. Classes will be led by instructor Mia Bolden, who has been practicing yoga for the past seven years and has taught for five years. All skill levels welcome. Spaces are limited and cost is $15 for the general public and $10 for members of the botanical gardens. Advance registration is required and can be made online at www.dabg.com or by calling the Gardens office at 334-793-3224.