Around the Wiregrass

SEPT. 23
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its monthly Lunch Program at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 23, at the Enterprise Country Club. Because this is a new location for the NARFE Lunch Program, reservations are not necessary but are strongly recommended. Please make your reservation by email to zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text to 334-447-8092. Guest speaker will be Debbie Grimes, facilitator of Grief Share, who will talk on this subject. Grief Share is a ministry that helps individuals cope after experiencing a death in the family or of a loved one. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend any Enterprise NARFE Lunch Program regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Enterprise Country Club. For more information, contact the chapter’s president Frank Zerbinos by email at zerbinos47@hotmail.com or text 334-447-8092. You may also visit NARFE.org.
SEPT. 24
The Enterprise High School Class of 1986 will mark its 35th reunion on Sept. 24 during the Enterprise High School Homecoming game. More information is available at the class Facebook page, EHS Seniors of 1986.
SEPT. 25
Fall Harvest Day will be held at the Enterprise Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 25. There will be seasonal produce, a Treat Walk and a homemade peanut butter tasting. Arts and crafts vendors will be set up with products such as wood items, soaps, fresh flowers, jewelry, dish gardens, ornamental pumpkins and more. The Treat Walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. and a Potato Race will be held at 9:30 a.m. A Peanut Pick-off contest will begin at 10 a.m.
The Graceville Arts League presents the lecture and panel discussion “Sidney Lanier 1842-1881: Soldier, Musician, Poet” on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at Cross Roads Diner on Brown Street in Graceville, Florida. Cost is $10. Register by calling 850-360-4145 or send your name, phone number and the $10 registration fee to GAL, Box 777, Graceville, FL 32440. Registration is limited to 40 guests; a Dutch lunch will be served. The event is sponsored by Jernigan Forest Products.
Landmark Park’s Peanut Boil will be Sept. 25, 5-8 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for an after-hours peanut boil. Watch as peanuts are stacked the old fashioned way and listen to bluegrass music. Admission includes one free cup of boiled peanuts and costs $5 for adults, $4 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
A beginning beekeeper course will begin Sept. 25 in Landmark Park’s Interpretive Center Auditorium. Additional classes will be held Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. All four classes meet at 10 a.m. This course is designed to supply a novice beekeeper with all the information needed to take a colony from its inception through its first year. The fee for the course is $35, for which you will get all the handouts, a copy of “First Lessons in Beekeeping” and a year’s membership in the Wiregrass Beekeepers Association. Classes run for about two hours. A field session, held in October, will start at 1 p.m. at the bee yard at Landmark Park. Call Bill Miller at 334-794-8362 or email wgmiller@aol.com for more information.
A book sale hosted by the Friends of the Library for the Dothan Houston County Library System will be held until Sept. 25 at the Westgate Branch Library, 535 Recreation Road, in Dothan. The sale is open to the public during regular library hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. New and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects available with hardback books $2 each and paperback books $1 each. All children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, and some non-book items are also available. Customers can stuff a provided large brown grocery sack full of books for $20. All items will be half price on Sept. 22 and 23; 25 cents on Sept. 24 and 25; and free on Sept. 28. Proceeds from the sale help support the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing will be held Sept. 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
SEPT. 25-26
Friends of Army Aviation will host its fourth Dothan Remembers event on Sept. 25-26 celebrating Army aviation and veterans. There will be Huey helicopter rides, a food vendor and a chance to explore the Army aviation heritage. The event will be held in the undeveloped field off John D. Odom Road behind Flowers Hospital from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. Helicopter rides are $50 per person and can be purchased at the event or online at friendsofarmyaviation.org/foaa-event/. An email will be sent with your ticket so you can print the necessary paperwork and bring it with you to the event. All helicopter riders should be on site no later than 2 p.m. Those ages 16 and 17 may ride with a parent or guardian’s permission while anyone under the age of 16 must ride with their parent or guardian. For more information, email friendsofarmyaviation@outlook.com.
SEPT. 30
The German Coffee Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 30, at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call Marianne Owens at 334-389-1607or Chris Williams at 334-475-6388
An animal food and supply drive, hosted by 2021 International Girl Tiny Miss Annabelle Ingram, will be held through Sept. 30 with donated to benefit the Wiregrass Humane Society. The Tiny Miss winner has partnered with The Flour Sack Bakery as the drop-off site for donations. The Flour Sack is located at 286 Westgate Parkway and is open Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For every donation dropped off at the bakery, your name will go into a drawing to win a $25 gift card to The Flour Sack Bakery. A nonprofit organization, the Wiregrass Humane Society is in constant need of both soft and hard pet food for cats, kittens, dogs and puppies as well as treats for both cats and dogs. Toys, collars, bowls and leashes are also in need as is laundry detergent, Clorox and Dawn dish soap. Other needed items include new or used towels, blankets, sheets and rags, paper towels, apple cider vinegar, tall trash bags and potty pads.
OCT. 1
Scarecrows in the Gardens will open on Oct. 1 at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. The display, now in its 17th year, will be open to the public for the month of October. Scarecrows created by local businesses, schools, clubs and organizations will line the asphalt walk trails at the gardens, located off Headland Avenue. The botanical gardens are currently open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults with free admission to garden members and kids age 15 and younger. Annual garden memberships can be purchased in the Botanical Center or online at www.dabg.com. All visitors to the Gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. While masks are not required on the Garden grounds, visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building. This year’s theme is “Every Day is a Holiday.” For more information, call 334-793-3224.
OCT. 1-4
The Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association will host a Fall Plant Sale starting Friday, Oct. 1, through Monday, Oct. 4. Times will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday. The sale will be located at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, 5130 Headland Ave. in0 Dothan. Admission is free. Fall is the time to plant trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs; all of these plants and more will be available at the sale.
OCT. 2
Christ Temple Outreach Ministries and Friends of the City will host Fun Day at the Rec, a free outdoor event at the Abbeville Parks and Recreation Department located at 101 Armory Drive in Abbeville on Oct. 2, 12-7 p.m. There will be free food, games, arts and crafts, inflatable bouncers, live entertainment, resource tables, a petting zoo, line dancing and special guests. There will also be a free health awareness session and special presentations by public officials, first responders, clergy, and faith-based and community leaders. An Evening of Gospel begins at 5 p.m. featuring Sons of Joy of Headland, Brothers Together of Clayton, Southern Sisters of Slocomb and the Blakely Mass Choir of Blakely, Georgia. For information, call Kevin Peterman at 334-441-5980.
The 30th Claybank 5K Run, Walk and Fun Run will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, on the trail at Ed Lisenby Lake in Ozark. A Dothan Runners Club Grand Prix Race, all funds raised benefit the scholarship fund at Vivian B. Adams School. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. the day of the run. Entry fee is $20 if registered before Sept. 24 and $25 on race day. Checks can be mailed to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, AL 36360. For race applications or sponsorship information, contact Susan Owens, Resource Coordinator, at 334-618-5189 or susanowens7634@gmail.com.
Halloween Fun Fest and Zombie Run will be held at Landmark Park on Oct. 2, 4-8 p.m., and will feature a 5K Zombie Run plus kids’ activities, a corn maze, tractor treat, music, food and more. Preregistration required for the Zombie Run; call David at 334-794-3452 to register. Run registration includes entry to the Halloween Fun Fest. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
OCT. 14
The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding their in-person, monthly meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 14 at Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw St., Fort Rucker. A meal will be served. Please observe Fort Rucker COVID protocols. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.
OCT. 15-16
Dothan Leisure Services will host an overnight camping event, S’mores ‘N Snores, on Oct. 15-16 at Eastgate Park. Sponsors include Eagle Eye Outfitters, Gander Outdoors and Chick-fil-A East, and the camping event will include a scavenger hunt, games, hiking, a bonfire with s’mores, a cookout, campfire stories, music and an event T-shirt for every camper. Hamburgers, hotdogs, s’mores, snacks, and bottled water will be provided. The cost is $10 per camper and camp sites are limited. For additional information about the event or to register, visit www.dothanleisureservices.org; Like the event on Facebook; or contact Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.
OCT. 15-17
Landmark Park Quilt Show will be held Oct. 15-17 in conjunction with the park’s annual Fall Farm Day. This quilt show features over 100 antique and contemporary quilts displayed inside the Stokes Activity Barn. The juried show includes exhibits, door prizes, speakers and more. Open for viewing on Friday 1-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4 p.m. The park’s Fall Farm Day will be held Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., offering attendees the chance to see how peanuts were harvested in the Wiregrass nearly 100 years ago. Along with the quilt show, Fall Farm Day includes music, antique tractors, cane grinding, syrup making, butter churning, soap making and wagon rides. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
OCT. 23
“Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure” will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences at the Dothan Civic Center on Oct. 23 for a 60-minute live musical experience. For tickets and more information, including VIP Meet & Greet packages, visit DothanCivicCenter.org.
OCT. 28
Low Country Boil at Landmark Park will be Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and a blend of spices will simmer in a 60-gallon kettle for a mouthwatering dish. Advance tickets are required. The event also features music, a silent auction and hot dogs for the kids. For more info or to purchase tickets, call 334-794-3452. Tickets are $50 per person; $500 for a reserved table of 8; $5 for kids. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
OCT. 30
CHARM Inc. will host Pawsfest 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the square in Headland. The event, a fundraiser to provide for the needs and medical care of the dogs at the Headland Animal Shelter, will include a pet pageant, vendors and a prize drawing. Visit www.charmheadland.org for more details.
DEC. 11-12
The Wiregrass Steel Wheels Annual Model Railroad Show has been rescheduled for Dec. 11-12. The event, originally set for Sept. 18-19, will be held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 South in Dothan.
ONGOING
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will offer special hands-on children’s programs in the garden’s Demonstration Garden on the second Saturday of October and November. Led by members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association, the programs are designed for kids ages 7-11 and will feature activities such as picking peppers, digging potatoes, planting seeds, leaf rubbings and more. Programs will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. and participants will gather in the picnic pavilion. Cost of each program is $5 per person and registration must be in advance by visiting www.dabg.com or by calling the garden office at 334-793-3224. All visitors to the Gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. While masks are not required on the Garden grounds, visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building.
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.