Around the Wiregrass

A book sale hosted by the Friends of the Library for the Dothan Houston County Library System will be held until Sept. 25 at the Westgate Branch Library, 535 Recreation Road, in Dothan. The sale is open to the public during regular library hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. New and gently-used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects available with hardback books $2 each and paperback books $1 each. All children’s books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, and some non-book items are also available. Customers can stuff a provided large brown grocery sack full of books for $20. All items will be half price on Sept. 22 and 23; 25 cents on Sept. 24 and 25; and free on Sept. 28. Proceeds from the sale help support the Dothan Houston County Library System. For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.

Friends of Army Aviation will host its fourth Dothan Remembers event on Sept. 25-26 celebrating Army aviation and veterans. There will be Huey helicopter rides, a food vendor and a chance to explore the Army aviation heritage. The event will be held in the undeveloped field off John D. Odom Road behind Flowers Hospital from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 12:30-6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26. Helicopter rides are $50 per person and can be purchased at the event or online at friendsofarmyaviation.org/foaa-event/. An email will be sent with your ticket so you can print the necessary paperwork and bring it with you to the event. All helicopter riders should be on site no later than 2 p.m. Those ages 16 and 17 may ride with a parent or guardian’s permission while anyone under the age of 16 must ride with their parent or guardian. For more information, email friendsofarmyaviation@outlook.com.