Around the Wiregrass

FEB. 28
New Canaan Ministries in Hartford will host a Camp Revival Feb. 28-March 5 at the church located at 200 New Canaan Rd. For more information, call 334-796-8525. The revival schedule of speakers and worship leaders includes: Monday, Feb. 28, Pastor Greg Lay with worship led by Wes and Meredith Davis; Tuesday, March 1, Anthony Cogman with worship led by A.J. Warren; Wednesday, March 2, Jeremy Hood with worship led by Brandon and Christa French; Thursday, March 3, Austin Green with worship by Anthony Cogman; Friday, March 4, Wes Davis with worship by Jeremy and Brandi Hood; and Saturday, March 5, Daulton Keel with worship by Ali and B.J. Harrison.
MARCH 1
The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching the Foxtrot on Tuesdays at the Cultural Arts Center starting Tuesday, March 1. The fun starts at 6:30 in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions.
The German Coffee Club will meet March 1 in the ballroom at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. for the club’s Faschings program. There will be a bratwurst and sauerkraut for lunch. Call by Monday, Feb. 21, to reserve a seat. For more information, call 334-475-6388 or 334-389-1607.
MARCH 1-5
“An Inspector Calls” will be performed by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Performances will be March 1-5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Visit www.seact.com to purchase.
MARCH 6-7
A fundraiser to benefit veterans will be held March 6-7 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Cowboy’s on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. The fundraiser, held at the Veterans Peanut Shack located in the parking lot, will feature the Original Kettle Korn vendors Tom and Kathy Truhlar, who have a booth each year at the National Peanut Festival.
MARCH 12
The 44th Annual Winston Howell/Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will be held Saturday, March 12, in Hartford starting at the fire rescue building at 503 S. Third Ave. Participants can walk or run. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The course extends from Third Avenue north to State Highway 52 then to Newton Street before turning west on Highway 123 and continuing along the north side of the town square, down Commerce Street to Eighth Avenue before reconnecting to Highway 52 and finishing back at the fire rescue building. Age groups begin at 14 and under and go to 80 and up. Fees are $25 for age 19 and older and $20 for 18 and under. Mail entry and check to Hartford Fire Rescue, P.O. Box 183, Hartford, AL 36344. For more information, call 334-449-0754 or 334-726-0536.
A Kids Health and Healing Community Health Fair will be held March 12 starting at 10 a.m. and hosted by The Ordinary People Society (T.O.P.S.) and the Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center. The event will be held at the T.O.P.S. Empowerment Center at 805 N. Lena St. in Dothan. A March for Your Health and Healing will be held that morning and will kick off at 8:15 a.m. with a free breakfast at Moma Tina’s Mission House, 605 N. Alice St., before participants march to the Empowerment Center in remembrance of loved ones. The health fair will feature COVID information, ear and eye testing, child abuse awareness information, nutrition tips, bullying awareness and prevention information, AIDS and HIV testing, mental health awareness, and fire and emergency awareness. Visit www.wearetops.org for more information.
County Line Baptist Church in Enterprise will hold a Spring Fling on Saturday, March 12, from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a hot dog lunch, music, carriage rides, petting zoo, door prizes, and Bobert the Balloon Guy. Mini-workshops will be also be conducted on beekeeping, backyard chickens, composting, fruit trees, butterfly gardening, hummingbirds, herb gardening, seed starting, and gourds. Free for all ages. Products will be available for purchase from the workshops. The church is located at 1000 Highway 92. Call 334-347-6082 for more information.
Dothan Gem and Mineral Club’s Gem and Mineral Show will be held Saturday, March 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center in Dothan. Free admission and parking. The event will feature minerals, fossils, lapidary, jewelry, beads, a silent auction, and door prizes.
MARCH 16
Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry will be the guest speaker during the Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Night of Champions on Wednesday, March 16, from 6:20 to 7:50 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Admission is free. Strawberry played 17 seasons with Major League Baseball teams the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees.
Evangelism Encounter featuring Evangelist Scott Dawson will be held March 16-17 at 6:30 p.m. at the New Brockton Farm Center, 1055 E. McKinnon St., in New Brockton. Music by Don’t Look Back. For more information, call the Coffee Baptist Association at 334-894-6411.
APRIL 9
The 2022 Wiregrass Kidney Walk & Celebration, hosted by the Alabama Kidney Foundation, will be held Saturday, April 9, at Westgate Park. The walk will begin at the Kiwanis Park pavilion with registration at 8 a.m. and the event starting at 9 a.m. Alan and Marty Clark, owners of DSI Security Services in Dothan, will serve as co-chairs. Visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org for more information.
APRIL 22
The Coffee County Relay for Life will be held April 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, located at 502 E. Watts St. in Enterprise. For more information, email Meghan Kennedy at coffeecountyrelayforlife@gmail.com.
ONGOING
The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass Area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.
Enterprise Military Support Group is meeting on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The group invites anyone who needs to talk about difficult experiences and needs an understanding friend. Meetings are at Church on Boll Weevil Circle, located at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.
A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Newton. The guild, created at the first of year, has begun a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334-790-8328.
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.