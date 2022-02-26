Around the Wiregrass

A fundraiser to benefit veterans will be held March 6-7 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Cowboy’s on U.S. 231 South in Dothan. The fundraiser, held at the Veterans Peanut Shack located in the parking lot, will feature the Original Kettle Korn vendors Tom and Kathy Truhlar, who have a booth each year at the National Peanut Festival.

The 44th Annual Winston Howell/Hartford Fire Rescue 5K Road Race will be held Saturday, March 12, in Hartford starting at the fire rescue building at 503 S. Third Ave. Participants can walk or run. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The course extends from Third Avenue north to State Highway 52 then to Newton Street before turning west on Highway 123 and continuing along the north side of the town square, down Commerce Street to Eighth Avenue before reconnecting to Highway 52 and finishing back at the fire rescue building. Age groups begin at 14 and under and go to 80 and up. Fees are $25 for age 19 and older and $20 for 18 and under. Mail entry and check to Hartford Fire Rescue, P.O. Box 183, Hartford, AL 36344. For more information, call 334-449-0754 or 334-726-0536.