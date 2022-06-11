Around the Wiregrass

JUNE 14

The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the Old Mill Restaurant located at the junction of U.S. Highway 231 North and Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. William Holman, director, Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, will describe the many activities available in the gardens throughout each year. Call Dr. Angela Allgood, president, Chapter 1609 at 334-803-0405 for more information.

JUNE 17

“Juneteenth: A Celebration of Emancipation” will be held at the Dothan-Houston County Library System’s Main Library in downtown Dothan on Friday, June 17, at 4:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Audri Scott Williams, spiritual director for the Spiritual Enrichment Center in Dothan. Parents are invited to bring their children for the educational celebration. Juneteenth, a national holiday celebrated on June 19, commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, when news of their freedom finally reached the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, two years after the U.S. abolished slavery.

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will observe its 2022 annual meeting and recognition banquet on Sunday, July 17, at 2 p.m. at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan. The event will recognize the 2021 donors, volunteers and grantors. The 2021 honorees are: Youth of the Year, Adrianna Koonce; board volunteer of the year, Alexis J. Smith; board leadership, Sean J. Davis; staff of the year, Anastasia L. Cole; Alveta Houston Hawk Family of the Year, Sue and Shelia LaRue; Alveta Houston Hawk Friend of Youth, Jeannette Ellis; Alveta Houston Hawk Legacy of Community Service, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Kappa Beta Beta Chapter; Alveta Houston Hawk Community Partnership, John H. Watson Charitable Trust Foundation; Alveta Houston Hawk Legacy of Service and Lifetime Achievement Award, Jesse Nelson. For more information call 334-792-4618.

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, June 17, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk and try new ideas in German. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

JUNE 18

Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will host a Juneteenth Celebration Weekend on June 18-19. The public is invited to join all events and services, including the first annual Juneteenth Parade in downtown Enterprise, starting at noon. There is no charge to enter. An application to participate in the parade can be found on a link from the Johns Chapel Facebook page. The Rev. Eddie Thomas, pastor of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Newville and Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville will be the guest speaker at a service at Johns Chapel following the parade. Vendors, food trucks, bounce houses will be available. A Sunday morning Juneteenth worship service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on June 19. For more information, contact Nichole Nichols, chairperson, at 334-375-5003 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853. For vendor information, contact Nikki Mills at 334-389-6427.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host The Murkerson Family of Blakely, Georgia, June 18; and local singers on June 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

Ozark Community Tennis and Pickleball is offering a free pickleball clinic for ages 15 through adults and all skill levels from beginner to accomplished players on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at Steagall Park in Ozark. Pre-registration is required. Sign up at ozarkcommunitytennis.com. Clinic officials are Tony and Abby Migliore of Montgomery. Both are sponsored players by Head Pickleball with years of experience playing tournaments across the U.S. The concession stand will be open and offered by American Heritage Girls and Trail Life, a “Grazing Table” by DiFilippo’s will be provided for players, and Honey Badger Pickleball of Montgomery will have pickleball T-shirts, headbands, and other items on display and for sale.

The Dothan Leisure Services will host the 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, June 18, at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road. The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. for children ages 5 to 12. This event is open to children only (adults may provide assistance, if needed). The children will be fishing for catfish during the event. Children who fish should bring their own bait, tackle, and stringer.

United Christian Fellowship of Dothan will host Vacation Bible School Fun Day on Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be games, bouncer, inflatable, food, fun and fellowship. For transportation call 334-790-9028. The church is located at 208 E. Lafayette St. in Dothan.

The Enterprise Aglow Community Lighthouse meeting will be held June 18 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Room, located at 217 S. Main St. in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Jessica Monteleone of Dothan. For more information, call 334-406-9683.

JUNE 20-24

Johns Chapel AME Church will host Vacation Bible School from 5-7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 20-24. The theme is “Sowing Seeds for Christ” with Luke 8:11 as scripture reference. Classes will be available for toddlers through adults. Register via QR code at the church’s website johnschapelamec.org; on the Johns Chapel AME Church Facebook page; or by using this link: https://forms.gle/jojSaRJjaeLwbwP57. For more information, contact LauReen McDaniel, VBS Director, at 334-470-1816 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.

United Christian Fellowship of Dothan will have Vacation Bible School June 20-24 from 6-8 p.m. each night. Classes will be taught for all ages 3 through adults, and registration is currently ongoing. Call the church phone 334-699-6760 for more information. For transportation call 334-790-9028. The church is located at 208 E. Lafayette St. in Dothan.

JUNE 21

Sip, Celebrate & Give, a fundraiser for Wiregrass 211, will be held June 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Keel & Co. Distilling, located at 119 W. Church St. in Headland. The fundraising event includes door prizes, live music, a cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres as well as live and silent auctions. Tickets are $35 each. For tickets, additional information or to be a sponsor, donate door prizes or auction items, call David at 334-836-1963 or go to www.GiveButter.com/Sip.

Hartford Aglow Lighthouse meeting will be held June 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Ketchem’s Restaurant in Hartford. Ginger Mayer co-founder of Living Waters Counseling will be speaking.

JUNE 23

Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet Thursday, June 23, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. Nominations will be accepted for chapter positions for the upcoming year. All members that can attend are asked to attend. For more information, contact Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

Geneva City Schools will conduct its annual destruction of old special education student records. Records will be destroyed for all former special education students enrolled in Geneva City Schools born in the months from September 1995 through August 1996. Former students who want to keep their records may do so by contacting the Coordinator of Special Education Services, Geneva City Schools, 511 Panther Drive, Geneva, AL 36340 or call 334-684-1090 before June 23. Identification and signed release of information will be required prior to the release of any special education records.

JUNE 24

Club Italiano will meet Friday, June 24, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will do their best to converse and attempt humor in Italian. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

JUNE 30

The German Coffee Club will meet on June 30 at the Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. The club will have schnitzel for lunch. Make your reservations by Monday, June 27. For information, call Chris at 334-475-6388 or Marianne at 334-389-1607.

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, May 26, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topic: "Developing and Establishing Credit," featuring Emily Jernigan of SmartBank. Jernigan will explain what business credit is, how to get it, and what to do with it, and will answer questions from the audience. Open to everyone, $10 donation. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

JULY 1

Club de Español will meet Friday, July 1, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk and commiserate in Spanish. Practiquen español con el mejor café y té de la ciudad. Busquen la bandera de la Universidad de Troy. Gratis, abierto a todos. Contacto: vossr@troy.edu.

JULY 5

Former Wiregrass Kings standout and current Covenant College basketball player Caleb Miller will conduct a youth boys basketball camp for students entering first through sixth grades. Deadline to register is July 5, and the camp will be July 18-21 from 9-11 a.m. at the Ridgecrest Baptist Fitness Center. Cost is $25 per player which includes a camp T-shirt. All registration is at the Ridgecrest Fitness Center. Email Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more information.

JULY 8

Club Français will meet Friday, July 8, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will converse and carry on in French. Pratiquez français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Cherchez la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact: vossr@troy.edu.

The Dothan Tigers and Northview Cougars All Classes Reunion will be held July 8-9, celebrating the classes of 1978-2015 of the former Dothan High and Northview High schools. The All Class Alumni Weekend will include a Friday night ladies alumni basketball game at 6 p.m. followed by a men’s game at 7 p.m. at Dothan Prep Academy, 1236 S. Oates St. Admission is $8 with a canned good and $10 without. Interested players call Janet Gilbert at 334-333-6146 for Northview women; BJ Chitty at 334-790-6556 for Northview men; Vee Dunlap at 334-435-8669 for Dothan women; and Barnard Dude Mcghee at 334-796-7917 for Dothan men. Saturday, alumni will gather at the Houston County Farm Center. Tents and coolers welcomed.

JULY 15

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, July 15, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk and share in German. Trainieren Sie Deutsch mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt! Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

JULY 16

The Ashford/Grimsley Grand Reunion and Scholarship Banquet will take place on July 16 at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the event with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Wallace L. Smith Jr. Scholarship Fund. Students who attended or graduated from Ashford Colored High School, Essie R. Grimsley, and Ashford High School from 1950s and later are invited to attend. Tickets for the Grand Reunion can be purchased by mail with a check or money order for $50 to be sent to: Jacquline Vester, P.O. Box 1493, Dothan, AL 36302. A banquet ticket will be reserved in your name. Donations for scholarships can also be sent to the same individual and address.

JULY 17

JULY 22

Club Italiano will meet Friday, July 22, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Participants will talk and attempt humor in Italian. Esercitate l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Cercate la bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

JULY 28

The Entrepreneurship Council will hold a seminar Thursday, July 28, at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topic will be “Financing Opportunities” with presenters from banks, the SBA, regional planning, and other funding sources who will discuss how to help small businesses meet their financing needs. Open to everyone; $10 donation. The council is a 501©(3) organization. Sign up at entrepreneurshipcouncil.org.

JULY 29

Esperanto-Klubo will meet Friday, July 29, at Mural City Coffee Company, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Attendees will talk and share in Esperanto. Ekzercu la esperantan kun la plej bonaj kafo kaj teo en la urbo. Serĉu la flagon de Universitato Troy. Senpaga, malfermita al ĉiuj. Kontakto: vossr@troy.edu.

ONGOING

The Dothan Ballroom Dance Club will be teaching The Hustle at the Cultural Arts Center on Tuesdays during June. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Choreography Room. Cost is $2 per week. Call or text 501-766-4845 with any questions.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.