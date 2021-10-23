Around the Wiregrass

OCT. 30

CHARM Inc. will host Pawsfest 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the square in Headland. The event, a fundraiser to provide for the needs and medical care of the dogs at the Headland Animal Shelter, will include a pet pageant, vendors and a prize drawing. Visit www.charmheadland.org for more details.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Ken & Ken from Panama City, Florida, Oct. 30; Walter Wilson from Dothan, Nov. 6; 3 Days Out of Dothan, Nov. 13; and The Byrd Family of Newville on Nov. 20. A Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner with a local sing will be held Nov. 27. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. There will be no December performances. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

OCT. 31

Chancellor Assembly of God Church will host a sing on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. Featured singers will be the Thompsons from Grand Ridge, Florida. The church is located at 105 S. Highway 27 in Chancellor.

OCTOBER