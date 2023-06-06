JUNE 7

Club de Español will meet Wednesday, June 7, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to talk and practice Spanish with some friendly table games. Se practicará español con el mejor café y té de la ciudad. Cerca de la bandera de la Universidad de Troy. Gratis, abierto a todos. Contacto: vossr@troy.edu.

JUNE 9

Club Français will meet Friday, June 9, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to talk and practice French through friendly games and interaction. On pratiquera français avec le meilleur café et thé en ville. Près de la bannière de l’Université de Troy. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Contact : vossr@troy.edu.

JUNE 10

The Entrepreneurship Council invites entrepreneurs and art aficionados to the Ann Rudd Art Center in Ozark, Saturday, June 10, 6:00–8:00 p.m., for a networking opportunity at the Center’s annual exhibition of photographic art. Open to all. The Council is a 501(c)(3) organization (entrepreneurshipcouncil.org).

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Covenant Singers of Asheboro, N.C., on June 10. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County is having a fun day for children of all ages on June 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Enterprise State Community College campus in Enterprise. Two stages will be filled with exciting programs and performances from world class entertainers, hands on activities, workshops, storybook characters, food trucks and more. It is fun for preschoolers to adults. The festival supports The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County and Fort Novosel that provides free books to children from birth to five years old. There will also be opportunities to register your children between birth and five years old for the Imagination Library program. Contact Judy Penuel, Director of Dolly Parton Imagination Library, at (877) 323-8663 or judy@readcoffeecounty.org for more information.

JUNE 13

The Newton Library Museum in Newton will welcome the Daughters of the American Revolution Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter for a Flag Day Celebration on June 13. The festivities start at 2 p.m. at the Newton Library Museum. The public is welcome to celebrate with a patriotic ceremony to include an American Flag Retirement Ceremony. The public is welcome to bring their flags in need of retirement that day to be included. For more information, call (334) 299-3361, Ext 4.

JUNE 16

Deutscher Club will meet Friday, June 16, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to try out their German through casual talk and game play. Man wird Deutsch üben mit dem besten Kaffee und Tee der Stadt. Beim Troy-Universitätsbanner. Kostenlos, für alle zugänglich. Kontakt: vossr@troy.edu.

JUNE 17

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Gerry Koch of Dothan on June 17. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

United Christian Fellowship of Dothan will host Vacation Bible School Fun Day on Saturday June 17, from 11 a.m.-3.p.m. There will be games, bouncer inflatables, food, fun and fellowship. For transportation call (334) 790-9028. The church is located at 208 E. Lafayette St. in Dothan.

JUNE 19

The Dale County Republican meeting will be Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m. at Hoppergrass in Ozark. The speakers for this meeting are Mark Blankenship, Mayor of Ozark, and Charles Ward, Chief of Department of Public Safety for Ozark (Chief of Police). Both will give an update on the city of Ozark. There will be light refreshments and a raffle for prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.

JUNE 19-23

United Christian Fellowship of Dothan will have a Vacation Bible School June 19-23 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. each night, classes will be taught for all ages from ages 3 through adults and registration is currently ongoing. Call the church phone at (334) 699-6760 for more information. For transportation call (334) 790-9028. The church is located at 208 E. Lafayette St. in Dothan.

JUNE 23

Club Italiano will meet Friday, June 23, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.), to speak and carry on in Italian through irreverent talk and games. Si praticherá l’italiano con il miglior caffè e tè della città. Vicino alla bandiera dell’Università di Troy. Gratuito, aperto a tutti. Contatto: vossr@troy.edu.

The Tri-State Community Orchestra will present its “Fun In The Sun” concert on Friday, June 23. This performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. Saint Andrews St. in Dothan. Tickets are $10 for general admission seating and are available for purchase at the Cultural Arts Center Box Office, online at the TCO website, or at the door the night of the concert. Join the TCO in a family fun evening as the orchestra celebrates summertime with musical selections from pops to patriotic. For more information, check online at tristatecommunityorchestra.org or call 334-655-106.

JUNE 24

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Mary Frost of Ozark on June 24. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JUNE 25

Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church, 457 County Road 42, Abbeville, invites the public to the church anniversary at 2 p.m. Guest speaker is the Rev. Dr. Matthew O'Neal Whiteside of Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church of Gordon. Theme: Its purposes, Ephesians 1:12. For more information, contact Tonya Rogers, (334) 714-8770.

JUNE 30

Esperanto-Klubo will meet Friday, June 30, at Mural City Coffee Company (6:30–8:30 p.m.), to speak and interact in the Esperanto language. Ĉeestantoj lingvekzercos Esperante kun la pinto de kafo kaj teo de la urbo. Proksime de la Troy-Universitato-flago. Senpaga, malfermita al ĉiuj. Kontakto: vossr@troy.edu.

JULY 8

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing on July 8. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JULY 15

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Merceys Echoes from the area on July 15. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JULY 22

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Judy Kelley of Dothan on July 22. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

JULY 23

Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will observe its 2023 Annual Meeting & Recognition Banquet on Sunday, July 23, from 2-4 p.m. at 329 Chickasaw St., Dothan. The banquet will introduce the 2023 Board of Directors and also recognize the 2022 donors, grantors, and volunteers. The meal will be served from 1-1:45 p.m. The 2022 honorees are: James “Shack” Thompson Jr., Lifetime Achievement award and guest speaker with introduction by Rochester Johnson Jr.; Tiyana Bell, Youth-of-the-Year; Pamela D. Holton, Board Volunteer & Leadership award; LaTonja Dawsey, Staff-of-the year; Arthur Bell/A&L Men on Demand, Legacy Donor award; Douglas Sinquefield, Friend-of-Youth award; Taylor Bradley, Volunteer-of-the-Year award; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Legacy of Service award; and Dewitt Hogan, Family-of-the-Year award. Thompson will be available to autograph copies of his latest book “Just My Imagination Running Away With Me” that can also be purchased day of the event. There are 100 reserved seats at $25 per person, and includes meal. Non-refundable tickets and reservations must be purchased in advance no later than July 7. For more information, call 334-792-4618.

JULY 29

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Ron and Cathy Jefferies of Ozark on July 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

ONGOING

The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.

Sons of Confederate Veterans, General William C. Oates Chapter meets on the third Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who is interested in Confederate history is invited to attend. Genealogy help will be provided to connect you with your Confederate ancestor. For more information contact Joe Rich, 334-791-2450, or email SCVDOTHAN3@GMAIL.COM

The Ray of Hope Grief Support Group meets the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at Parks Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan. The purpose of the group is to assist those struggling with issues of grief and loss, including but not limited to, death of a loved one, loss of relationships, etc. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 334-794-4811 or 850-692-1618.

The Greater Dothan Area Lions Club meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Old Mill Restaurant on Murphy Mill Road in Dothan. For more information, contact Lori Perkins at 334-803-0319.

“Concerned Citizens of the Wiregrass” will meet the second Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. at Shoney’s on the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. Grievances and problems within the county will be addressed and information on how to make improvements via county officials, etc. Bring your friends and as many as possible.

The South Alabama Liberty Foundation will meet at 6:30 p.m. every first Tuesday of the month at Wiregrass Outdoors, located at 818 N. Ouida St. in Enterprise. The nonpartisan group advocates that liberty – along with peace, justice, and freedom – belongs to every American to appreciate and enjoy as written in the U.S. Constitution, and that this is possible only with an honest, fair, and well-regulated government that respects its citizens. No reservations necessary, and admission is free. Email SA-Liberty@proton.me for more information.

Land of Cotton Smocking Guild meets the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Piney Grove Assembly of God Church, 206 County Road 9 in Wicksburg. The guild is involved in a Wee Care Project, creating preemie gowns, garments for infants in NICU, and bereavement pouches. For more information, contact Carol Ann Pileggi at 850-516-9960 or Joann Carpenter at 334- 790-8328.

Enterprise Military Support Group will not meet in June and July. If anyone needs to talk, call Dr. Granger at 334-447-2252 or John Logsdon at 334-806-2636.

The Kiwanis Club of Dothan meets every Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Dothan Country Club, located at 200 S. Cherokee Ave. in Dothan. Anyone may attend as a guest of the Kiwanis. If you plan to attend, contact the club via kiwanisdothan.com or call 334-355-6877.

The Columbia Historical Society meets every third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Train Depot on Highway 52. All guests are welcome.

The Columbia Historical Museum will be open the second Saturday monthly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. in Columbia.

The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.

Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 1401 N. Cherokee Ave. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The club is open to individuals who have moved into the Dothan or Wiregrass area within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings in the Wiregrass including Ashford, Dothan, Eufaula, and Headland under the organization’s District 10 (www.aadothan.org) meeting locations and Andalusia, Daleville, Enterprise, Level Plains, Opp, Ozark, and Troy under the organization’s District 11 (www.district11aa.com) meeting locations. Visit www.aaarea1.org for a complete list of districts for Alabama and Northwest Florida.

A Disabled American Veterans chapter service officer will be located at the New Brockton Town Hall every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Any veteran needing help with a VA claim is welcome. This is on a walk-in basis; no appointment is needed. For more information, contact Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.

The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.

Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.

The Landmark Dulcimer Club has a jam and practice session every first Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. You do not have to know how to read music. We prefer you bring your own Mountain Dulcimer but we do have a few practice dulcimers you can borrow if you want to give it a try. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument and get in for free. Meets in the Interpretive Center Auditorium.

Landmark Park hosts a Reptile Feeding every first Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the Interpretive Center Lobby. The event is free with paid gate admission. Meet our snakes and turtles and learn why these animals are so important to the environment.

The Wiregrass Woodturners host a club meeting and woodturning demo every second Saturday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Classroom at Landmark Park. The public is invited to visit and learn how to make beautiful wooden items turned on a lathe. The event is free with paid gate admission. Wiregrass Woodturner members get in free.

The Evening Star Quilt Guild gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Saturday for an informal sewing circle with your textile-based crafts at the Landmark Park Sit and Sew in the Interpretive Center Auditorium. The event is free with paid gate admission. The circle is free for Quilt Guild members. Space is limited, first come first served.

Pickin’ in the Park takes place every second Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Join musicians at Landmark Park in Dothan for a bluegrass, country and gospel jam session. Visitors are welcome to listen or participate. The event is free with paid gate admission. Show your instrument at the gate to receive free admission. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

The Landmark Park Antique Tractor Club will meet on the third Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in the Interpretive Center Library at Landmark Park. This club has been established as a way for tractor enthusiasts to come together to share pictures of tractors, share interesting articles, trade/sell and enjoy the fellowship. The club participates in several tractor shows and tractor pulls during the year. To become a member, visit the meeting or email David Jay, david@landmarkparkdothan.com. The event is free with paid gate admission. Mention this meeting at the gate to receive free park admission.

Landmark Park admission will be waived every fifth Saturday of the month.