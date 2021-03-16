Around the Wiregrass

MARCH 19
Showtime at the Stadium hosted by Visit Enterprise and Enterprise Parks and Recreation will be held at Bates Memorial Stadium on March 19. Gates open at 6 p.m. and an animated family movie begins at dusk. Movie-goers will be able to sit in the stands on the stadium’s home side or they can bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit directly on the field. Regular stadium-style concessions will be available for sale. For more details and updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/130367445629893. The date may be subject to change in case of poor weather conditions.
MARCH 20
Spring Family Kite Day hosted by Johns Chapel AME Church in Enterprise will be held Saturday, March 20, from 1-4 p.m. at Peavy Park, 805 Bellwood Road. Sponsors are members of the Young People's Division of the Women's Missionary Society. Everyone is invited to join the kite-flying fun and enjoy free food and soft drinks. All health directives and guidelines will be in place. For more information, contact Nikki Mills at 334-389-6427 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local sing, March 20; Walter Wilson of Dothan, March 27; a movie screening, April 3; Southern Glory of Panama City, Florida, April 10; The Burning Bush Family of Red Level, April 17; Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford, April 24. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Spring Farm Day at Landmark Park will be held March 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Experience the sights and sounds of an 1890s Wiregrass farm. Watch plowing with draft animals, sewing, blacksmithing, beekeeping, historical demos, candle making, soap making, crosscut sawing, music, woodworking and more. Landmark Park will also hold its annual membership meeting during the event at noon. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, $4 for kids, and free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive, off U.S. 431, three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle.
MARCH 25
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host its monthly lunch program on Thursday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise with Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper as guest speaker. Cooper will discuss the improvements and latest developments concerning the VA home, airport construction, economic development, city water system, and the progress with the COVID-19 protocols. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend. For more information, contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet on Thursday, March 25, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. Everyone is asked to bring a dish. All members who can attend are asked to do so as there are some important matters that need attention. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
The German Coffee Club will meet March 25 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken and a mask is required. No special program this month. Those attending are allowed to bring cake and cookies as usual. For more information, call Marianne at 334-389-1607 or Chris at 334-475-6388
MARCH 27
Easter at the Farmers Market in Enterprise, which will feature the return of the Easter Hat Parade and the Deviled Egg Contest, will be held March 27. There will be produce and craft vendors. Children and adults are invited to wear colorful and uniquely-decorated hats that they have made. The hat parade, led by the Easter bunny, will start at 10 a.m. A hat contest will begin immediately following the parade (a hat-making class will be held March 8 at the Farmers Market). The Deviled Egg Contest will have several categories for judging: Most Devilicious (delicious); Most Eggsquisite (beautiful and creative); Most Eggstraditional (traditional, common ingredients) and Most Eggstraordinary (non-traditional, uncommon ingredients). An overall Most Eggcellent (excellent) Award will be chosen from among the four category winners.
APRIL 15
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will next meet on Thursday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan in lieu of meeting in March to give members ample time to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Members will be notified of any change.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 is holding its Big Green Egg giveaway fundraiser for the 10th year. The winning ticket will be drawn on April 15 at 6 p.m. at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. For tickets, call 334-836-1963 or visit www.GiveButter.com/GreenEgg. Proceeds go directly to Wiregrass 2-1-1, which connects residents to community resources. For more information about Wiregrass 2-1-1, visit www.Wiregrass211.com, the Wiregrass 2-1-1 Facebook page or call 334-836-1963. The prize grill package includes: the Large Egg Grill, an Egg Nest (stand); a bag of charcoal; and one large ham.
APRIL 22-25
Wallace Community College’s Fine Arts Department presents “Cinderella” with performances on April 22-24 at 7 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. The musical performances will be on the college’s Dothan campus at the Bencze Theatre in Cherry Hall. Tickets are available at www.wallace.edu beginning April 5 or at the box office one hour prior to each show. Limited seating available due to public health guidelines. Masks required. Tickets are $8 general admission; $5 students. For ADA accommodations only, call 334-556-2626 at least two weeks prior to the show.
ONGOING
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.