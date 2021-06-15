Around the Wiregrass

Johns Chapel AME Church , 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will host a Father's Day Night of Gospel concert on Sunday, June 20, at 6 p.m. in the church's sanctuary. Featured groups will include Chapter 7, Pastor Robert Merritt and Family Sound, Pastor McCray and Blessed, as well as the Sanctuary United Voices of Praise Choir of Johns Chapel. Mistress of Ceremony will be Tina Williams. All COVID-19 health directives will be in place. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, contact Nikki Mills, president of the Richard Allen Young Adult Council, at 334-389-6427 or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.

Author Rachel Moore Hawkins will be the guest at an evening of art and storytelling on June 22 at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. The event is a collaboration between the museum and the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System. Hawkins, the author of young adult book series “Hex Hall” and “Rebel Belle,” will be discussing her first adult novel, “The Wife Upstairs,” as well as her upcoming novels to be released in late 2021 and early 2022. The ticketed event includes a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. in the museum’s garden with galleries open for ticket-holders. For an additional fee, patrons can attend a meet and greet with a light supper beginning at 5 p.m. in the lower level of the museum gallery. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at www.folevents.eventbrite.com (convenience fees apply) or at the library system’s Westgate Branch. Tickets are $25 for the wine and cheese reception and book talk or $50 for the light supper, reception and book talk.