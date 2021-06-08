Around the Wiregrass

Dothan Leisure Services will host the 24th Annual Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, June 19, at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road. The event will be held from 7:30-10 a.m. for children ages 5 to 12. This event is open to children only (adults may provide assistance, if needed). The children will be fishing for catfish during the event. Children who fish should bring their own bait, tackle and stringer. There will be no admission before 7:30 a.m., and fishing spots may not be reserved.

Author Rachel Moore Hawkins will be the guest at an evening of art and storytelling on June 22 at the Wiregrass Museum of Art, 126 Museum Ave., in downtown Dothan. The event is a collaboration between the museum and the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System. Hawkins, the author of young adult book series “Hex Hall” and “Rebel Belle,” will be discussing her first adult novel, “The Wife Upstairs,” as well as her upcoming novels to be released in late 2021 and early 2022. The ticketed event includes a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m. in the museum’s garden with galleries open for ticket-holders. For an additional fee, patrons can attend a meet and greet with a light supper beginning at 5 p.m. in the lower level of the museum gallery. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at www.folevents.eventbrite.com (convenience fees apply) or at the library system’s Westgate Branch. Tickets are $25 for the wine and cheese reception and book talk or $50 for the light supper, reception and book talk.