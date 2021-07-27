Around the Wiregrass

SEPT. 25

Landmark Park’s Peanut Boil will be Sept. 25, 5-8 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for an after-hours peanut boil. Watch as peanuts are stacked the old fashioned way and listen to bluegrass music. Admission includes one free cup of boiled peanuts and costs $5 for adults, $4 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan's Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.

OCT. 2

Halloween Fun Fest and Zombie Run will be held at Landmark Park on Oct. 2, 4-8 p.m., and will feature a 5K Zombie Run plus kids’ activities, a corn maze, tractor treat, music, food and more. Preregistration required for the Zombie Run; call David at 334-794-3452 to register. Run registration includes entry to the Halloween Fun Fest. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan's Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.

OCT. 15-17