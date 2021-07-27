Around the Wiregrass

JULY 29
The German Coffee Club will meet on Thursday, July 29, at The Landing in Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. for a kaffeeklatsch, or a social gathering with coffee served. For more information, call Marianne Owens at 334-389-1607 or Chris Williams at 334-475-6388.
JULY 30
Headland Farmers Market will be hold its final sales day on the square in downtown Headland on Friday, July 30, from 3-7 p.m.
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center will wrap up its 2021 Summer Enrichment Program with an End-of-Summer Program, Talent Show and Luncheon on Friday, July 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Invited attendees will be able to visit the center’s art exhibit or watch the event live streamed via facebook@hawk.houston.7. For more information, call 334-792-4618.
JULY 31
The “Not So Newly, Newlywed Game” Night will be held July 31 at 7 p.m. at Danzey’s African Good Store at 1587 S. Oates St., Suite 1, in Dothan as a fundraiser for Vietnam veteran Elder Gregory “Bootcamp” Johnson. Cost is $20 per person and proceeds will help Johnson’s family cover daily expenses while Johnson undergoes cancer treatments in Atlanta. Game night will feature eight couples with prizes for the winners, finger food and drinks. Sponsors and volunteers are sought. Contact Derrick or Tiffany Oliver of Equally Yoked at 334-647-8907, 334-647-8904 or EquallyYoked21519@gmail.com.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Michael McGowan of Dothan, July 31; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Aug. 7; a local sing, Aug. 14; The Conrads of Dothan, Aug. 21; and The Smith Family of Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
AUG. 2-6 The Ridgecrest Baptist Church Fitness Center will host the Payne Stewart Golf Camp Aug. 2-6 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for boys and girls ages 4-9. Cost of the camp is $100 per participant. The camp is faith-based and focuses on an introduction to golf skills wrapped around Biblically-centered life lessons. All registration is online so please email Recreation Minister Lance Griffin at lgriffin@rbcdothan.org for more details. Contact Lance if interested in volunteering. No prior golf experience is required.
AUG. 7
An Education Festival will be held at Landmark Park on Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Teachers, youth group leaders and families are invited to a showcase of the educational opportunities available at Landmark Park. Activities will include Planetarium shows, live animal programs, dulcimer lessons, and more. Free with paid gate admission. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan's Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
St. Paul A.M.E Church Lay Organization in Ozark will host a 2021 Men and Women Conference on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Perry Recreation Center, 223 Community Drive, Ozark. The theme is “Breaking Down Barriers.” Guest speakers will be: Sister Pertrenna Jackson of Liberty Christian Church, Dothan; Pastor Sam Jackson III of Liberty Christian Church; and Pastor Grandville Anderson of Pleasant Hill AME Church in Salem. Pre-registration fee is $20 and is due by: Saturday, July 31; on-site registration fee will be $25. To register or get more information, contact Sandra Edwards, president of the St. Paul AME Church Lay Organization at 334-828-3149, or Tonita Williams at 813-966-9232.
AUG. 11-13
Sweet Bethel Baptist Church will hold revival services Aug. 11-13 at 7 p.m. Speakers will include: Pastor Chris Flowers of Oakey Grove in Ashford on Wednesday; Pastor James Dawsey of Countyline Baptist in Slocomb on Thursday; and Pastor Hal Reynolds of Pleasant Grove Baptist in Abbeville on Friday. The theme is “What Manner of Man is This?” based on Mark, 4:35-41.
AUG. 13
A quilt retreat will be held at Landmark Park on Aug. 13, 4:30-8:30 p.m., and Aug. 14, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Taught by Sherry Burkhalter, owner of Quilted Creations on the square in Headland. The retreat will be held in the Stokes Activity Barn. Call 334-790-9045 for details and to register. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan's Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
AUG. 15
The Nelons will perform Sunday, Aug. 15, at Damascus Baptist Church, located at 5083 Highway 77 in Graceville. The multi-Dove award winning and Grammy-nominated recording group will be featured during the 10 a.m. worship service. Complete information is available by visiting www.thenelons.com or by calling 850-263-6063.
AUG. 20-21
The 26th Annual South Alabama Pro Rodeo Classic will be held Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Dale County AgPlex Arena located at the intersection of U.S. 231 S. and Highway 123 in Ozark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children 6-12 (children ages 5 and under attend free). Tickets at the gate are $12 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Rodeo features bull riding, calf scramble, calf roping, barrel racing and other events. Tickets can be bought at Jenna Mack State Farm, Ozark Collision Center, Ozark Chamber of Commerce, Dale County Cooperative Extension Office, MWR Office on Fort Rucker, The Barn in Dothan and Don Walker’s Western Wear in Troy. For information, call Bo Walding at 229-205-7960.
SEPT. 11
Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival will be held Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit Landmark Park for live music all day from The Byrd Family, Cedar Creek, Southern Gentleman, Benton Brothers and Company, and East Wind Bluegrass Band. There will also be instrument demos, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors and more. Admission is $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and military; $4 for kids; free for park members and children 2 and under. Bring your lawn chairs. Admission includes a wristband for re-entry. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan's Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
SEPT. 25
Landmark Park’s Peanut Boil will be Sept. 25, 5-8 p.m. Bring your picnic and lawn chairs for an after-hours peanut boil. Watch as peanuts are stacked the old fashioned way and listen to bluegrass music. Admission includes one free cup of boiled peanuts and costs $5 for adults, $4 for kids, free for park members and children 2 and under. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan's Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
OCT. 2
Halloween Fun Fest and Zombie Run will be held at Landmark Park on Oct. 2, 4-8 p.m., and will feature a 5K Zombie Run plus kids’ activities, a corn maze, tractor treat, music, food and more. Preregistration required for the Zombie Run; call David at 334-794-3452 to register. Run registration includes entry to the Halloween Fun Fest. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan's Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
OCT. 15-17
Landmark Park Quilt Show will be held Oct. 15-17 in conjunction with the park’s annual Fall Farm Day. This quilt show features over 100 antique and contemporary quilts displayed inside the Stokes Activity Barn. The juried show includes exhibits, door prizes, speakers and more. Open for viewing on Friday 1-4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4 p.m. The park’s Fall Farm Day will be held Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., offering attendees the chance to see how peanuts were harvested in the Wiregrass nearly 100 years ago. Along with the quilt show, Fall Farm Day includes music, antique tractors, cane grinding, syrup making, butter churning, soap making and wagon rides. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan's Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com. Regular daily admission is $4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under.
OCT. 28
Low Country Boil at Landmark Park will be Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes and a blend of spices will simmer in a 60-gallon kettle for a mouthwatering dish. Advance tickets are required. The event also features music, a silent auction and hot dogs for the kids. For more info or to purchase tickets, call 334-794-3452. Tickets are $50 per person; $500 for a reserved table of 8; $5 for kids. Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive three miles north of Dothan's Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.
ONGOING
The DAV van service for local veterans will make runs to Montgomery and Tuskegee on Mondays and Fridays. The van will leave from the Hardee’s restaurant on Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise at 5 a.m. and from the Dothan Civic Center at 5:30 a.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is only space for four riders each trip. Veterans who need rides to VA hospitals in Montgomery or Tuskegee can call 334-308-2480 to reserve a seat on the Enterprise van or 334-446-0866 for the Dothan van.
Square Dancing will be held every Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Enterprise YMCA, located on Highway 27 across from Hobby Lobby in Enterprise. Singles and couples welcomed. Never danced? They’ll teach you. For more information, call 334-237-0466 or 334-347-4513.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.