Around the Wiregrass

MARCH 25
Houston County Republican Women will meet Thursday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at Wiregrass Rehab Center, 695 Ross Clark Circle, in Dothan. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks will be the guest speaker. Attendees will be socially-distanced in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Lunch cost is $15. Annual dues will be collected during the meeting. Call 334-392-0705 or text 502-321-2475 for more information, or email hcrwlunch@gmail.com.
The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will host its monthly lunch program on Thursday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise with Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper as guest speaker. Cooper will discuss the improvements and latest developments concerning the VA home, airport construction, economic development, city water system, and the progress with the COVID-19 protocols. All federal employees, current or retired, are invited to attend. For more information, contact the chapter’s president, Frank Zerbinos, by text or phone at 334-447-8092.
Disabled American Veterans Wiregrass Chapter 99, located in New Brockton, will meet on Thursday, March 25, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the New Brockton Senior Center. Everyone is asked to bring a dish. All members who can attend are asked to do so as there are some important matters that need attention. For more information, call Charles Lobdell at 334-718-5707 or Mike Doran at 334-406-6700.
The German Coffee Club will meet March 25 at The Landing on Fort Rucker at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 precautions and social distancing will be taken and a mask is required. No special program this month. Those attending are allowed to bring cake and cookies as usual. For more information, call Marianne at 334-389-1607 or Chris at 334-475-6388
MARCH 27
Easter at the Farmers Market in Enterprise, which will feature the return of the Easter Hat Parade and the Deviled Egg Contest, will be held March 27. There will be produce and craft vendors. Children and adults are invited to wear colorful and uniquely-decorated hats that they have made. The hat parade, led by the Easter bunny, will start at 10 a.m. A hat contest will begin immediately following the parade (a hat-making class will be held March 8 at the Farmers Market). The Deviled Egg Contest will have several categories for judging: Most Devilicious (delicious); Most Eggsquisite (beautiful and creative); Most Eggstraditional (traditional, common ingredients) and Most Eggstraordinary (non-traditional, uncommon ingredients). An overall Most Eggcellent (excellent) Award will be chosen from among the four category winners.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Walter Wilson of Dothan, March 27; a movie screening, April 3; Southern Glory of Panama City, Florida, April 10; The Burning Bush Family of Red Level, April 17; Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford, April 24. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
MARCH 28
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will waive its admission fee on March 28 from 3-6 p.m. so the public can visit the public art display Egg Quest. Now in its third year, the art project features over two dozen, 4-foot wooden eggs painted by local students, organizations, individuals and families. The eggs will remain on display through Easter Sunday, April 4. During the March 28 event, children will be eligible to win a large Easter basket by taking a map and answering questions about the eggs in a type of scavenger hunt. Visitors will be able to vote for their favorite egg. Dothan Ice Cream will be on hand to serve frozen treats while you stroll the garden paths and enjoy the artwork. The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.
APRIL 6-10
“A … My Name is Alice” will be performed by the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre April 6-10 at the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. A lively revue created by a wide variety of comedy writers, lyricists and composers offers a kaleidoscope of contemporary women with 20 numbers that portray friends, rivals, sisters and even members of an all-women's basketball team. Directed by Ron Devane. Visit seact.com for more information.
APRIL 10
The House of Ruth’s Sixth Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event will be held April 10 at Dothan’s Kiwanis Park, 900 Deerpath Road off Whatley Drive near the Westgate Tennis Center. Registration and check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk/5K run begins at 10 a.m. The international men’s march was created to raise awareness about women impacted by violence. Participants can wear a pair of women’s high heels or their most comfy shoes. Special shoes designed specifically for men’s sizes will be provided at the event. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/210200429675146.
APRIL 13
The Dothan Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will meet at 11:30 a.m. on April 13 at the Old Mill Restaurant located on Murphy Mill Road near the intersection at Montgomery Highway in Dothan. David Duke, director of Wiregrass 2-1-1, will be the guest speaker and provide a briefing on how the call center streamlines access to resources for local residents through referral services and in times of crisis or disaster. Call 334-803-0405 for more information.
APRIL 15
The Dothan/Houston County Education Retirees will next meet on Thursday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehab Center in Dothan in lieu of meeting in March to give members ample time to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Members will be notified of any change.
Wiregrass 2-1-1 is holding its Big Green Egg giveaway fundraiser for the 10th year. The winning ticket will be drawn on April 15 at 6 p.m. at The Thirsty Pig, 257 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. For tickets, call 334-836-1963 or visit www.GiveButter.com/GreenEgg. Proceeds go directly to Wiregrass 2-1-1, which connects residents to community resources. For more information about Wiregrass 2-1-1, visit www.Wiregrass211.com, the Wiregrass 2-1-1 Facebook page or call 334-836-1963. The prize grill package includes: the Large Egg Grill, an Egg Nest (stand); a bag of charcoal; and one large ham.
APRIL 22-25
Wallace Community College’s Fine Arts Department presents “Cinderella” with performances on April 22-24 at 7 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. The musical performances will be on the college’s Dothan campus at the Bencze Theatre in Cherry Hall. Tickets are available at www.wallace.edu beginning April 5 or at the box office one hour prior to each show. Limited seating available due to public health guidelines. Masks required. Tickets are $8 general admission; $5 students. For ADA accommodations only, call 334-556-2626 at least two weeks prior to the show.
APRIL 24
A free food pantry giveaway will be held on April 24 from 9-11 a.m. at R.A. Culpepper Municipal Park, located at 290 Daleville Ave. in Daleville.
MAY 1
The annual Wiregrass Kidney Walk will take place on May 1 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in front of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce at 102 Jamestown Blvd. in Dothan. In order to protect participants and volunteers, many of whom are transplant survivors, this year’s event will be drive-thru and socially distanced. Everyone who brings a donation of $50 or more will get a T-shirt (as long as they last) and prizes will be awarded to fundraising teams. For more information, visit www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org or call 334-547-8467.
ONGOING
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center summer program enrollment will be held through May 14. Program will be held June 14-July 30, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 6-13 or grades K-8. Limited enrollment. Application available online at www.hawkhoustonyec.org or at 329 Chickasaw St. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-792-4618 or email hawkhoustonyec@gmail.com.
Dothan Newcomers Club, a social organization, meets the first Thursday of the month in the Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., in Dothan. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the business meeting at 10 a.m. The group is open to individuals who have moved into Dothan or the Wiregrass within the past five years or who have faced a change in status (retirement, death of a spouse, divorce) within the past five years. For more information, visit www.dothannewcomers.com, or Facebook @DothanNewcomers, or contact Elaine Brackin, president, via email at dncpresident3@gmail.com. Due to Covid-19, masks are required to be worn, and social distancing is observed.
The Gen. William C. Oates Chapter No. 1342 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy meets the second Thursday from September through May. Women ages 18 and older who have ancestors who fought in the Civil War are eligible for membership, and help will be provided to prove your first Confederate ancestor’s lineage. For meeting locations and information, call Ceya Minder at 334-794-7480 or email ceya.minder@gmail.com.
A telephone prayer line is hosted Monday-Friday at 12:15 p.m. by Dothan Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Dothan and Living Waters Church of God in Christ in Hartford. The public is invited to join the prayer line. Call 712-451-0464 and punch in the code 568383#. Participants should mute phones after successfully connecting.
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Dothan Unit #87 will meet every third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Harvest Church, located at 2727 Fortner St. in Dothan. The group will meet in the Main Café located in the church’s Building A. Call 334-596-9610 for more information.