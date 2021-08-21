Around the Wiregrass

AUG. 28

Represent, a youth event hosted by the Coffee County Baptist Association, will be held Aug. 28 from 3-5 p.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center in New Brockton. The event will feature a Battle for the Belt competition for youth, including a chalk art contest, a cornhole tournament and dodgeball. There will be free food, prizes and music by Two or More. For more information, call 334-894-6411.

Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host The Smith Family of Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.

AUG. 29

Holmes Baptist Church, located 3 miles north of Ariton on State Highway 51, will host a Fifth Sunday Sing on Aug. 29 during the 10:30 a.m. worship service. The featured group is the Smith Family Singers from Pensacola, Florida. Dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the service. There will be no admission charge and everyone is invited to attend.

