Arraignment for Hartford teen indicted for manslaughter moved to February
Arraignment for Hartford teen indicted for manslaughter moved to February

  • Updated
A Hartford teen charged with manslaughter in a June wreck that killed a Florida woman and injured another was supposed to appear in court this week to enter his plea, but that hearing has been moved to February.

William Jackson Birdsong, 18, was indicted on charges of manslaughter and second-degree assault in relation to a three-car pileup he allegedly caused when his car struck another in a construction zone.

A Westville, Florida, woman died in the accident and another man was injured.

Birdsong, son of Geneva County Schools Superintendent Becky Birdsong, was set to appear before a judge on Wednesday to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty alongside his lawyer, but his lawyer filed a last-minute motion to continue the hearing because of a conflict in his schedule.

His arraignment is now set for Feb. 17, according to a court order filed on Wednesday.

