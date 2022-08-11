Arrests made in Abbeville shootings

Arrests have been made in connection with two June shootings that put Abbeville residents on edge.

The Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests on Wednesday – including two shooting suspects who are 17 and 18 years old – after law enforcement executed arrest warrants and search warrants.

While nobody was injured in the June shootings, Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship heard from a number of concerned residents who felt unsafe in their community and their homes due to the shootings.

“That’s the place that you want to feel safe is in your home,” Blankenship said Thursday. “When you’re lying in the bed at night, you want to feel that sense of comfort inside your own home.”

The first shooting occurred on June 3 at 11:13 p.m. An occupied residence on McSwean Drive in Abbeville and a vehicle were struck by bullets. Then an unoccupied business on Kirkland Street and a vehicle were hit by bullets during a shooting on June 12 around 1:30 a.m.

A third shooting is still under investigation. More arrests could be forthcoming, according to a Thursday news release.

Those arrested on Wednesday were booked into the Henry County Jail and include:

- An unnamed 17-year-old male juvenile of Abbeville charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an unoccupied building, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle with bonds totaling $1 million.

- Demarius Jones, 18, of Abbeville charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle with bonds totaling $500,000. A hold was also placed on Jones for multiple felony warrants for the Henry County Sheriff's Office on unrelated incidents.

- Windell Dobson Jr., 50, of Abbeville charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering prosecution II, with bonds totaling $5,500.

- Windell Dobson III, 18, of Abbeville charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering prosecution II, with bonds totaling $5,500.

- Gavonta C. Kelley, 18, of Clopton charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana II, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with bonds totaling $4,500. A hold was placed on Kelley for the City of Headland for multiple felony warrants in unrelated incidents.

Blankenship thanked members of the Henry County Task Force for all their hard work on the cases.

“I know firsthand how many man hours have gone into executing search warrants, interviewing suspects and witnesses, gathering evidence, and building a case to not only make an arrest but get a conviction,” Blankenship said in a statement he released Thursday.

In the same statement, Blankenship said finding those behind the shootings has been a priority from the beginning so the community could return to a sense of comfort.

“I know these arrests may not have come as quick as some would have liked, but it was imperative that these cases were investigated properly and done in accordance of the law,” Blankenship said. “Due to the severity of these incidents, all juvenile parties involved over the age of 16 who were using any deadly weapons will be charged as adults. This behavior will not be tolerated within the City of Abbeville, and I believe the persons responsible need to be held accountable for their actions.”

Blankenship said the bonds for the shooting suspects are high, but the offenses are serious and those involved put themselves and others in harm’s way.

“I don’t want to see a kid ruin their future and then spend the rest of their life in a prison cell over something that could have been totally avoidable,” Blankenship told the Dothan Eagle.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting incidents can contact the Abbeville Police Department at 334-585-2222 or the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 334-585-3131.