Artist creates sculpture through felting

Among the art works in the Wiregrass Museum of Art’s B22 exhibit is a colorful, insect-like sculpture created from felted wool.

It is known simply as “Creature 06” in artist Heather Deyling’s “Invented Hybrids” series – her collection of imagined plant- and animal-inspired creations. The first question Deyling usually gets about her felted sculptures is “What is it?”

“People generally seem to like it, I think, because they’re strange little creatures, but they’re colorful and they’re not intimidating – they’re cute,” Deyling said.

Deyling, who teaches art at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Atlanta, will lead a felting workshop at the Wiregrass Museum of Art on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the museum’s visiting artist series.

You can register for the workshop at https://www.wiregrassmuseum.org/events/visiting-artist-workshop-felting-with-heather-deyling/ or by calling the museum at 334-794-3871.

Felting is the process of producing a textile or fabric by combining and compressing the loose fibers, wool or hair. Attendees at Saturday’s workshop will create a sculptural work with those fibers with Deyling’s guidance.

The workshop is open to teens and adults with slots still available. Those attending can bring lunch or order in lunch during the workshop. The cost to take the workshop is $60 for members of the museum and $70 for nonmembers. All art supplies will be included.

You can see Deyling’s fiber creation along with other works in the B22: Wiregrass Biennial exhibit on display at the Dothan museum until Sept. 24.

With two degrees in painting, Deyling turned to fiber arts about 14 years ago when she found herself dissatisfied with painting. She felt limited to a square or rectangular canvas.

“I started thinking about this space, like the space of a gallery, and I wanted to do more with that,” Deyling said. “I started experimenting with installation, which is when you’re sort of creating an environment in a space. I was trying things with paper and fabric, and then I started using craft felt, just polyester craft felt, and realized I could sort of dye it or stain it with fluid acrylic paint.”

She began cutting it into shapes, attaching it to walls and even putting pieces on the floor for installations.

“Once I started doing that, my installation work became what galleries and art centers were more interested in exhibiting, so I just kept going in that direction,” Deyling said.

Living in Savannah and teaching at SCAD, Deyling took a fibers class one summer and learned how to needle felt.

“It just made sense,” she said. “I had taken sculpture classes as an undergraduate, but never worked with fiber material. It’s so malleable and relatively easy to manipulate.”

Deyling’s large installations take felting to a whole new level. The scale at which she needle felts is much larger than what most people do.

And while some people may think of felting as a craft rather than a fine art, Deyling said she doesn’t concern herself with those distinctions. Felting, she said, makes her feel a connection to women artists in history who worked in fiber materials

“I like being part of that history,” Deyling said. “When I was in school sculpture seemed like it was all wood and metal and casting various materials, and I didn’t really enjoy those things. It’s interesting to think about if I’d been in school and had more exposure to fiber art I might not have majored in painting.”