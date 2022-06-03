Arty Pants for Toddlers Hosted by the Wiregrass Museum of Art

The Wiregrass Museum of Art is kicking off its annual Arty Pants for toddlers program. The program is scheduled into four classes with each class lasting around an hour and can go up to an hour and a half on some occasions.

Arty Pants gives toddlers as young as 18 months to go and feel comfortable at the museum according to Melissa Rea the director of Advancement at WMA.

“We want people to come out to the museum and really feel like they can learn and appreciate art, and that starts with even the littlest ones,” said Rea.

The program classes will be teaching toddlers vocabulary with the book readings that usually starts the beginning of each class, but will also be teaching and working with the kids on growth motor skills and fine motor skills according to Rea.

The classes will be using art methods of gluing, painting, blowing bubbles, and more to tune and work on those fine motor skills that will help the kids with other things as well.

“These types of programs help the kids connect fun and learning in a classroom setting in a way that’s really approachable for toddlers. Kids get to have fun and make a mess at the museum and not at home, so that’s always an advantage,” said Rea.

“We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of our community at every age and Arty Pants for toddlers are just one way for us to do that, so we welcome toddlers and their families to come out and have some fun.”

Contact the Wiregrass Museum of Art for more details.